President Trump reportedly told the Senate a totally bananas lie about voting fraud

President Trump reportedly spent a meeting with 10 senators on Thursday complaining about voter fraud. The gathering was intended to be a discussion about Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. Politico reported that as soon as reporters exited the room, Trump began telling the group of senators how both he and former Sen. Kelly Ayotte (R-N.H.) — who lost her re-election bid and is now serving as a Capitol Hill liaison for Trump on Gorsuch's nomination — were victims of a rigged election. Ayotte was in the room, as was White House Counsel Don McGahn.
Trump obviously won the election, but he narrowly lost New Hampshire to Hillary Clinton. He told senators Thursday that was because of the "thousands" of people "brought in on buses" from Massachusetts to "illegally vote" in New Hampshire. The room reportedly responded with an "uncomfortable silence."
Trump indicated that this voter fraud, of which there is no evidence, had also affected Ayotte, though he suggested her loss might have also had something to do with her decision to distance herself from him after he criticized the parents of a Muslim Gold Star soldier. "He told her, 'You'd have won if you'd been on my train," a participant told Politico.
Then, as the cherry on top of that crumbling cake, Trump told Democrats he was glad "Pocahontas" — his chosen nickname for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) — was "becoming the face of 'your party,'" Politico reported.
Trump has repeatedly claimed millions voted illegally in the presidential election, causing him to lose the popular vote to Clinton, but he has yet to produce any evidence to substantiate those claims. Becca Stanek
It's not just your parents who want you to be nice to other people. New research by scientists at Kyoto University has found that dogs judge humans based on how they treat other people, New Scientist reports:
… The researchers tested whether dogs preferred people who helped their owner. Each owner tried to open a container then presented it to one of two actors.
This actor either helped or refused to do so, while the other actor was passive. Then the two actors offered the dog a reward and it chose between them.
The dogs had no preference when the first actor had helped their owner, but were more likely to choose the passive actor if the first one had refused to help. [New Scientist]
Dogs evolved closely alongside humans, which means they are particularly sensitive to how people act. The Kyoto study also tested monkeys, and found similar results, with the primates preferring people who acted kindly or generously. Even human morality might be evolutionary: "I think that in humans there may be this basic sensitivity towards antisocial behavior in others. Then through growing up, inculturation and teaching, it develops into a full-blown sense of morality,” said comparative psychologist James Anderson.
Watch the dogs make judgments in the study below. Jeva Lange
As someone famous for making deals, one would assume that President Donald Trump has got handshakes down to an art. The famous germaphobe has instead called handshakes a "barbaric" practice and "one of the curses of American society."
"The more successful and famous one becomes, the worse this terrible custom seems to get," Trump wrote in 1997's Art of the Comeback. And boy oh boy, how true that is. On Friday, President Trump greeted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with a 19-second-long handshake to end all handshakes. Trump made nothing about the handshake look comfortable, from his terrifyingly firm grasp to the pat at the end, and even the fact that he then posted a video of the handshake to Twitter.
To make matters even stranger, mid-handshake Trump decides to ask Abe what the Japanese photographers are saying to him. "Look at me," Abe answers, but then Trump looks intently at Abe. Abe laughs awkwardly and motions to the cameras:
Awkward? This handshake between Trump and Shinzō Abe lasted 19 seconds, after which Trump said to Abe, "Strong hands." pic.twitter.com/iNyFSS85xz
— Rosa Hwang (@RosaCTV) February 10, 2017
Afterward, Trump says "strong hands," and Abe mostly just looks like he wants to run away. Anyway, A for effort President Trump, but maybe keep practicing. There are a whole lot more handshakes in your future. Jeva Lange
For all the "huge deals" President Trump's administration is making, The New York Times' Maggie Haberman noted the staff at the White House isn't looking so happy:
Really hard to overstate level of misery radiating from several members of White House staff over last few days.
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 10, 2017
Since Trump was sworn into office just three weeks ago, he has signed a record 10 executive orders and 12 memoranda, sent more than 100 tweets, and confirmed multiple Cabinet nominees. But his administration has also gotten into a battle with the courts over the constitutionality of its immigration ban, had one of its top advisers potentially breach a federal ethics law by promoting Ivanka Trump's brand from the White House press briefing room, and suffered some leaks about rough phone calls with Mexico's president and Australia's prime minister. And Trump, Politico reported Friday, has not been happy about the Saturday Night Live skits, the gossip, or the all the work that goes into leading the free world.
As Trump would say: SAD! Becca Stanek
Trump just did a press conference where he only answered questions from outlets owned by Rupert Murdoch
President Donald Trump was apparently not in the mood for questions Friday when giving a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. As Politico's Jake Sherman noted on Twitter, Trump only answered questions from two U.S. outlets — and both are owned by Rupert Murdoch.
Trump first called on The New York Post, then took a question from Fox News. When he tried to wrap up the press conference, Abe intervened to take another question:
WATCH: Pres. Trump moves to end news conference, but PM Abe takes one more question on US-Chinese relations. https://t.co/UvgPUOs26r
— NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) February 10, 2017
Trump nevertheless praised the "chemistry" between himself and Abe — but it might not be as mutual as he believes. Read more about the press conference here. Jeva Lange
President Donald Trump welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to "the very famous" White House on Friday:
— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) February 10, 2017
In his brief remarks before their joint press conference, Trump praised Japan as an "important and steadfast ally." Abe in turn praised Trump's "uphill struggle" to become president and noted that his own "scores in golf are not up to the level of Donald at all."
"Abe has studied Trump well," noted CNN's David Chalian. "He knows to praise [Trump's] outsider status and impressive campaign victory." CNN's Dan Merica called Abe's compliments on Trump's golf prowess an attempt to "butter" the president up.
The Japanese prime minister also encouraged a partnership between the nations in which Japanese high speed rail technology could be used to shorten a trip between New York City and D.C. to an hour. "Of course there are disagreements [between Japan and the U.S.], but we should not close down a dialogue just by pointing to the differences," Abe went on. Abe refrained from commenting on the Trans-Pacific Partnership, saying it would be discussed later but that "we are fully aware of President Trump's decision" to withdraw from the agreement, which was brokered by former President Barack Obama.
Abe: "Of course there are disagreements [between US, Japan], but we should not close down the dialogue just by pointing to the differences." pic.twitter.com/YWkyMqntHT
— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 10, 2017
While Abe was speaking in Japanese, reporters in the room noted that President Trump did not use a headset to listen to a translation, although he continued to nod along. But Trump's warm feelings about Abe were not lost in translation: "I grabbed [Abe] and hugged him because that's the way we feel," Trump said. "We have a very, very good bond. Very, very good chemistry. I'll let you know if it changes but I don't think it will." Jeva Lange
A full moon, a penumbral lunar eclipse, and a green comet will grace the nighttime sky Friday. The eclipse, during which February's full "snow moon" will be bathed in Earth's shadow, will start around 5:34 p.m. ET and is expected to peak at approximately 7:44 p.m. ET. Though the phenomenon is possible to see with the naked eye, a telescope or a livestream video will make the moon's shading starker.
Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusakova will become most visible around 10:30 p.m. ET. However, the comet, which will appear bluish-green in color as it makes one of its closest approaches to Earth in decades, will not be easy to see without a telescope, or access to a livestream. The comet will make its way through Earth's sky through the weekend.
Free online telescope service Slooh will be streaming the full "snow moon" eclipse here, and the comet here. Becca Stanek
Trump reportedly refused to hire a top candidate for the State Department due to a personal grudge
President Trump reportedly took Elliot Abrams off the shortlist of deputy secretary of state candidates after he found out the foreign policy expert had criticized him during the presidential campaign, CNN reported Friday, citing "Republican sources." Trump's secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, as well as White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and senior adviser Jared Kushner, apparently pushed back against Trump's concerns and tried to convince Trump to offer the job to Abrams, a former deputy assistant to the president and deputy national security adviser under former President George W. Bush. Tillerson reportedly felt like he "needed Abrams' experience."
Trump's meeting with Abrams — which happened prior to Trump finding out about the criticism — had gone "well," CNN reported. One Republican called Trump's decision a "loss for the State Department and the country and for that matter, for the president." "This was Donald Trump's thin skin and nothing else," another Republican told CNN. Becca Stanek