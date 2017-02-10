Rosie O'Donnell has taken Stephen Bannon trolling to a whole new level

The week isn't even over yet, but President Trump has already given Seth Meyers plenty of fodder for a "Closer Look" segment on abusing presidential power.

Meyers first tackled Trump's one-sided war with Nordstrom, noting that Trump tweeted about the department store dropping his daughter Ivanka's clothing line on Wednesday morning, 20 minutes after his daily intelligence briefing started. White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters Trump was "free" at the time, but that didn't sit well with Meyers. "Why was he free when that happened?" he asked. "Did the briefing really take less than 20 minutes? I feel like the president's daily intelligence briefing should take longer than an episode of Vanderpump Rules." He also let Trump's top adviser Kellyanne Conway have it for using an appearance on Fox News to shill for Ivanka's products. "From now on, the only network Kellyanne Conway should be allowed on is QVC," Meyers said, before warning viewers that scarves from the clothing line were recalled last year for not meeting federal flammability standards.