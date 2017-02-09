Rubio says Trump's frequent trips to his Florida 'Winter White House' are a 'burden' on local government
Florida's Palm Beach County is paying a price for President Trump's frequent visits to his Mar-a-Lago resort, and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R) isn't happy about it.
Trump's trip last weekend to his Palm Beach resort cost airports in the county nearly $250,000, including "$217,000 in lost revenue for one fixed base operator at Palm Beach International Airport and $30,000 in lost business at the nearby Lantana airport," Palm Beach Post reported Thursday. Security costs for Trump's most recent stint at Mar-a-Lago have yet to be totaled, but Palm Beach Post reported that when Trump — then president-elect — visited on Thanksgiving, overtime costs for sheriff's deputies totaled $248,000.
And Trump is heading back to Palm Beach again this week. The president is scheduled to fly back Friday for a weekend round of golf with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Rubio tweeted Thursday that while he's happy Trump has dubbed the Sunshine State home of the "Winter White House," the local government shouldn't be the one footing the bill. Becca Stanek
Happy #Florida & #WPB home to #WinterWhiteHouse But need to deal burden with burden it's imposing on local govt https://t.co/20WLK72Xlv
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 9, 2017
Congress is enjoying a spike in popularity in the early days of the Trump Administration, a new Gallup survey finds, hitting its highest national approval rating — 28 percent — since 2009. January's one-month increase of 12 percent approval is also the largest single-month growth in the last eight years.
(Gallup)
Predictably, the Republican-controlled Congress is most popular among Republicans, 50 percent of whom say they approve of the job Congress is currently doing. Still, independents are feeling 8 percent more positive about Congress than they did a month ago, while Democrats feel 8 percent less positive, expressing just 11 percent approval.
The 29 percent overall approval rate almost matches Gallup's historical average of 30 percent. Bonnie Kristian
Do most Americans support or oppose President Trump's immigration executive order? Well, it depends on which poll results you consult. Since the order was signed, we've seen surveys in which a majority or plurality back Trump's plan, plus surveys with just the opposite result — and there's no clear trend in one direction or the other.
It's theoretically possible that Americans are just changing their minds a lot, but the more likely explanation is threefold, as Politico describes. First, survey participants' answers can be substantially influenced by question wording, and wording varies even when pollsters do their best to be fair. For example, if a question describes Trump's order as stopping "potential terrorists" from entering America, people seem to be more likely to say they support it than if that phrase isn't used.
Polling methodology matters, too. "Just as with Trump's overall approval rating, the immigration freeze appears to be more popular in polls conducted online or by automated phone calls — and less popular in surveys conducted by live phone interviewers," Politico notes.
And third, survey results are likely to be most precise when elements of the order are addressed separately, instead of as one lump policy. A Quinnipiac poll that took this route found Americans are nearly evenly split over the temporary ban on U.S. entrance for people from seven majority-Muslim countries. However, "opposition was stronger for the temporary ban on refugees (60 percent) and ending the Syrian refugee program entirely (70 percent)" when those were addressed separately. Read Politico's full analysis here. Bonnie Kristian
President Donald Trump famously slammed CNN as "fake news," and the network is fighting back by tweeting "the facts" at Trump and his operatives. In its latest live fact-check, CNN shut down Trump's assertion that "Chris Cuomo, in his interview with Sen. [Richard] Blumenthal, never asked him about his long-term lie about his brave 'service' in Vietnam."
Chris Cuomo, in his interview with Sen. Blumenthal, never asked him about his long-term lie about his brave "service" in Vietnam. FAKE NEWS!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017
CNN's communication team offered video proof that Trump's allegations were completely incorrect:
@realDonaldTrump . @ChrisCuomo did address that point at the start of his interview. https://t.co/JWJEAshv1y Those are the facts.
— CNN Communications (@CNNPR) February 9, 2017
"The president, once again, with all due respect, is off on the facts," Cuomo said. Jeva Lange
President Trump unleashed his fury on Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) on Thursday with a multi-part Twitter rant railing against the senator's criticisms of the mission in Yemen. McCain has publicly called the raid last month targeting al Qaeda militants, which killed an estimated 30 people, including Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens and an 8-year-old American girl, a "failure." "And while many of the objectives of the recent raid in Yemen were met, I would not describe any operation that results in the loss of American life as a success," McCain said in a statement.
But on Thursday, Trump — whose administration has deemed the raid "highly successful" — tweeted that McCain should not be discussing "the success or failure of a mission":
Sen. McCain should not be talking about the success or failure of a mission to the media. Only emboldens the enemy! He's been losing so....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017
...long he doesn't know how to win anymore, just look at the mess our country is in - bogged down in conflict all over the place. Our hero..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017
Trump then pointed to Defense Secretary James Mattis' approval of the raid, which was the first authorized by Trump:
..Ryan died on a winning mission ( according to General Mattis), not a "failure." Time for the U.S. to get smart and start winning again!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said at his daily press briefing Wednesday that anyone who suggests the raid was unsuccessful "does [a] disservice" to the life of the Navy SEAL who was killed, and "owes an apology." Becca Stanek
Rumor has it that President Trump's chief strategist, Stephen Bannon, and White House chief of staff Reince Priebus are locked in a battle for influence over 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. "In conversations I had with people close to Priebus and those close to Bannon, the two sides talk about each other as leaders of a zero-sum fight for control of the West Wing," wrote Ryan Lizza for The New Yorker in a piece unsubtly titled "Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus' War For The White House."
But Bannon and Preibus want you to know they are definitely not leaking damaging information about each other in an attempt to undermine the other's power. "It's all phony-baloney garbage that doesn't exist and I hope that you can clear that up in the article,” Priebus told New York's Olivia Nuzzi.
Nevertheless, "some people inside the White House see Priebus' mark on the emerging narrative that Bannon is the mastermind behind Trump's populism — a story Trump surely dislikes," Nuzzi writes. "The way to kill somebody in the Trump orbit is to say to him, Oh, this guy's your brain! He's calling the shots!" a source explained.
But Priebus isn't escaping unscathed either:
…paranoia has certainly set in among vulnerable members of the administration and those within its orbit, the most worried of whom have focused their frustrations and concerns on Priebus. They've nicknamed him "Rancid," the creature of the swamp they thought they were going to drain. [New York]
Read the entire scoop at New York. Jeva Lange
President Trump sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, thanking his Chinese counterpart for his inaugural congratulations and wishing Xi well on the occasion of the Lunar New Year. "President Trump stated that he looks forward to working with President Xi to develop a constructive relationship that benefits both the United States and China," the White House said.
Despite the note's apparently friendly tone, it presents an obvious contrast to the phone calls Trump has made to other world leaders since he took office. Though Trump did speak with Xi by phone in November, the letter format could be interpreted as a snub to China, which the president has often targeted for aggressive economic critique.
Still, if rudeness was intended, China has refused to dignify it with a response. "We highly appreciate President Trump's holiday greetings to President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people," said Lu Kang, a representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Lu dismissed a question about whether there is an underlying insult in the letter format: "This kind of remark is meaningless." Bonnie Kristian
The Trump administration is reportedly considering a massive push for the U.S. space program, including a return to the moon and the "large-scale economic development of space," Politico reports. "A good part of the Trump administration would like a lot more aggressive, risk-taking, competitive entrepreneurial approach to space," explained former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich. "A smaller but still powerful faction represents Boeing and the expensive old contractors who have soaked up money with minimum results."
The administration is torn between "old space" like NASA, which is supported by Trump's confidant, Peter Thiel, and "new space," including private groups like Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin. "It is a big fight," said former Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Robert Walker, who is involved in the deliberations. "There are billions of dollars at stake. It has come to a head now when it has become clear to the space community that the real innovative work is being done outside of NASA."
Among Trump's possible goals, listed in internal documents obtained by Politico, is the intent to return to the moon in an "affordable" way by 2020, to create privately operated space stations, and to claim de facto properties on the moon for Americans.
But the massive ambitions might not find footing in reality, Andy Aldrin, the director of the Buzz Aldrin Space Institute, told Politico. "Clearly there is a very keen interest in bringing in commercial but there is still a lot of desire to maintain programmatic continuity," Aldrin said. "At some point those two things may not be consistent. At the end of the day there is only so much money to go around." Jeva Lange