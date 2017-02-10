President Trump just called everyone on his mailing list 'Darren'

The Trump administration sent an email to all its supporters named "Darren" on Friday, with the only problem being that a whole lot of people not named Darren got the email, too:
With Darren's support, and the support of all Americans, the president can make America great again, the email claims.
The chances of actual Darrens receiving the email is probably fairly high, with the name peaking as the 52nd most popular boys' name in the mid-1960s. Unfortunately, there are a lot more people with names that are not Darren who are probably just confused right now. Jeva Lange
Trump reportedly refused to hire a top candidate for the State Department due to a personal grudge
President Trump reportedly took Elliot Abrams off the shortlist of deputy secretary of state candidates after he found out the foreign policy expert had criticized him during the presidential campaign, CNN reported Friday, citing "Republican sources." Trump's secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, as well as White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and senior adviser Jared Kushner, apparently pushed back against Trump's concerns and tried to convince Trump to offer the job to Abrams, a former deputy assistant to the president and deputy national security adviser under former President George W. Bush. Tillerson reportedly felt like he "needed Abrams' experience."
Trump's meeting with Abrams — which happened prior to Trump finding out about the criticism — had gone "well," CNN reported. One Republican called Trump's decision a "loss for the State Department and the country and for that matter, for the president." "This was Donald Trump's thin skin and nothing else," another Republican told CNN. Becca Stanek
Republicans are urging Trump to investigate leaks before they irreparably damage foreign relations
Congressional Republicans think perhaps President Trump should consider a major investigation into the steady stream of leaks trickling out of his own administration. In a Politico report published Friday, several Republican senators cited concerns about how leaks surrounding Trump's calls with foreign leaders could cause problems going forward. "Whatever has happened here, we need to repair it, because it will be difficult for other leaders to feel comfortable talking to the president and vice versa," said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). While the president will "find his footing in terms of how to engage people," Graham said issues will keep popping up if "people on both ends of the phone never know if they can speak candidly."
Recently, leaked details included that Trump's phone call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull ended early after Trump declared it the "worst call by far" and deemed a refugee deal established under the Obama administration "dumb." During a phone call with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, Trump threatened to send the U.S. military to deal with the "bad hombres down there" because Mexico's military is apparently too "scared" to do so. Then on Thursday, reports surfaced that Trump paused his phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin because he had to ask advisers to define the New START nuclear arms treaty — the nuclear reduction treaty established between the U.S. and Russia in 2010 — before he went on to criticize it.
Graham isn't the only one worried about the leaks. Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, told Politico this "affects the candidness of the president with foreign governments," as well as leaders' "ability to achieve the right type of policy." Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) said leaks make "something small big." "I think you need to find out who's leaking this," said Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), chair of the Senate Homeland Security Committee. "It's not helpful. It's very damaging."
Apple reported having a record $246.1 billion in cash reserves in the fourth quarter of 2016, larger than Sri Lanka's estimated 2016 GDP. If counted as its own public company, Apple's cash hoard by itself would be the 13th-largest firm in the world, CNBC reports.
Most of that money is held outside the U.S. to avoid taxation. But President Trump's proposed repatriation scheme could encourage Apple to bring some of that cash back into the country, where experts suspect it would be used to acquire other companies. Last month, CEO Tim Cook said Apple is "always looking at acquisitions" of companies "of all sizes." Apple has purchased about 15 to 20 companies a year for the last four years, Cook said.
But first things first, he told CNBC: "Repatriation is front and center. That is good for the country and Apple."
Protesters blocked Education Secretary Betsy DeVos from entering the Jefferson Middle School Academy in Washington, D.C., on Friday morning during her first visit to a K-12 public school since her swearing-in ceremony Tuesday. A video circulated by a local ABC affiliate showed DeVos attempting to enter the school's side door, only to be physically denied entry by a small group of protesters. DeVos was then ushered back into her government vehicle and driven away, though she ended up entering the school through another door.
Parents and teachers protested at the school Friday, concerned about the billionaire's record of lobbying for private school vouchers and doubting the merits of the public school system. "Betsy DeVos does not represent our students or our families here in D.C.," a D.C. charter school teacher at the protest told The Washington Post. "She doesn't have our best interests at heart."
Vice President Mike Pence was required to step in to cast the tie-breaking vote to confirm DeVos, the first time a vice president has been called on to tip a Cabinet nomination.
Though this was DeVos' first visit to a K-12 public school, it was not her first school visit as education secretary: On Thursday, she visited Howard University, a historically black college in Washington, D.C. Becca Stanek
Boston-based Reebok releases 'nevertheless, she persisted' shirts in support of Elizabeth Warren
When an arcane Senate rule silenced Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on the Senate floor Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) defended the decision by saying: "She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted."
He had unwittingly given liberal women a rallying cry in the process:
The athletic brand Reebok is piggy-backing on the viral success with a "nevertheless, she persisted" T-shirt. "We watched this week as our own state['s] senator was 'silenced' by her critics for doing her job," Dan Mazei, a senior director at the Boston-based company, told Mic in an email. "As dismayed as we were, we were also reignited by the rallying cry of, 'nevertheless, she persisted.'"
The shirt costs $20, with the full amount going to Women's March, which organizes women's movements around the world. "This is a unifying message that can inspire women everywhere from the Senate floor to the starting line of a marathon and everywhere in-between — all the places women have been obstructed from seeing through their ambitions. But, they persist," Mazei said.
It's a move competitor Under Armour might want to take note of. Under Armour's sponsored athletes have recently come out in protest of the company's CEO praising President Donald Trump. "It is important to me that [the CEO] and UA take public action to clearly communicate and reflect our common values in order for us to … motivate ALL people to be their best selves," ballerina Misty Copeland said. Jeva Lange
In just six letters, Kellyanne Conway expertly burned Hillary Clinton for her tweet trolling President Trump. On Thursday night, Clinton simply tweeted "3-0," referencing the 3-0 ruling issued by a federal appeals court Thursday against reinstating Trump's executive order that bans people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.
Conway's response wasn't much longer, but was equally biting:
For those who haven't been keeping count like Trump's former campaign manager obviously has, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin are three critical states Clinton lost to Trump in the presidential election. Becca Stanek
At least three people connected with the Standing Rock protests of the Dakota Access Pipeline have been questioned by the FBI, The Guardian has confirmed, though the nature of their investigation is unclear. However, the FBI agents involved were reportedly pulled from domestic terror investigations, sparking fears that the protest movement may be targeted as an extremist group.
"The idea that the government would attempt to construe this indigenous-led nonviolent movement into some kind of domestic terrorism investigation is unfathomable to me," said civil rights attorney Lauren Regan, who is offering legal counsel to the protesters who were contacted. "It's outrageous, it's unwarranted ... and it's unconstitutional." At least one of the three is a Native American.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced it will grant an easement for the pipeline construction to continue, reversing the Obama administration's decision that an alternate route should be found to avoid work on sacred Standing Rock Sioux lands and beneath a tribal water source. Bonnie Kristian