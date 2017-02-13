Senate expected to confirm Steven Mnuchin as treasury secretary Monday night

On Monday, the Senate is expected to confirm two of President Trump's Cabinet nominees, Steven Mnuchin as treasury secretary and David Shulkin to head the Department of Veteran Affairs. The vote on Mnuchin, a former top Goldman Sachs executive and Hollywood financier, will be much closer than Shulkin's confirmation. Republicans argue that Mnuchin is well-qualified to be treasury secretary because of his long experience on Wall Street, while Democrats say that same experience — including the 36,000 homeowners his bank OneWest foreclosed on after the 2008 financial collapse — is a disqualifying stain. They also point to $100 million in assets and a Cayman Islands directorship that Mnuchin said he forgot to include on his financial disclosure forms.
"This treasury nominee is smart, he's capable, and he's got impressive private-sector experience," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). "We need him confirmed as soon as possible so he can begin to tackle these challenges and reverse the last eight years of economic heartache." Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) disagreed, calling OneWest a "foreclosure machine" with "sleazy and out of line" business practices. "Mr. Mnuchin is the ultimate Wall Street insider," she said. "If Wall Street threatens to blow up the economy again, does anyone seriously expect Mr. Mnuchin to get tough with his old buddies and tell them to knock it off?"
The voting will start at about 7 p.m., and if confirmed, Mnuchin will be the first banker to head the Treasury Department in eight years; former President Barack Obama chose financial regulators to head the agency. Peter Weber
The U.S., Japan, and South Korea have requested a United Nations Security Council meeting, expected to take place Monday, on North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch. South Korea says it expects more such tests, which it calls "serious military and security threats." North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, was on site to supervise the test, which his government declared a success. The banned missile launch, conducted early Sunday, was interpreted as an early test of President Trump, who has vowed to be tough on Pyongyang. Trump had a restrained reaction, appearing with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Palm Beach and reaffirming America's commitment to stand by Japan, without mentioning North Korea. Abe called the launch "absolutely intolerable." Harold Maass
The eldest Trump sons are well aware of the minefield that comes with running a global business while their father is in the White House. "I was the first person to raise my hand and say you should not do certain deals, as I understood the optics, as you can't build the tallest building in Tel Aviv and try to negotiate peace in the Middle East," Eric Trump told The New York Times.
But as President Trump hasn't sold any of his assets — choosing instead to sign over operations to his sons and chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg — that means things could get tricky for the tight-knit Trump clan.
Donald Trump Jr. told the Times that he has only called his father once since the inauguration, and Eric said he only talks to the president "a few" times a week. "In the next four years, do I ever expect him to say: 'Hey, how's Turnberry? How's the new green? How's the new 10th tee?" Eric asked. He said he would answer with something like, "Dad, it's great," or "The property looks awesome."
But even interactions the brothers deem insignificant can draw scrutiny from critics. When Don Jr. and Eric were present for President Trump's announcement of his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch, Talking Points Memo blasted that the "Trump sons take break from running family biz to schmooze at White House."
But "who in their right mind would try to enrich themselves by spending a fortune to run against 17 seasoned politicians on the Republican side, to then go up against the Clinton machine, Wall Street, Hollywood, P.C. culture?" Don Jr. asked the Times in an attempt to dismiss fears of conflicts of interest. "To use that as the way to enrich yourself is laughable." Jeva Lange
Adele might have swept the top honors at Sunday's 59th annual Grammy Awards, but there was more to the show than handing out gilded gramophones. Here are the biggest performances you might have missed last night (and catch up on some of the biggest winners, here). Jeva Lange
Adele
Here is a full video of Adele's tribute to George Michael, her rendition of 'Fastlove', at the 59th #GRAMMYs. @Adele pic.twitter.com/JRLo0V31xR
— Music News & Rumors (@MusicNewsRumors) February 13, 2017
A Tribe Called Quest, Anderson Paak, Busta Rhymes, Consequence
A Tribe Called Quest brought the fire to the #Grammys with "We The People" #NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/LsYdUImVp3
— #AllofUs (@TimeForAllofUs) February 13, 2017
Beyoncé
Beyonce's full performance RT to save a life #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/0xtYLEC6xD
— S (@rivrslut) February 13, 2017
Bruno Mars
A tribute fit for a Prince thxs @BrunoMars pic.twitter.com/0PS6UdRPQU
— Loni Love (@LoniLove) February 13, 2017
Chance the Rapper, Kirk Franklin, Francis and the Lights, and Tamela Mann
Chance The Rapper, Kirk Franklin and Tamela Mann brought the church to the #GRAMMYs 2017 pic.twitter.com/bB51vkTasu
— What's Trending Sa (@whatstrendingSa) February 13, 2017
Daft Punk and The Weeknd
The Weeknd - I Feel It Coming (Live at GRAMMYs) pic.twitter.com/FPctk1yrMM
— The Weeknd Brasil (@theweekndbr) February 13, 2017
Ed Sheeran
Katy Perry and Skip Marley
Here is a full video of Katy Perry and Skip Marley's #GRAMMYs performance of their new single, #ChainedToTheRhythm pic.twitter.com/NHaCQgvpK5
— Music News & Rumors (@MusicNewsRumors) February 13, 2017
Lady Gaga and Metallica
Lady Gaga performs "Moth Into Flame" with Metallica at the #GRAMMYS pic.twitter.com/qvi55f6WKZ
— JENGKAY | Lady Gaga (@OngJengKay) February 13, 2017
The Trump White House is not known for its attention to detail. Along with the administration's apparent lack of fealty to mainstream facts, even President Trump's closest allies concede that if his team had put a bit more effort into crossing the T's and dotting the I's on his immigration ban, it might have survived legal scrutiny. Then there's just basic spelling. Trump's list of purportedly underreported terrorist attacks might have appeared more credible if it hadn't misspelled things like "attacker" and "San Bernardino," or included hyper-reported attacks and attacks that weren't terrorism. Sunday was a red-letter day for Trump administration typos.
See if you can spot the error in this commemorative photo of Trump, being sold through the Library of Congress:
The (sold-out) US Library of Congress commemorative print of Trump also includes a commemorative typo. pic.twitter.com/jahG8HU9NJ
— Dr Kirstin Ferguson (@kirstinferguson) February 13, 2017
The photo — with the inspiring quote "No dream is too big, no challenge is to great" — was intended to capture "the essence of Donald Trump's campaign for the presidency of the United States," according to BuzzFeed, which visited the site before the Library of Congress yanked the page from the website.
There’s a typo on Donald Trump’s White House inauguration print https://t.co/JxQ22MRJb8 pic.twitter.com/A4MQcOlyIN
— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 12, 2017
"Fire all the #copyeditors," they said. "What could go wrong?" #Trump Inauguration Print Library of Congress Shop https://t.co/xwcGvNL44r
— Gwen Moran (@gwenmoran) February 12, 2017
Then there's the Education Department's well-intentioned attempt to celebrate Black History Month by noting the wisdom of W.E.B. Du Bois, the African-American writer and co-founder of the NAACP. Maybe a restive social media editor was trying to make a subtle point about the new boss, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, by misspelling Du Bois as DeBois — and then flubbing the apology tweet:
Education must not simply teach work - it must teach life. – W.E.B. DeBois pic.twitter.com/Re4cWkPSFA
— US Dept of Education (@usedgov) February 12, 2017
"In the Days of Loose & Careless Logic, We Must Teach Thinkers to THINK." - William Edward Burghardt DU Bois https://t.co/3m03Vnt5C1
— NAACP (@NAACP) February 12, 2017
@usedgov bruh. Cmon. pic.twitter.com/INFYrJERIr
— Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) February 12, 2017
Or maybe spelling just isn't part of the plan to make American great again. Peter Weber
On Friday evening, Newsmax Media CEO Christopher Ruddy spent half an hour drinking with President Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe retired to bed, Ruddy said on Twitter (Trump had Diet Coke, he noted). On Sunday, Ruddy — a member of Mar-a-Lago and a longtime friend of Trump's — went on CNN to share his impressions of President Trump's first few weeks in office. "I think he is a little sensitive to the press criticism," Ruddy told Brian Stelter, adding that Trump is "battle-tested" after facing down the New York media for decades. The real problem, Ruddy argued, is White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.
"There's a lot of weakness coming out of the chief of staff," he said. "I think Reince Priebus, good guy, well-intentioned, but he clearly doesn't know how the federal agencies work. He doesn't have a really good system. He doesn't know how the communications flow." Ruddy said he thinks White House press secretary Sean Spicer is doing a good job under tough circumstances, but "the president is not getting the backup he needs in the operation of the White House, and sometimes the pushback that he needs, which you would have with... a stronger White House chief of staff."
After his CNN appearance, Ruddy elaborated to The Washington Post, stating that personally, "it's my view that Reince is the problem. I think on paper Reince looked good as the chief of staff — and Donald trusted him — but it's pretty clear the guy is in way over his head." He specifically blamed Priebus for botching "this whole immigration rollout," and said he's actually "hearing from a lot of people on the inside" that Priebus isn't pushing back like Trump needs him too. "He just doesn't have the gravitas that Donald would respect at the end of the day."
By the end of Sunday, Ruddy was softening his critique a bit, tweeting: "Reince just briefed me on new WH plans. Impressive! CNN today my personal view. Told him I have 'open mind' based on his results." He also said Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, "tells me COS Reince is doing 'amazing job.' Disagrees with me!" Peter Weber
Last Week Tonight likes to focus on wonky, maybe even boring, subjects like special tax districts, John Oliver said on Sunday night, but sadly, the first show of 2017 must "address something even bigger: the concept of reality itself." Yes, you can thank President Trump for that, Oliver said, since the president "has made it clear that reality is not important to him."
He listed some examples, then gave his thesis statement: "Trump's relationship with the truth is going to be of profound importance going forward, because any policy discussion has to begin with a shared sense of reality." Trump vs. Reality is a big topic, so Oliver broke it down into "four basic questions: How did we get a pathological liar in the White House? Where are his lies coming from? Why do so many people believe him? And what can we possibly do about it?"
Trump has a long, documented history of lying, Oliver said, but during the campaign "Trump was telling the truth about his solutions to the problems he was lying about, and he is now making real policy based on fake facts." He gets those "facts" from cable news, but also Breitbart, InfoWars, and other fringy sites. There is a "really dangerous" pattern here, Oliver said: "Trump sees something that jibes with his worldview, doesn't check it, half-remembers it, and then passes it on, at which point it takes on a life of its own and appears to validate itself."
"If you get your news from similar sources to him — as many, many, many people do — he doesn't look like a crank," Oliver noted. "He looks like the first president ever to tell you the real truth." That's not a joke, he added. "Real people get hurt when you make policy based on false information. Billions will get spent on a wall that won't work, to prevent a crime wave that isn't happening, while refugees sit in dangerous situations to prevent Bowling Green-style massacres that never took place." To fight this, defend facts, support legitimate news organizations, and "make extra effort on social media to verify stories before passing them on — especially if they confirm our pre-existing biases," he said. Trump won't heed this advice, or watch Last Week Tonight, Oliver conceded, but he came up with an audacious plan to slip some facts to the president on the sly. Watch below, though be warned: There's some NSFW language. Peter Weber
Authorities in Northern California, worried that damage to the emergency spillway at the Oroville Dam might lead to the flooding of communities downstream, ordered the evacuation on Sunday of 188,000 people from several counties downstream.
The dam on Lake Oroville is 7,000 feet across and 770 feet high, making it the tallest dam in the United States. It has been a wet winter, and after days of heavy rain, the lake is full. The main spillway that gets water out of the lake is damaged, and on Sunday, authorities found that the emergency spillway also has a hole in it; they became concerned that if the erosion continues, it could result in "large, uncontrolled releases of water from Lake Oroville." Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said the evacuations were ordered because he would rather "be safe than sorry."
Officials say the dam itself, 75 miles north of Sacramento, is still intact, and helicopters are dropping rocks to try to plug the hole in the emergency spillway. More rain is expected in the area on Wednesday. Catherine Garcia