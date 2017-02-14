Jury finds man guilty of 1979 murder of Etan Patz

A jury has found Pedro Hernandez, 55, guilty of the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Etan Patz, who vanished from a New York City bus stop in 1979, NBC New York reports.
Patz's body was never found, although his disappearance sparked the establishment of a nationwide hotline for missing children as well as aggressive techniques for finding kidnapped children, such as putting their pictures on milk cartons, The New York Times reports.
Hernandez reportedly lured Patz into his basement by promising him a soda, and then choked the boy to death. Hernandez confessed to the crime in 2012 after agents dug up his basement in an unsuccessful hunt for Patz's body.
The jury acquitted Hernandez of intentional second-degree murder, indicating they do not believe he had intended to kill Patz, but he could still face a life in prison. Jeva Lange
It wasn't President Trump who told Michael Flynn 'you're fired' — it was reportedly Stephen Bannon
President Trump apparently had chief strategist Stephen Bannon do the dirty work of asking now former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to resign, The New York Times reported Tuesday. Bannon had reportedly been pushing for the dismissal since Friday, when it first came to light that Flynn had misled Vice President Mike Pence about his discussion with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Initially, Flynn denied he and Kislyak had discussed U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia over alleged interference ahead of the U.S. presidential election — a claim Pence then repeated — only to later admit they had, in fact, talked about the sanctions.
By Tuesday morning, different versions of the story of Flynn's resignation were floating around. Counselor Kellyanne Conway said earlier Tuesday that Flynn "had decided it was best to resign" and had "made that decision." Then, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) suggested during a press conference Tuesday morning that Trump had been the one to request Flynn's resignation, a claim that White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer repeated at his afternoon press conference.
Apparently it was Trump's love of loyalty that inspired him to foist the responsibility off on Bannon. A person who "frequently speaks to Trump" told Politico the president was hesitant to give Flynn the axe because he doesn't "like to fire people who are loyal." "He has this reputation of being a 'you're fired' kind of guy," the Trump insider said, "but he really didn't want to have that conversation." Becca Stanek
European intelligence officials want to know what on Earth is happening with the Trump administration
The United States' European intelligence allies are tottering after the blow delivered in the form of revelations about Gen. Michael Flynn's ties to Russia and his subsequent resignation as national security adviser. "There's no guide for handling this sort of situation, happening with such an important and powerful ally," an overseas official who was not authorized to speak to the press told BuzzFeed News. "If anything, it's a wake-up call to European leaders that counting on America isn't currently a smart policy."
Many European Union intelligence officials and diplomats were already concerned about Flynn, but they don't expect their trust to resume now that he has left his position. "[Flynn's] obvious ties and sympathies to the Russians were shocking and made a lot of people quite fearful. But will replacing him fix that perception?" another official said. " I don't know… it's hard to come back from concerns that Russia has infiltrated your security services."
Another intelligence official said: "Of course this is exactly what Putin wants — to destabilize the Atlantic alliance — but I have to counsel my policymakers the best I can and right now it's, 'Prepare to handle some crises without U.S. support."
But underneath the alarm is a sense of plain and simple confusion: "I was hoping you could tell me what the f--- is going on over there," one intelligence official said. Read the full report at BuzzFeed News.
Breitbart, relying on 'sources close to the president,' suggests Reince Priebus is on the way out
Is the White House departure terminal about to get even more crowded?
Michael Flynn stepped down as national security adviser late Monday evening, amidst a growing scandal about his pre-inauguration conversations with Russia and subsequent lies about them. And now, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus is reportedly on thin ice, sources "close to the president" told Breitbart News.
Of course, Trump chief strategist Stephen Bannon used to run Breitbart.
Priebus and Bannon have been trying to assure everyone that they're friends, despite widespread reports of internal power struggles. Preibus represents the Republican establishment in the White House, while Bannon, like Trump, is an outsider who once ran the very right-wing media organization that is now predicting Priebus' political demise.
These sources with inner workings of the White House and others independently confirm that President Trump has been privately critical of Priebus in many settings, asking questions about his performance in the position. That's not all: Others say that Priebus is having a seriously difficult time communicating with all sides of the Republican Party, and cannot effectively build relationships across the divide to unite the Trump coalition. All of this could derail Trump's presidency if he doesn't fix it soon, and quickly bring in someone new as chief of staff who can smooth out the rocky start and get things back on track sooner rather than later. [Breitbart]
Who could be leaking this to Breitbart? Who indeed... Jeva Lange
Republicans Sens. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) and Roy Blunt (Mo.) on Tuesday rallied for an investigation into President Trump's ties to Russia after National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's resignation Monday night. "I want to know, did Gen. Flynn do this by himself, or was he directed by somebody to do it?" Graham said during an interview on CNN, referring to Flynn's conversation ahead of Trump's inauguration with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak about U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia for its alleged U.S. presidential election interference.
Flynn initially denied he'd discussed sanctions with Kislyak, a claim repeated by Vice President Mike Pence, but later admitted he had talked to Kislyak about them. In his resignation letter, Flynn apologized for briefing Pence with "incomplete information."
Graham said he believes Congress needs to be informed of what Flynn actually said to Kislyak about lifting sanctions. "I think most Americans have a right to know whether or not this was a General Flynn rogue maneuver, or was he basically speaking for somebody else in the White House," Graham said, noting that he has "a hard time believing" Flynn would "get on the phone with" a Russian ambassador and suggest rolling back sanctions without "some understanding that the administration would be sympathetic to the idea."
Blunt similarly argued for the necessity of an investigation, and noted that the Senate Intelligence Committee, which he serves on, has the "principle responsibility to look into this." "I think that we should look into it exhaustively so that at the end of this process, nobody wonders whether there was a stone left unturned," Blunt said. He recommended questioning Flynn to find out what he knew, what he did, and whether there is "any reason to believe that anybody knew that and didn't take the kind of action they should have taken."
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) has also expressed an interest in investigating the questions Flynn's resignation raised, and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) indicated Flynn should be involved in the Senate Intelligence Committee's probe into Russian interference in the presidential election. However, Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, has said it's not necessary to investigate Flynn because it's "taking care of itself." Becca Stanek
With President Donald Trump taking a nothing-to-see-here stance on National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's resignation, Republicans are split on how to react to the news.
Flynn quit hours after The Washington Post reported that the Justice Department warned the White House that Flynn had discussed sanctions with Russia's ambassador before Trump's inauguration, and could be subject to blackmail. Flynn said in his resignation letter that he had inadvertently briefed Pence with "incomplete information," and said he had apologized to Pence and to Trump.
That is enough for Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), who said there was no further need to investigate Flynn. "It's taking care of itself," he said.
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) wasn't so sure. He assured reporters Tuesday that the Senate Intelligence Committee is investigating Russian interference in the election and post-election, and when asked if Flynn should be included in that probe, Rubio said: "Should be. This and anything that involves the Russians."
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) had previously expressed "confidence" in Flynn, but backtracked Tuesday. "Flynn's resignation … raises further questions about the Trump administration's intentions toward Vladimir Putin's Russia," McCain said. Jeva Lange
On Tuesday, NBC News dubbed the resignation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn the biggest scandal involving a foreign government since the Iran-Contra Affair nearly 30 years ago. "Considering everything we now know about this story — an incoming administration was having conversations with a foreign adversary, and not telling the truth about them — you have to go back 30 years to Iran-Contra to think of a comparable scandal," NBC News wrote.
The Iran-Contra Affair, first revealed in November 1986, came during former President Ronald Reagan's second term:
It consisted of three interconnected parts: The Reagan administration sold arms to Iran, a country desperate for materiel during its lengthy war with Iraq; in exchange for the arms, Iran was to use its influence to help gain the release of Americans held hostage in Lebanon; and the arms were purchased at high prices, with the excess profits diverted to fund the Reagan-favored "contras" fighting the Sandinista government in Nicaragua.
It was a grand scheme that violated American law and policy all around: Arms sales to Iran were prohibited; the U.S. government had long forbidden ransom of any sort for hostages; and it was illegal to fund the contras above the limits set by Congress. [The Washington Post]
Several members of Reagan's administration were charged after televised hearings in 1987, including Reagan's national security adviser, John Poindexter, and his deputy national security adviser, Oliver North.
Flynn, who stepped down Monday night, is under fire for speaking to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak about sanctions imposed on Russia over its alleged interference in the U.S. presidential election, and then later telling Vice President Mike Pence that he and Kislyak had not discussed the sanctions. Pence repeated that claim, and defended Flynn.
But Flynn later admitted he actually had spoken to Kislyak about the sanctions imposed by former President Barack Obama's administration. In his resignation letter, Flynn said he had apologized to both Trump and Pence, and claimed he had unintentionally briefed Pence with "incomplete information."
NBC News, looking at the potential parallels, was left with this question to Congress: "Are you going to support a full investigation into arguably the biggest political scandal involving a foreign government since Iran-Contra?" Becca Stanek
President Trump furiously insists Flynn's resignation isn't 'the real story' — 'illegal leaks' are
President Donald Trump had been uncharacteristically quiet for the nearly 12 hours since the White House accepted Gen. Michael Flynn's resignation as national security adviser following reports that he had lied to the vice president.
No longer: "The real story here," Trump insisted, "is why there are so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington?"
The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal on N.Korea etc?
Trump's tweet comes shortly after Kellyanne Conway made the rounds attempting to explain why the White House did not act to oust Flynn until the allegations against him became public. Three weeks ago, former acting Attorney General Sally Yates had privately warned the Trump White House that she believed Flynn discussed sanctions with the Russian ambassador before Trump took office, and that he could be vulnerable to Russian blackmail. The Washington Post first publicized similar accusations Thursday, alleging that Flynn had the conversations with the Russian ambassador and misled Vice President Mike Pence about them.
After the initial Post report was published, it took Flynn 97 hours to offer his resignation, which he reportedly did without a request from President Trump. Jeva Lange