Disneyland, Disney World to open 14-acre 'Star Wars Land' park regions in 2019

California's Disneyland and Florida's Disney World will open 14 acres of "Star Wars Land" regions at their theme parks in 2019, company CEO Bob Iger announced Tuesday.

The parks will be Disney's largest-ever single-themed expansion, the company said. Star Wars Land, which was originally proposed in 2015, will take guests to "a never-before-seen planet — a remote trading port and one of the last stops before wild space — where Star Wars characters and their stories come to life." The parks will also include attractions that place guests in the midst of a battle between stormtroopers and Resistance fighters and allow guests to pilot the Millennium Falcon as it comes under enemy fire.

Also coming to the Disney theme parks is "Pandora — The World of Avatar," created in collaboration with the film's director James Cameron. It will open as an expansion at Disney's Animal Kingdom in Florida in May 2017.

Jeva Lange