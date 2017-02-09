Seth Meyers looks at how Democrats can stop Trump, sees Elizabeth Warren

Democrats face lots of challenges in opposing President Trump's agenda, not least because "every day there's some new, absurd controversy" that draws everyone's attention, Seth Meyers said on Wednesday's Late Night, pointing to the hullaballoo over whether Trump really wanders the East Wing in a bathrobe. "While the media is obsessing over bathrobes" — that's clearly late-night comedy territory — "Trump and Republicans are quietly rolling back Obama-era on everything from the environment to Wall Street," Meyers said, including a rule that "literally says you can't try to rip people off." Meyers clearly thinks this rule rollback is a bad idea.

"So the question is, can Democrats do anything to stop Trump's slash-and-burn agenda?" Meyers asked. He said they've come close, citing the 51-50 confirmation of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. "DeVos was nearly stopped in part as a result of the grassroots energy building on the left right now," he said. "But Democrats have to do more than just be against things — they also have to have something to offer to Americans who are so desperate for change that they voted for Donald Trump."