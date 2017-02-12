Hamburg airport briefly closed over airborne irritant

White House policy adviser Stephen Miller made the rounds of Sunday shows this week, addressing the power of the judiciary, the future of President Trump's immigration executive order, and voter fraud, among other topics.

"The president's powers here are beyond question," Miller said on Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace while discussing the appeals court ruling that upheld the suspension of Trump's order. "The 9th Circuit has a long history of being overturned and the 9th Circuit has a long history of overreaching," he continued. "We don't have judicial supremacy in this country. We have three co-equal branches of government."

Miller continued his defense of executive power on ABC's This Week, where he argued a "district judge in Seattle cannot force the President of the United States to change their laws and our constitution because of their own personal views." He also said the White House has "multiple options and we are considering all of them" for the next step in the immigration order fight, including further litigation in various court venues or the introduction of an entirely new order.

In the same conversation, Mille rejected host George Stephanopoulos' statement that President Trump has made accusations of voter fraud without evidence, particularly where alleged fraud in New Hampshire is concerned. "The White House has provided enormous evidence with respect to voter fraud, with respect to people being registered in more than one state," Miller said. Stephanopoulos would not concede his point.