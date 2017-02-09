Sean Spicer implies his words have more weight than President Trump's tweets

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer downplayed the content of President Donald Trump's tweets Thursday, suggesting that the comments he makes at the daily press briefings should be given more weight than those fired off by Trump online. "I think Sean Spicer just said that what he says from the press briefing podium is more important than what President Trump himself tweets," noted The Boston Globe's Matt Viser on Twitter.

Spicer's comments came in response to a question about why President Trump has time to tweet-shame Nordstrom for dropping his daughter's clothing line, but remained silent after six people were killed in a mosque shooting in Quebec City in late January.

Spicer answered that he had opened the subsequent press briefing after the shooting with Trump's condolences. "You're equating me addressing the nation here with a tweet? That's the silliest thing I've ever heard," Spicer said.

Of course, what goes unacknowledged is it's not just a tweet — it's a tweet from the president of the United States. Watch the tense exchange below. Jeva Lange