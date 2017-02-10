Lunar eclipse, comet to light up the sky Friday night

A full moon, a penumbral lunar eclipse, and a green comet will grace the nighttime sky Friday. The eclipse, during which February's full "snow moon" will be bathed in Earth's shadow, will start around 5:34 p.m. ET and is expected to peak at approximately 7:44 p.m. ET. Though the phenomenon is possible to see with the naked eye, a telescope or a livestream video will make the moon's shading starker.
Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusakova will become most visible around 10:30 p.m. ET. However, the comet, which will appear bluish-green in color as it makes one of its closest approaches to Earth in decades, will not be easy to see without a telescope, or access to a livestream. The comet will make its way through Earth's sky through the weekend.
Free online telescope service Slooh will be streaming the full "snow moon" eclipse here, and the comet here. Becca Stanek
For all the "huge deals" President Trump's administration is making, The New York Times' Maggie Haberman noted the staff at the White House isn't looking so happy:
Really hard to overstate level of misery radiating from several members of White House staff over last few days.
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 10, 2017
Since Trump was sworn into office just three weeks ago, he has signed a record 10 executive orders and 12 memoranda, sent more than 100 tweets, and confirmed multiple Cabinet nominees. But his administration has also gotten into a battle with the courts over the constitutionality of its immigration ban, had one of its top advisers potentially breach a federal ethics law by promoting Ivanka Trump's brand from the White House press briefing room, and suffered some leaks about rough phone calls with Mexico's president and Australia's prime minister. And Trump, Politico reported Friday, has not been happy about the Saturday Night Live skits, the gossip, or the all the work that goes into leading the free world.
As Trump would say: SAD! Becca Stanek
Trump just did a press conference where he only answered questions from outlets owned by Rupert Murdoch
President Donald Trump was apparently not in the mood for questions Friday when giving a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. As Politico's Jake Sherman noted on Twitter, Trump only answered questions from two U.S. outlets — and both are owned by Rupert Murdoch.
Trump first called on The New York Post, then took a question from Fox News. When he tried to wrap up the press conference, Abe intervened to take another question:
WATCH: Pres. Trump moves to end news conference, but PM Abe takes one more question on US-Chinese relations. https://t.co/UvgPUOs26r
— NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) February 10, 2017
Trump nevertheless praised the "chemistry" between himself and Abe — but it might not be as mutual as he believes. Read more about the press conference here. Jeva Lange
President Donald Trump welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to "the very famous" White House on Friday:
— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) February 10, 2017
In his brief remarks before their joint press conference, Trump praised Japan as an "important and steadfast ally." Abe in turn praised Trump's "uphill struggle" to become president and noted that his own "scores in golf are not up to the level of Donald at all."
"Abe has studied Trump well," noted CNN's David Chalian. "He knows to praise [Trump's] outsider status and impressive campaign victory." CNN's Dan Merica called Abe's compliments on Trump's golf prowess an attempt to "butter" the president up.
The Japanese prime minister also encouraged a partnership between the nations in which Japanese high speed rail technology could be used to shorten a trip between New York City and D.C. to an hour. "Of course there are disagreements [between Japan and the U.S.], but we should not close down a dialogue just by pointing to the differences," Abe went on. Abe refrained from commenting on the Trans-Pacific Partnership, saying it would be discussed later but that "we are fully aware of President Trump's decision" to withdraw from the agreement, which was brokered by former President Barack Obama.
Abe: "Of course there are disagreements [between US, Japan], but we should not close down the dialogue just by pointing to the differences." pic.twitter.com/YWkyMqntHT
— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 10, 2017
While Abe was speaking in Japanese, reporters in the room noted that President Trump did not use a headset to listen to a translation, although he continued to nod along. But Trump's warm feelings about Abe were not lost in translation: "I grabbed [Abe] and hugged him because that's the way we feel," Trump said. "We have a very, very good bond. Very, very good chemistry. I'll let you know if it changes but I don't think it will." Jeva Lange
Trump reportedly refused to hire a top candidate for the State Department due to a personal grudge
President Trump reportedly took Elliot Abrams off the shortlist of deputy secretary of state candidates after he found out the foreign policy expert had criticized him during the presidential campaign, CNN reported Friday, citing "Republican sources." Trump's secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, as well as White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and senior adviser Jared Kushner, apparently pushed back against Trump's concerns and tried to convince Trump to offer the job to Abrams, a former deputy assistant to the president and deputy national security adviser under former President George W. Bush. Tillerson reportedly felt like he "needed Abrams' experience."
Trump's meeting with Abrams — which happened prior to Trump finding out about the criticism — had gone "well," CNN reported. One Republican called Trump's decision a "loss for the State Department and the country and for that matter, for the president." "This was Donald Trump's thin skin and nothing else," another Republican told CNN. Becca Stanek
The Trump administration sent an email to all its supporters named "Darren" on Friday, with the only problem being that a whole lot of people not named Darren got the email, too:
who is darren? pic.twitter.com/BVM94ZAYdX
— Tasneem N (@TasneemN) February 10, 2017
With Darren's support, and the support of all Americans, the president can make America great again, the email claims.
The chances of actual Darrens receiving the email is probably fairly high, with the name peaking as the 52nd most popular boys' name in the mid-1960s. Unfortunately, there are a lot more people with names that are not Darren who are probably just confused right now. Jeva Lange
Republicans are urging Trump to investigate leaks before they irreparably damage foreign relations
Congressional Republicans think perhaps President Trump should consider a major investigation into the steady stream of leaks trickling out of his own administration. In a Politico report published Friday, several Republican senators cited concerns about how leaks surrounding Trump's calls with foreign leaders could cause problems going forward. "Whatever has happened here, we need to repair it, because it will be difficult for other leaders to feel comfortable talking to the president and vice versa," said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). While the president will "find his footing in terms of how to engage people," Graham said issues will keep popping up if "people on both ends of the phone never know if they can speak candidly."
Recently, leaked details included that Trump's phone call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull ended early after Trump declared it the "worst call by far" and deemed a refugee deal established under the Obama administration "dumb." During a phone call with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, Trump threatened to send the U.S. military to deal with the "bad hombres down there" because Mexico's military is apparently too "scared" to do so. Then on Thursday, reports surfaced that Trump paused his phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin because he had to ask advisers to define the New START nuclear arms treaty — the nuclear reduction treaty established between the U.S. and Russia in 2010 — before he went on to criticize it.
Graham isn't the only one worried about the leaks. Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, told Politico this "affects the candidness of the president with foreign governments," as well as leaders' "ability to achieve the right type of policy." Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) said leaks make "something small big." "I think you need to find out who's leaking this," said Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), chair of the Senate Homeland Security Committee. "It's not helpful. It's very damaging."
For more on the story, head over to Politico. Becca Stanek
Apple reported having a record $246.1 billion in cash reserves in the fourth quarter of 2016, larger than Sri Lanka's estimated 2016 GDP. If counted as its own public company, Apple's cash hoard by itself would be the 13th-largest firm in the world, CNBC reports.
Most of that money is held outside the U.S. to avoid taxation. But President Trump's proposed repatriation scheme could encourage Apple to bring some of that cash back into the country, where experts suspect it would be used to acquire other companies. Last month, CEO Tim Cook said Apple is "always looking at acquisitions" of companies "of all sizes." Apple has purchased about 15 to 20 companies a year for the last four years, Cook said.
But first things first, he told CNBC: "Repatriation is front and center. That is good for the country and Apple."