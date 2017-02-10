Alec Baldwin and Jimmy Fallon trot out dueling Trump impressions in 'Box of Lies'

New York City was blanketed in snow on Thursday, and Stephen Colbert found the political humor in Winter Storm Niko on Thursday's Late Show. "New York's not alone — schools all over the Northeast have been shut down," he said. "I think they should have named it Winter Storm Betsy DeVos, but you know, Niko's good too." Further south, "Washington, D.C., also got a little dusting today," he added. "Donald Trump was out on the White House lawn anyway, making a snowman earlier today. And because it was white, he appointed it to his Cabinet."

Colbert then reminded everyone that on Wednesday, Trump had slapped at Nordstrom for dropping daughter Ivanka Trump's clothes, and updated them on White House counselor Kellyanne Conway going on Fox & Friends to literally hawk the clothes on national TV. "Watching her do that on a TV show is weird," he said. "Don't you think it should be against the rules for a White House employee to shill products? Funny story: It is." Law broken, White House press secretary Sean Spicer assured reporters that Conway had been "counseled." Colbert had some questions: "What kind of counseling are we talking about, Sean? Is it like a camp counselor? Is she working on her merit badge in ethics?"