Martha Stewart is having a rough snow day

Iconic soul singer Aretha Franklin is retiring. But first, the Queen of Soul will come out with one last album.

Franklin announced this week on Detroit TV station WDIV Local 4 that her final record, due out in September, will be recorded in Detroit and "entirely composed of originals," including a feature production by Stevie Wonder, The Guardian reported. The Grammy-winning artist said she is "exuberant" about it.

Franklin, the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, said that after she retires later this year she will still do "some select things, [maybe] one a month, for six months out of the year." "I feel very, very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from and where it is now," Franklin said. "I'll be pretty much satisfied, but I'm not going to go anywhere and just sit down and do nothing. That wouldn't be good either."

The 74-year-old has suffered health problems recently and said she wants to focus on spending time with her grandkids. Becca Stanek