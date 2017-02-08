T.J. Maxx, Marshalls direct employees to throw away all Ivanka Trump brand signs

Employees at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls were told last week to remove all Ivanka Trump brand signage and bury the brand's products deep within the racks, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing a note obtained from the retailers' parent company TJX Companies. "Effective immediately, please remove all Ivanka Trump merchandise from features and mix into the runs," the note read, referring to "the normal clothing racks where the majority of products hang," The New York Times explained. "All Ivanka Trump signs should be discarded."
TJX Companies spokeswoman Doreen Thompson confirmed employees were directed to "mix this line of merchandise into our racks," but she made it clear they did not "remove it from the sales floor." "We offer a rapidly changing selection of merchandise for our customers, and brands are featured based on a number of factors," Thompson said.
The New York Times noted Thompson "did not respond directly to questions" about whether it was "unusual" to throw away signs promoting a specific brand, but an employee at one of the company's stores said she had never before "received such a request during her several years at the company."
The news about TJX Companies follows Nordstrom's announcement last week that it would no longer be selling Ivanka Trump brand merchandise "based on performance," not politics. Shortly after Nordstrom's announcement, Neiman Marcus appeared to have pulled Ivanka Trump jewelry from its website.
President Trump on Wednesday criticized Nordstrom on Twitter for treating his daughter "so unfairly." Ivanka Trump announced last month she would be taking a "formal leave of absence" from her companies after her father took office. Becca Stanek
Just days before President Barack Obama left the White House, he received a letter written by Khalid Sheik Mohammed, the alleged architect of the 9/11 attacks, The Miami Herald reports. The 18-page letter blamed American foreign policy for provoking the 2001 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people: "It was not we who started the war against you in 9/11. It was you and your dictators in our land," wrote Mohammed from Guantánamo, where he is on trial for his life.
The letter was written in January 2015 but was "long suppressed," The Miami Herald reports, with prison officials deeming it propaganda. In the letter, Mohammed slams Obama for being a "smart attorney, well acquainted with human rights, [who] can kill his enemy without trial and throw his dead body into the sea instead of giving him to his family or respecting him enough as a human being to bury him." Mohammed cites U.S. intervention in Iraq, Iran, Vietnam, Hiroshima, and elsewhere as the grounds for the 9/11 attacks.
Mohammed spent over three years in the secret CIA prison network and was waterboarded 183 times. "I will never ask you, or your court, for mercy," Mohammed added. "Do what you wish to do, my freedom, my captivity, and my death is a curse on all evil-doers and tyrants.
The letter was released after Mohammed's defense attorneys argued that Mohammed's right to petition the president was protected by the First Amendment. The judge ruled Obama could see the letter, and that the public could see it one month later, when President Donald Trump was in office.
“What's so troubling to me is it took so long to get approval, even to get this litigated,” said Mohammed's death-penalty attorney David Nevin. Read the full story as well as excerpts from the letter at The Miami Herald. Jeva Lange
Bill Nye né "Science Guy" is returning with a new show on Netflix this spring, and the first trailer has just been released. Bill Nye Saves the World will touch on topics including sex, global warming, GMOs, technology, and alternative medicine, with Nye joined by Karlie Kloss, Emily Calandrelli, and Nazeem Hussain, Wired reports.
Look for the 13 episodes on Netflix on April 21, and watch the first trailer for the new series below. Jeva Lange
President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed frustration over the legal hurdles facing his executive order on immigration, which greatly restricts refugees and citizens from seven majority-Muslim nations from entering the United States and may or may not be constitutional. A day after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco heard arguments about the ban, Trump took to Twitter to rant about what he believes should be an "EASY D."
Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017
Trump's invented slang confused some people:
Was Easy D east coast or west coast?
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 8, 2017
OVERHEARD in Senate press gallery: "What does Easy D mean?"
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 8, 2017
EASY D??????????????? https://t.co/PiOYNDMPzh
— Shelly (@TheLadyShelly) February 8, 2017
After some puzzling out (deal? Donald? dynamo?), it appears Trump is impatient for the judges' decision, as he believes they face an easy choice on whether to rule in the government's favor or not. Many legal experts are not so sure it will be that simple: "Disclosure: I picked the Falcons (35-31) [to win the Super Bowl]," tweeted University of Texas School of Law professor Steve Vladeck. "But that said, it sure seems like it's going to be 2-1."
A D from the 9th Circuit is expected later this week. Jeva Lange
Former President George W. Bush's press secretary Ari Fleischer suggested Wednesday that tweeting about your daughter's business relationship with Nordstrom might not be the most presidential thing to do:
This is something a father would say. It's not the type of thing a President of the United States should say. https://t.co/1l24LouFP0
— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) February 8, 2017
Fleischer was referring to President Trump's complaints Wednesday via Twitter about the department store's announcement last week that it would stop selling daughter Ivanka Trump's products "based on performance," not politics. Shortly after Nordstrom released a statement, Neiman Marcus appeared to pull Ivanka's jewelry line from its website.
My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017
The message was apparently so important that it was retweeted by the official POTUS Twitter account:
Official @POTUS account just retweeted Trump's tweet targeting an American company for dropping his daughter's fashion line—Trump business. pic.twitter.com/flBZ0bvfU8
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 8, 2017
Trump didn't elaborate on what exactly Ivanka is "always pushing" him to do, though it was reported last week that she and husband Jared Kushner allegedly stepped in to stop Trump from moving forward with an executive order that would have limited workplace protections for LGBT individuals. Becca Stanek
California's Disneyland and Florida's Disney World will open 14 acres of "Star Wars Land" regions at their theme parks in 2019, company CEO Bob Iger announced Tuesday.
The parks will be Disney's largest-ever single-themed expansion, the company said. Star Wars Land, which was originally proposed in 2015, will take guests to "a never-before-seen planet — a remote trading port and one of the last stops before wild space — where Star Wars characters and their stories come to life." The parks will also include attractions that place guests in the midst of a battle between stormtroopers and resistance fighters and allow guests to pilot the Millennium Falcon as it comes under enemy fire.
Also coming to the Disney theme parks is "Pandora — The World of Avatar," created in collaboration with the film's director James Cameron. It will open as an expansion at Disney's Animal Kingdom in Florida in May 2017.
Read the full announcement from The Walt Disney Company here. Jeva Lange
Cruz dismisses allegations against Sessions: 'Democrats accuse anyone they disagree with of being a racist'
During an appearance Wednesday on Fox News, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) defended attorney general nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) against allegations of racism by noting the Democratic Party's past affiliations with racist organizations. "The Democrats are the party of the Ku Klux Klan. You look at the most racist — you look at the Dixiecrats, they were Democrats who imposed segregation, imposed Jim Crow laws, who founded the Klan," Cruz said, referring to a rebel faction of the Democratic Party formed in 1948. "The Klan was founded by a great many Democrats."
Cruz's remarks came one day after Senate Republicans voted to silence Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for reading a letter from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s widow Coretta Scott King that accused Sessions of attempting "to intimidate and frighten elderly black voters." King wrote the letter in 1986 urging the Senate not to approve Sessions' nomination to a federal judgeship.
But Cruz said Democrats "accuse anyone they disagree with of being a racist." "When the left doesn't have any other arguments, they just go and accuse everyone of being a racist," Cruz said. "It is an ugly, ugly part of the modern Democratic Party."
Watch the interview below. Becca Stanek
Beyoncé is being sued by the estate of YouTube star and New Orleans hip-hop artist Messy Mya for allegedly sampling Mya's voice on her Lemonade track "Formation" without asking permission, giving him credit, or offering compensation. Per Pitchfork, Mya, who was murdered in 2010 at the age of 22, can be heard saying in the song "What happened after New Orleans?" and "Bitch, I'm back. By popular demand."
The estate claims it tried to contact Beyoncé about her use of Mya's voice, but didn't hear back. Furthermore, the estate argues, Mya's work in "Formation" is "the seed from which the entire song grows." The New York Daily News reported that "multiple news outlets and music websites cited the sampling of [Mya's] work after 'Formation' dropped."
The estate is seeking more than $20 million in damages. Beyoncé's representatives did not immediately respond to multiple outlets' requests for comment. Becca Stanek