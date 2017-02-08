Stephen Colbert has a Betsy DeVos math problem, and a robe for Donald Trump

Stephen Colbert kicked of Tuesday's Late Show talking about Stephen Bannon, President Trump's chief strategist, Vatican machinator, and reputed power behind Trump's throne. "A lot of people are saying he's really the guy running the White House, but I'm not sure I believe that, because there's no proof that anyone is running the White House right now," Colbert said. He noted that talk of President Bannon appears to be getting under Trump's skin. "If he doesn't like the Bannon rumors, he's really not going to like this," Colbert said, holding up the cover of the new Time magazine featuring Bannon looking "like a helmetless Darth Vader on meth."

The big news of the day is the Senate confirming Betsy DeVos. "Our secretary of education has never attended, worked in, or sent her kids to public schools, so how did she get the nomination?" Colbert asked. "Well, there's a tiny chance that money played a role." DeVos and her family have donated $200 million to Republican causes, including four GOP senators on her confirmation committee. "Oh, that reminds me of a math problem," he said. "Betsy has $200 million. She needs 50 votes. How much money can she give to each senator to make sure public schools get less?" Still, her confirmation was a victory for Republicans — who also introduced a bill today to eliminate the Department of Education. "Congratulations, Betsy, you're the new pilot of the Hindenberg. Got a light?"