Federal judge in Virginia issues preliminary injunction against Trump's immigration ban

In late January, Sally Yates, then serving as the acting attorney general of the United States, warned the White House that she believed President Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, had misled senior administration officials about the nature of his talks with the Russian ambassador to the United States and Flynn was potentially susceptible to Russian blackmail, current and former U.S. officials told The Washington Post.

Flynn had said multiple times that the sanctions imposed by former President Barack Obama in response to Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election never came up in his conversations with Sergey Kislyak, but a spokesman for Flynn told the Post last week that he "couldn't be certain that the topic never came up." Flynn's account was backed up by Vice President Mike Pence and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, and it is unclear what White House counsel Donald McGahn did with the information from Yates, who felt Pence had a right to know what Flynn had done and believed it was "highly significant" and "potentially illegal," an official with knowledge of her approach told the Post.

The officials also told the Post a senior administration official said they were aware of the calls and they had been "working on this for weeks," and while they believed Pence had been misled about Flynn's communications with Kislyak, they "couldn't rule out that Flynn was acting with the knowledge of others in the transition." Read the entire report at The Washington Post. Catherine Garcia