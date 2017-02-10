President Trump just called everyone on his mailing list 'Darren'

Congressional Republicans think perhaps President Trump should consider a major investigation into the steady stream of leaks trickling out of his own administration. In a Politico report published Friday, several Republican senators cited concerns about how leaks surrounding Trump's calls with foreign leaders could cause problems going forward. "Whatever has happened here, we need to repair it, because it will be difficult for other leaders to feel comfortable talking to the president and vice versa," said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). While the president will "find his footing in terms of how to engage people," Graham said issues will keep popping up if "people on both ends of the phone never know if they can speak candidly."

Recently, leaked details included that Trump's phone call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull ended early after Trump declared it the "worst call by far" and deemed a refugee deal established under the Obama administration "dumb." During a phone call with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, Trump threatened to send the U.S. military to deal with the "bad hombres down there" because Mexico's military is apparently too "scared" to do so. Then on Thursday, reports surfaced that Trump paused his phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin because he had to ask advisers to define the New START nuclear arms treaty — the nuclear reduction treaty established between the U.S. and Russia in 2010 — before he went on to criticize it.

Graham isn't the only one worried about the leaks. Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, told Politico this "affects the candidness of the president with foreign governments," as well as leaders' "ability to achieve the right type of policy." Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) said leaks make "something small big." "I think you need to find out who's leaking this," said Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), chair of the Senate Homeland Security Committee. "It's not helpful. It's very damaging."

