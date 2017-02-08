Putin signs 'slapping law' decriminalizing minor domestic violence

President Donald Trump is getting footing with the American public, a new Politico/Morning Consult survey has found. "Across the board, Trump is finding pretty widespread support for nearly all of his policy prescriptions," Politico writes.

Trump has slightly more approval than disapproval among Americans, with 48 percent of voters saying he is doing a good job as president, while 46 percent say he is not. And when it comes to Trump's policies, Americans feel more warmly: 54 percent of voters somewhat or strongly approve of Trump's executive order banning citizens of seven predominately Muslim countries from entering the U.S., while 38 percent disapprove.

"Other polls show far less support for the immigration restrictions," Politico notes. "Each poll uses its own wording to describe the executive order, and only some pollsters offer an explicit 'don't know' option to respondents. But, generally, the finding is consistent with other online polls that show more support for Trump's actions than live-interview telephone polls."

Likewise, Trump's executive order requiring federal agencies to cut two existing regulations for every one that they implement is approved of by 47 percent of voters, and disapproved by just 33 percent.

The poll surveyed 2,070 registered voters between Feb. 2 and 4, and has a margin of error of 2 percent. Read the full results of the poll here. Jeva Lange