Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to talk infrastructure in 'tweetable' terms with President Trump
What do you give the man who has everything? Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe might have just solved this riddle. Upon visiting the "Winter White House" in Florida on Friday, Abe plans to present President Donald Trump with a "tweetable" figure, the Financial Times reports.
The figure will pertain to Japanese companies' plans to invest in the United States, intending "to counter the president's criticisms about trade" and "head of tensions about … the cost of maintaining U.S. forces in Japan," Financial Times writes.
"The most important thing is to reconfirm the importance of the U.S.-Japan relationship in politics, economics and security," said Sadayuki Sakakibara, the chairman of Japan's Keidanren economic organization.
Abe is reportedly pushing public investment groups to dedicate money to U.S. infrastructure projects — a campaign promise of Trump's — including high-speed rail. Abe will likely promote shinkansen rail technology for connecting Dallas and Houston or Los Angeles and San Francisco. Former President Barack Obama had expressed little interest in such projects.
Afterward, Abe and Trump plan to go golfing. Jeva Lange
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a law decriminalizing some forms of domestic violence. The legislation, known as the "slapping law," downgrades a first offense of domestic violence that does not cause serious injury, making it just an administrative offense with a fine of up to about $500, up to 15 days in jail, or up to 120 hours of community service. Conservatives said the bill reinforced traditional values by respecting the authority of family heads, and brought family law in line with 2016 reforms easing punishment for other minor assaults. One of the bill's sponsors was conservative senator Yelena Mizulina, who wrote Russia's controversial law against "gay propaganda." Human Rights Watch called the law "dangerous." Harold Maass
President Donald Trump is getting footing with the American public, a new Politico/Morning Consult survey has found. "Across the board, Trump is finding pretty widespread support for nearly all of his policy prescriptions," Politico writes.
Trump has slightly more approval than disapproval among Americans, with 48 percent of voters saying he is doing a good job as president, while 46 percent say he is not. And when it comes to Trump's policies, Americans feel more warmly: 54 percent of voters somewhat or strongly approve of Trump's executive order banning citizens of seven predominately Muslim countries from entering the U.S., while 38 percent disapprove.
"Other polls show far less support for the immigration restrictions," Politico notes. "Each poll uses its own wording to describe the executive order, and only some pollsters offer an explicit 'don't know' option to respondents. But, generally, the finding is consistent with other online polls that show more support for Trump's actions than live-interview telephone polls."
Likewise, Trump's executive order requiring federal agencies to cut two existing regulations for every one that they implement is approved of by 47 percent of voters, and disapproved by just 33 percent.
The poll surveyed 2,070 registered voters between Feb. 2 and 4, and has a margin of error of 2 percent. Read the full results of the poll here. Jeva Lange
On Wednesday morning, a court in Kirov, Russia, declared Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny guilty in a retrial of a 2013 fraud case. Judge Alexei Vtyurin said Navalny is guilty of leading a group that embezzled $500,000 worth of timber when he worked as an adviser to Kirov's governor. Navalny denied the charges and called them politically motivated, and the Russian Supreme Court ordered a retrial after the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Navalny did not receive a fair trial.
In 2013, Navalny was given a five-year suspended sentence, but the new guilty verdict alone bars him from running for president in 2018. He has already announced his candidacy and was raising money. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not said if he will seek another six-year term. Navalny rose to prominence in 2008 as an anticorruption blogger, and he was a main force behind the antigovernment protests in 2011 and 2012. Another protest organizer, Vladimir Kara-Murza, is in a coma after apparently being poisoned in Moscow last week. Peter Weber
On Tuesday night, the Defense Department said it is working to rent some space in Trump Tower, the Manhattan building that houses President Trump's penthouse and also the headquarters of the Trump Organization, which owns the tower. "In order to meet official mission requirements, the Department of Defense is working through appropriate channels and in accordance with all applicable legal requirements in order to acquire a limited amount of leased space in Trump Tower," said Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. JB Brindle. "The space is necessary for the personnel and equipment who will support the POTUS at his residence in the building."
The U.S. military's space in Trump Tower would be separate from the area of Trump Tower used by the Secret Service. While the Secret Service protects the president and his family — wife Melania and son Barron live in the penthouse full-time for now — the military mission includes housing the "nuclear football" while Trump is visiting his home. The floors available for rent cost about $1.5 million a year, a Trump Tower leasing agent tells CNN.
The Pentagon has had to make analogous arrangements for previous presidents, including at former President Barack Obama's Chicago residence, Pentagon officials note. But those arrangements did not funnel rent toward the president's business interest. Richard Painter, a George W. Bush White House ethics lawyer who has strenuously argued that Trump should divest his business interests, tells The Washington Post he's "never heard of a president charging rent to the DOD or any other part of the government so they can be near him on his travels," but he also has a solution: "He should give them for free a very limited amount of space and they can rent nearby if needed." Peter Weber
In the alternate universe of Earth 2, where Democrats went with the outsider in 2016 and Republicans picked their staunch, conservative partisan, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) would have held three presidential debates last fall. In this reality, they met up for a CNN town hall debate on Tuesday night and argued about the Affordable Care Act. They did not, of course, agree on much.
"Should Congress move swiftly to repeal ObamaCare? Absolutely," Cruz said. Sanders said that "Republicans are now in a panic" because Americans know repealing the law without replacing it would be a disaster, politically and for working families. Cruz advocated giving people greater choice and fewer guarantees, and businesses fewer mandates, while Sanders said he favors a single-payer system that treats health care as a basic right. They agreed to dislike big pharmaceutical companies, but not on what to do about it, and according to CNN's postmortem, Sanders had his facts straight more than Cruz. Here's the debate in 90 seconds.
In reality, Republicans control the White House and both houses of Congress. They may not be panicking, as Sanders says, but they also don't seem to be coalescing around a plan to replace ObamaCare. "To be honest, there's not any real discussion taking place right now," Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) told reporters on Tuesday. "At the retreat, which y'all unfortunately were able to listen to every word of... we had breakout sessions where it was just the Senate talking about it, and you would have heard more of the same." Any plan will have its cost, he added. "I don't see a scenario where people are pushing to insure less people. You gotta have money to pay for that." Peter Weber
If you've missed John Oliver, with Last Week Tonight on hiatus since November, well, he hasn't really missed you. With everything that's happened since Election Day, Stephen Colbert asked him on Tuesday's Late Show, "has the feeling been more like 'Oh, I wish I could be talking about this,' or 'Thank God I don't have to talk about this right now'?" "I would say B, an emphatic capital B," Oliver said. "Until Inauguration Day, you know, nothing was really happening. It was just being tied to a train track, watching the train coming, and then of course Inauguration Day is the train hitting you, and you're thinking, 'Yup, that felt pretty much how I thought it was going to feel.'"
After two weeks of President Trump, "I think people are still feeling viscerally repelled by things," Oliver said. "I think the problem really arises when you start not — when you get punch drunk.... If you hear of a Betsy DeVos confirmation and you go, 'Well, that's the way the world is now.'" Colbert said that's probably Trump's plan — swamping and exhausting people with frenetic activity. Oliver agreed. "You know, it feels like his Inauguration Day was 114 years ago," he said. "It's easy to be angry on adrenaline, right? But it is much, much harder when you are just tired. And this is going to be exhausting."
Still, Oliver found a silver lining in Trump's putting up walls (metaphorically) and shooting holes in alliances. Speaking as a Briton, "look, if you're at the tipping point of an empire, then, you know, enjoy the descent — that's the key thing," he said. "Nothing's our fault anymore, other than historically everything is still fundamentally our fault.... Almost every global flashpoint can be traced back to a mustachioed British man drawing a straight line on a map, going, 'There we go, learn to live with it.'" Colbert said Britain still has James Bond, leading to a delightful chat about 007 — and who the new Bond definitely won't be.
Oliver has a green card, and Colbert asked if he's nervous Trump will kick him out. "The crazy thing, it's probably not going to happen, but there is a non-zero chance of it happening now," Oliver said. Green cards are supposed to confer permanent residence, but with Trump's executive order throwing out all the old rules, nothing feels safe. Watch below. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert kicked off Tuesday's Late Show talking about Stephen Bannon, President Trump's chief strategist, Vatican machinator, and reputed power behind Trump's throne. "A lot of people are saying he's really the guy running the White House, but I'm not sure I believe that, because there's no proof that anyone is running the White House right now," Colbert said. He noted that talk of President Bannon appears to be getting under Trump's skin. "If he doesn't like the Bannon rumors, he's really not going to like this," Colbert said, holding up the cover of the new Time magazine featuring Bannon looking "like a helmetless Darth Vader on meth."
The big news of the day is the Senate confirming Betsy DeVos. "Our secretary of education has never attended, worked in, or sent her kids to public schools, so how did she get the nomination?" Colbert asked. "Well, there's a tiny chance that money played a role." DeVos and her family have donated $200 million to Republican causes, including four GOP senators on her confirmation committee. "Oh, that reminds me of a math problem," he said. "Betsy has $200 million. She needs 50 votes. How much money can she give to each senator to make sure public schools get less?" Still, her confirmation was a victory for Republicans — who also introduced a bill today to eliminate the Department of Education. "Congratulations, Betsy, you're the new pilot of the Hindenberg. Got a light?"
In the second half, Colbert noted that Trump insists former President Barack Obama likes him, then poked holes in the list of 78 terrorist attacks the White House passed out, rife with inaccuracies, extensively covered attacks, and bad spelling. "So at least we know Steve Bannon isn't a grammar nazi," he said. He ended with the assertion by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer that Trump doesn't own or wear a bathrobe. "I for one, I'm shocked that Trump doesn't own a bathrobe, because we know he loves them," Colbert said, brandishing photographic evidence. "While I may not agree with Donald Trump's politics, I'll be damned if I'm going to live in a country where my president wanders out on the front lawn in his boxers to pick up the morning copy of the failing New York Times. So Mr. President, we have a gift for you." Watch the grand unveiling below. Peter Weber