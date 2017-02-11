Here's how dramatically polarized the House has become since the 1950s

In his second term, President Dwight D. Eisenhower could expect fellow Republicans in the House of Representatives to vote in accordance with his agenda more than half the time. Remarkably, from a modern perspective, for a little while House Democrats were essentially on the same page.
In 2017, polarization in the House is higher than in any year since Eisenhower took office in 1953, as this graph from FiveThirtyEight shows:
In the era of President Trump, crossing the aisle in the House has apparently become near-unthinkable. That said, FiveThirtyEight warns against reading too much into this data, because the numbers for 2017 are "based on only 12 votes," and could moderate considerably as more votes are taken. Bonnie Kristian
After a friendly meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House on Friday, President Trump along with First Lady Melania Trump, Abe, and Japanese First Lady Akie Abe flew to Florida to spend the weekend together at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. The two couples were joined by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft for dinner Friday, and on Saturday the two first ladies took a guided garden tour while both presidents played golf.
Though Trump has invited the Abes to stay at the Mar-a-Lago at his own expense rather than asking taxpayers to foot the bill, the trip has still raised ethical questions. "Hosting a foreign leader at the president's business resort creates impossible sets of conflicts," said Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen, a watchdog organization. "Why should you go to a resort in Florida? Fine, you want to go to a resort in Florida? Don't go to one Trump's family owns."
Typically, U.S. presidents wishing to spend a weekend with foreign leaders repair to Camp David, the presidential retreat in rural Maryland.
Trump tweeted Saturday about the Florida trip, expressing his pleasure at hosting the Abes, with whom he has said he is developing a "great friendship." He is expected to continue hosting world leaders at the Mar-a-Lago, which his administration has dubbed the "winter White House." Bonnie Kristian
Daniel Tarullo, a member of the Federal Reserve Bank's board of governors, on Friday announced his intention to resign in April, a move that gives President Trump three seats to fill on the board. Tarullo took his position in 2009 and "led the Fed's work to craft a new framework for ensuring the safety and soundness of our financial system following the financial crisis," said Fed Chair Janet Yellen.
Trump is expected to choose a replacement with a less activist approach to regulation, particularly after the president last week signaled his interest in repealing some of the Dodd-Frank rules Tarullo helped enforce. Trump ordered the Treasury Department to review current financial regulations to bring them in line with a series of core principles, including "prevent[ing] taxpayer-funded bailouts" and "enabl[ing] American companies to be competitive with foreign firms."
With Tarullo out and Trump preparing to edit Dodd-Frank, there "is quite significant uncertainty about what's actually going to happen [at the Fed]. I don't think anyone quite knows," said Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer in a talk on Saturday. "It's a process which involves both the administration and the Congress in deciding fiscal policy." Bonnie Kristian
President Trump responded on Twitter Saturday morning to news that a study commissioned by his administration pegged the cost of his proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border at about $21.6 billion, which is substantially higher than the $12 billion Trump estimated or the $15 billion figure touted by congressional Republican leadership.
I am reading that the great border WALL will cost more than the government originally thought, but I have not gotten involved in the.....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2017
...design or negotiations yet. When I do, just like with the F-35 FighterJet or the Air Force One Program, price will come WAY DOWN!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2017
Trump promised to save "billions" on the F-35 program. So far Lockheed Martin has cut the price by about $600 million, a reduction The Washington Post reports was already planned before the president negotiated with the company.
As for the border wall, Trump maintains taxpayers' initial outlay will be reimbursed by Mexico. The government of Mexico says that will not happen. Bonnie Kristian
U.S. intelligence agencies reportedly have evidence the Kremlin is considering extraditing NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden from Russia to the United States as a "gift" to "curry favor" with President Trump. Snowden's lawyer says he has "received no such signals and has no new reason for concern," but Snowden himself touted the report Friday evening as proof that he is not on Moscow's payroll:
Finally: irrefutable evidence that I never cooperated with Russian intel. No country trades away spies, as the rest would fear they're next. https://t.co/YONqZ1gYqm
— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) February 10, 2017
President Trump has said Snowden is a "total traitor" who should be "executed." Bonnie Kristian
Hundreds of protesters turned out in New York City and Los Angeles Thursday and Friday nights to protest news of a surge in arrests of undocumented immigrants in at least six states.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) says this week's arrests were merely an escalation of routine raids targeting illegal immigrants with criminal records. "Examples would include known street gang members, child sex offenders, and deportable foreign nationals with significant drug trafficking convictions," said an agency representative.
But protesters contend that is an inaccurate description of the raids, which they believe have broken up families and affected many people with no criminal history. "Oftentimes folks' liberties and their rights are violated during ICE raids," said Los Angeles protester Jessica Valenzuela, "where they're picked up without having adequate access to counsel, and that's one of the biggest concerns." See scenes from each city's protests below. Bonnie Kristian
Shutting down sidewalks in emergency rally for our brothers and sisters! Join us NYC! #NoBanNoWall #heretostay #not1more #deportice pic.twitter.com/O2qFfcjRsx
— GayDaysLA ️ (@gaydaysLA) February 11, 2017
"No raids, no registry, no white supremacy" Chanting with 1,000 ppl in Foley Sq. #HeretoStay #NoBanNoWall #Not1More #Ni1Mas #DeportICE pic.twitter.com/HpqrAtSYsJ
— The CCR (@theCCR) February 11, 2017
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested hundreds of undocumented immigrants in at least six states this week in a surge of what federal officials labeled "routine enforcement actions." The raids targeted illegal immigrants known to have criminal records beyond their immigration status, though some immigrants without a history of crime were arrested as well.
In the latter category was Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, an Arizona woman arrested Wednesday whose case has attracted considerable attention because she was illegally brought to the United States as a young child and now has a husband and two children who are all U.S. citizens. In light of her story, the "entire Mexican community is invited to take precautions and to keep in touch with its nearest consulate, to obtain the necessary assistance to face a situation of this type," Mexico's foreign ministry said Thursday in a warning to Mexicans living in the United States.
President Trump has promised to deport up to 3 million undocumented immigrants with a criminal background, after which he will consider deporting up to 9 million more without criminal records. President Obama deported 2.5 million people from 2009 to 2015, the largest deportation tally of any president in history and a larger figure than all 20th century deportations combined. Bonnie Kristian
A group of students at the University of Central Florida hosted a "Leftist Fight Club" event to train liberal students to defend themselves against Trump supporters and "other Alt-Right Neo-Nazis," Fox News reports. An amateur boxer was on hand to demonstrate hand-to-hand combat techniques, and the clinic was billed as open to "everyone except Republicans." Event planners specifically encouraged women to attend the event, saying the president "is a sexual predator and rapist."
The university said the group that sponsored the event, called the "Knights for Socialism," is not a registered student group and is not officially affiliated with the school.