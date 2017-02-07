New England Patriots take to Boston streets for Super Bowl victory parade

The New England Patriots paraded the streets of Boston on Tuesday to celebrate their historic comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's Super Bowl LI. Despite snowy weather, an estimated 500,000 to 1 million fans were expected turned out for the Patriots Super Bowl Victory Parade, which departed at 11 a.m. ET from the Hynes Convention Center and made its way through the Boston streets toward City Hall Plaza.
You got to do what you got to do. #PatriotsParade pic.twitter.com/POk5BDqX46
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2017
An unreal scene at Boston Common. #Patriots #Patriotsparade pic.twitter.com/NkkYjkLKVT
— Mike Petraglia (@Trags) February 7, 2017
Quarterback Tom Brady and his teammates rode in World War II-era vehicles known as "duck boats" as they took turns hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in the air and reliving their victory.
The New England Patriots celebrate their Super Bowl win in Boston https://t.co/r5rZUL1AZ9 #patriotsparade pic.twitter.com/NezJuWOsdl
— NBC News (@NBCNews) February 7, 2017
How many, Julian @Edelman11? #PatriotsParade pic.twitter.com/EXI1knl0w8
— Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) February 7, 2017
There he is!!! @Edelman11 still has the beard too! #SB51 #patriotsparade #wcvb pic.twitter.com/1xpTL6894n
— WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) February 7, 2017
This is the Patriots' fifth Super Bowl title — but the team fought particularly hard for this win, coming back from a 25-point deficit to win 34-28 in overtime, the first time in NFL history a Super Bowl extended past regulation. Becca Stanek
The Senate voted 51-50 to confirm President Donald Trump's education secretary nominee, Betsy DeVos, on Tuesday. Vice President Mike Pence stepped in to break a 50-50 deadlock that occurred after Democrats voted along party lines, joined by Republican Sens. Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska).
BREAKING: VP Mike Pence casts historic tie-breaking vote to confirm Betsy DeVos as Pres. Trump’s education secretary https://t.co/HxFJAzYvbx pic.twitter.com/eorEjaUC5N
— CNN (@CNN) February 7, 2017
Pence's vote was the first time in U.S. history a vice president has ever been called on to tip a Cabinet confirmation vote. On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called DeVos the "least qualified nominee in a historically unqualified Cabinet." Republicans have called the billionaire school-voucher proponent the kind of reformer the education system needs. Jeva Lange
White House official says administration will keep saying 'fake news' until the media lays off the president
The White House will continue to call media reports "fake news" until reporters stop attacking "a duly elected president," an administration official has said.
"There is a monumental desire on behalf of the majority of the media ... to attack a duly elected president in the second week of his term," Sebastian Gorka, a deputy assistant to President Donald Trump, told conservative radio host Michael Medved on Monday. "That's how unhealthy the situation is and until the media understands how wrong that attitude is, and how it hurts their credibility, we are going to continue to say, 'fake news.' I'm sorry, Michael. That's the reality."
Trump's administration has repeatedly deflected criticism with the phrase "fake news," with President Trump on Monday declaring on Twitter that "any negative polls are fake news" and telling CNN reporter Jim Acosta, "You are fake news," when Acosta repeatedly asked him to answer a question at a press conference last month.
When a caller challenged Gorka, saying "not everything is fake news," Gorka replied: "You know, I would beg to differ. Every single organ that generates these kinds of stories comes from the same clique of media organs that predicted that Hillary [Clinton] would win and that Brexit wouldn't occur. I know what fake news is. And it's coming from those organizations. It's time that you yourself understood that as well."
Listen below, via CNN. Jeva Lange
During a meeting at the White House on Tuesday with local sheriffs, President Trump offered to "destroy" a state senator's career and cited some incorrect statistics about the U.S. murder rate. Per the pool report, a sheriff from Texas was telling Trump about a state senator who "was getting in the way of some things that would be helpful." "Do you want to give his name?" Trump said. "We'll destroy his career." The sheriff "declined," the pool report noted.
Sheriff tells Trump that state senator is doing something he doesn't like
Trump: "Do you want to give his name? We'll destroy his career." pic.twitter.com/75y3t9zc54
— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) February 7, 2017
At another point in the meeting with "nearly a dozen" sheriffs," Trump claimed the country's murder rate is "the highest it's been in 45-47 years." The FBI's crime report for 2015 indicated that while violent crimes increased slightly from 2014 to 2015, the rates has consistently fallen since 1996. New York University School of Law's Brennan Center for Justice also concluded in an analysis of 2016 crime statistics that the nation's crime rates "remain near historic lows." Becca Stanek
President Trump on Tuesday said he would take his immigration executive order all the way to the Supreme Court if he continues to face challenges from the nation's courts. "We're going to take it through the system," Trump told reporters at a White House event with local sheriffs. "It's very important for the country. … We'll see what happens. We have a big court case. We're well represented."
Last week, a federal judge temporarily suspended Trump's ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries entering the U.S. The Department of Defense has filed a defense of the order, and on Tuesday the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments to decide whether Trump's order can stand.
The attorneys general of Washington and Minnesota say reinstating the ban would cause "chaos," but Trump insisted Tuesday that the ban is "common sense," claiming the Islamic State has "made its intentions known to have terrorists infiltrate" the U.S. through the immigration system, The Washington Post reported. "And then we're not allowed to be tough on the people coming in?" Trump said. "Explain that one."
However, Trump said, "hopefully it doesn't have to" go all the way to the Supreme Court. Becca Stanek
For as much flak as President Trump has given former President Barack Obama for his golf habit, Trump certainly didn't waste any time getting to the golf course himself after he was sworn into office. Politico noted Tuesday that while Obama waited a full four months into his presidency before hitting the green, Trump waited just two weeks.
During his trip to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend, Trump reportedly spent "about eight hours at the Trump International Golf Club," Politico wrote. And this week, he is planning to play a round of golf with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Of course, there's nothing inherently wrong with a president who enjoys a round of golf now and again; in fact, Politico noted, "trips to the golf course have long been a presidential tradition." It's just that Trump has spent so much time slamming Obama for spending time on the golf course when there were more important matters to attend to:
President Trump “has some meetings and may play a few holes of golf” today, White House aide says
(Quick reminder of previous Trump tweets) pic.twitter.com/39oc6U4PDc
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 5, 2017
Trump even made a point to call out Obama's golfing on the campaign trail. At a rally in December 2015, Trump claimed Obama "played more golf last year than Tiger Woods." "We don't have time for this," Trump said. "We have to work." Becca Stanek
The camp inhabited by the Dakota Access Pipeline protesters once held as many as 10,000 people, although only a determined 1,000 planned to stay on through the rough North Dakota winter. As the weather begins to warm once again, though, sanitation crews are scrambling to remove six months' worth of trash before it becomes "toxic," NBC's West Dakota affiliate reports.
"Standing Rock Environmental Protection Agency and Dakota Sanitation are working together to try and avert an environmental tragedy," explained Tom Doering, the Morton County Emergency Manager.
Authorities are concerned about the possibility of other kinds of tragedies, too. Every load of trash is carefully combed by the Morton County Sheriff's department: "We are looking for, as I said, anything illegal, anything that might be used to, I guess, harm our officers during a protest," said Morton County Sheriff's Office Captain Jay Gruebele. He added, "As bad as it sounds, we're looking for people that may have died and could be wrapped up in a canvas or a tarp or tent."
So far, about 23 loads of trash have been processed. Authorities expect it will take 250 truck loads to clear the camp of all its trash. Jeva Lange
British Prime Minister Theresa May just made a wry joke about the size of President Trump's hands
British Prime Minister Theresa May gave a shout out to President Trump's hands while speaking at a Tory fundraiser Monday night. In one fell swoop, May managed to make a quip about both her fleeting moment holding hands with Trump during her recent White House visit and the size of Trump's hands — a touchy subject for America's new commander-in-chief. "Thank you very much for that wonderful reception," May said, after receiving applause as she stood to speak. "I don't think I have received such a big hand since I walked down the colonnade at the White House."
For the uninitiated, Trump has long worked to prove his fingers are neither short nor tiny. After the magazine Spy called Trump a "short-fingered vulgarian," Trump repeatedly sent the editor photos of himself torn from magazines with his hands circled in gold Sharpie. In one instance, Trump also wrote in gold Sharpie, "See, not so short!"
Then, of course, there was the throwdown with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) during the Republican presidential primary. After Trump dubbed Rubio "little Marco," Rubio took a jab at Trump's hands. "Have you seen his hands?" Rubio said. "And you know what they say about men with small hands." Trump, always one to get the last word, implored America during a debate to "look at those hands." "Are they small hands?" Trump said. "I guarantee you there's no problem."
As for whether May's joke will play a hand in her relationship with Trump, stay tuned to Trump's Twitter feed. Becca Stanek