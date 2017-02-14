White House adviser Stephen Miller said he'd go on any show. Stephen Colbert makes it happen.

White House policy chief Stephen Miller went on almost all the Sunday talks shows last weekend, and while President Trump tweeted out an attaboy, Miller was generally derided for doubling down on Trump's widely debunked claim that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election. "I'm prepared to go on any show, anywhere, any time, and repeat it," Miller said on ABC News This Week. On Monday's Late Show, Stephen Colbert took Stephen Miller's words literally but not seriously, and the result is what appear to be very boring outtakes on shows like The Big Bang Theory and Game of Thrones.
Meanwhile, if you're already trying to figure out who will portray Miller on Saturday Night Live, Scrubs star Zach Braff already called dibs. Peter Weber
Police and fire officials are investigating a fire that broke out Monday evening in a giant parking structure at Disneyland, which destroyed four cars, sent four employees to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and caused nearly $180,000 in damage.
The fire on the second floor of the Mickey & Friends structure was reported at 4:40 p.m., and was out by 5:35 p.m. Officials said four additional cars sustained major damage and three other employees suffered smoke inhalation, but they did not have to go to the hospital. The fire does not appear to have been deliberately set, authorities say, and an investigation is underway.
The parking structure has 10,000 parking spots, and when it opened in 2000, it was considered the largest such structure in North America, the Los Angeles Times reports. Disneyland kept guests away from the structure as the fire burned, and visitors with cars on the second level weren't able to get to their vehicles until around 8 p.m. Catherine Garcia
Scientists exploring the deepest part of the ocean discovered extremely high levels of a toxic pollutant that was banned in the late 1970s because of its harmful effect on the environment.
A robotic submarine dispatched to the Mariana trench in the Pacific Ocean found in the pitch black water tiny crustaceans that were contaminated with 50 times more toxic chemicals than crabs that live in very polluted rivers in China, The Guardian reports. "We still think of the deep ocean as being this remote and pristine realm, safe from human impact, but our research shows that, sadly, this could not be further from the truth," said Alan Jamieson of Newcastle University, who led the research. "The fact that we found such extraordinary levels of these pollutants really brings home the long-term, devastating impact that mankind is having on the planet."
In an article for the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution, Jamieson's team explains that the industrial chemicals, known as persistent organic pollutants (POPs), can interfere with reproduction; they accumulate in fat and are water-repellent, so they are found at the top of the food chain and stick to plastic waste. While it surprised scientists that POPs were found in the most inaccessible place on Earth, Katherine Dafforn, a marine ecologist at the University of New South Wales, pointed out to The Guardian we "still know more about the surface of the moon than that of the ocean floor," and the research by Jamieson and his team "has provided clear evidence that the deep ocean, rather than being remote, is highly connected to surface waters. Their findings are crucial for future monitoring and management of these unique environments." Catherine Garcia
With its effusive praise and admiring tone, Michael Flynn's resignation letter could double as an early valentine to President Trump.
After less than a month on the job, Flynn, Trump's national security adviser, stepped down Monday night after a new report was published saying the White House had been warned by the Department of Justice that Flynn spoke about sanctions with the Russian ambassador to the United States before Trump's inauguration, and could be subject to blackmail. Flynn began his resignation letter by describing what he said his duties were as the adviser, and said he apologized to Vice President Mike Pence and Trump for "inadvertently" briefing Pence and others with "incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador."
With the formalities out of the way, Flynn launched into a full-fledged gush-fest, saying Trump "in just three weeks has reoriented American foreign policy in fundamental ways to restore America's leadership position in the world." He thanked Trump for "his personal loyalty" and friendship, and then paid him the ultimate compliment: "I know with the strong leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and the superb team they are assembling, this team will go down in history as one of the greatest presidencies in U.S. history, and I firmly believe the American people will be well served as they all work together to help Make America Great Again." Catherine Garcia
Michael Flynn resigned late Monday night as President Trump's national security adviser.
Flynn, a retired lieutenant general, resigned just a few hours after The Washington Post published a story about the Department of Justice having warned the White House that Flynn had communicated with the Russian ambassador to the United States about sanctions and could be subject to blackmail. It was also reported that Flynn misled Vice President Mike Pence about the topics he discussed with the ambassador.
In his resignation letter, Flynn wrote that he "held numerous phone calls with foreign counterparts, ministers, and ambassadors. These calls were to facilitate a smooth transition and begin to build the necessary relationships between the president, his advisers, and foreign leaders. Such calls are standard practice in any transition of this magnitude. Unfortunately, because of the fast pace of events, I inadvertently briefed the vice president-elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the president and the vice president, and they have accepted my apology."
Earlier in the day, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Flynn still had the full confidence of the president, but not long after, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Trump was "evaluating the situation." NBC News reports that Keith Kellogg, a retired general, has been named acting national security adviser. Catherine Garcia
It was not a good Monday for President Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn — the lowlights include White House officials giving conflicting statements on his standing with Trump, the release of a report saying he's viewed as being potentially vulnerable to Russian blackmail, and finally, a Republican congressman calling on him to resign if it comes out he misled the administration.
In a statement, Rep. Mike Coffman (R-Colo.), a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said that in Flynn's role as national security adviser, he is "responsible to the president, vice president, and the American people. It is his duty to be fully transparent and forthright in his actions — anything less is unacceptable. If in fact he purposely misled the president, he should step down immediately."
The Washington Post reported Monday night that Flynn's pre-inauguration communications with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. included talk of sanctions imposed on Russia by the Obama administration. Flynn reportedly misled Vice President Mike Pence and several other administration officials by telling them he never discussed the sanctions with the ambassador; Pence and White House press secretary Sean Spicer went on to publicly support Flynn and backed up his version of events regarding the phone conversations. Catherine Garcia
U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema on Monday granted a preliminary injunction against President Trump's executive order on immigration, ruling that there is evidence the travel ban violates the First and Fifth Amendments and would cause "irreparable injury" to Virginia residents and institutions.
The executive order's section 3(c) barred travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days, and Brinkema's order prevents federal officials from enforcing that section against Virginia residents and those who work at or attend public universities in the state. Brinkema said she did not issue her injunction on a nationwide basis because she wanted to "avoid any claim" that it is "defective because of overbreadth." Earlier in the month, a judge in Seattle blocked the ban nationwide, and last week the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against reinstating it. Catherine Garcia
Report: Justice Dept. warned the White House about Flynn possibly misleading administration officials
In late January, Sally Yates, then serving as the acting attorney general of the United States, warned the White House that she believed President Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, had misled senior administration officials about the nature of his talks with the Russian ambassador to the United States, and that Flynn was potentially susceptible to Russian blackmail, current and former U.S. officials told The Washington Post.
Flynn had said multiple times that he and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak had not discussed the sanctions imposed by former President Barack Obama in response to Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election, but a spokesman for Flynn told the Post last week that he "couldn't be certain that the topic never came up." Flynn's account was backed up by Vice President Mike Pence and White House press secretary Sean Spicer. It is unclear what White House counsel Donald McGahn did with the information from Yates, who believed that Pence had a right to know what Flynn had done and believed it was "highly significant" and "potentially illegal," an official with knowledge of her approach told the Post.
A senior administration official told the Post that the White House was aware of the calls and they had been "working on this for weeks," but other current and former officials said that while they believed Pence had been misled about Flynn's communications with Kislyak, they "couldn't rule out that Flynn was acting with the knowledge of others in the transition." Read the entire report at The Washington Post. Catherine Garcia