Toyota executives spent days brainstorming how they would respond to a tweet from President Trump

Jerry Sandusky's son has been charged with several counts of child sex and pornography crimes, the Pennsylvania-based Centre Daily Times reports.

Jeffrey Sandusky, 41, was charged Monday with "criminal solicitation of statutory sexual assault by a person 11 years older, criminal solicitation of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 16 years old, two counts of criminal solicitation of photograph or film depicted on the computer of a sex act knowingly involving a child, six counts of communicating with a minor — sexual abuse, and two counts of criminal solicitation of child pornography, all felonies, and two misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors," Centre Daily Times writes.

In all, 10 of the charges are felonies. Jeffrey Sandusky was unable to post his bond of $200,000 and remains in the Centre County Correctional Facility.

Jeffrey Sandusky's father, Jerry Sandusky, is a retired Penn State defensive coordinator who was convicted of 45 of 48 counts of child sex crimes and sentenced to serve 30 to 60 years in prison in 2012; he has denied the accusations. Jeffrey Sandusky is one of Jerry Sandusky's six adopted children, and defended his father against his brother Matt's allegations that Jerry had sexually molested him for years: "Matt is truly a good person," Jeffrey told Bleacher Report in 2015, according to NBC News. "I care for him. I do. And I want the best for him. But this is bull. My dad is innocent. I can guarantee you that. He's innocent." Jeva Lange