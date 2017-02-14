Top GOP congressman pushes White House on Trump holding national security talks in Mar-a-Lago's dining room
On Tuesday, House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) requested more information from the White House about the handling of sensitive information at Mar-a-Lago. The request follows a CNN report on Monday that suggested President Trump discussed a response to a North Korean ballistic missile launch with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the middle of his private club's dining area.
"As Mar-a-Lago's wealthy members looked on from their tables, and with a keyboard player crooning in the background, Trump and Abe's evening meal quickly morphed into a strategy session, the decision-making on full view to fellow diners, who described it in detail to CNN," the network reported.
In his press briefing Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer dismissed such reports. "Just to be clear, the president was briefed in a SCIF ahead of dinner," Spicer said, referring to a "Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility," where confidential information can be discussed. "He went with his national security team. They briefed him on the situation in North Korea. Subsequently he had a dinner, which was attended exclusively by U.S. and Japanese delegation members."
Chaffetz's letter refers also to the resort's public dining area, citing accounts and photos from other diners that "seem to indicate" communications about the North Korea missile launch "occurred in the presence of other guests."
While Chaffetz additionally acknowledges Spicer's defense, he wrote: "Nevertheless, discussions with foreign leaders regarding international missile tests, and documents used to support those discussions, are presumptively sensitive. While the president is always on duty, and cannot dictate the timing of when he needs to receive sensitive information about urgent matters, we hope the White House will cooperate in providing the Committee with additional information," Chaffetz writes. Read the request below. Jeva Lange
Jason Chaffetz is requesting details from the W.H. on security protocols regarding sensitive information at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/V574yK0oZV
At a military conference Tuesday, Gen. Tony Thomas, head of the military's Special Operations Command, expressed concerns about the government's state of "turmoil." "Our government continues to be in unbelievable turmoil," Thomas said. "I hope they sort it out soon because we're a nation at war." When asked about his remarks later, Thomas told The New York Times, "As a commander, I'm concerned our government be as stable as possible."
Thomas' comments came on the heels of Michael Flynn's resignation as national security adviser late Monday after it emerged Flynn had misled Vice President Mike Pence and other officials about his conversation with a Russian ambassador. And Flynn's departure was just the latest in a string of events that's left Washington shaken, The New York Times reported:
In record time, the 45th president has set off global outrage with a ban on travelers from Muslim countries, fired his acting attorney general for refusing to defend the ban, and watched as federal courts swiftly moved to block the policy, calling it an unconstitutional use of executive power.
The president has angrily canceled a summit meeting with the Mexican president, hung up on Australia’s prime minister, authorized a commando raid that resulted in the death of a Navy SEAL member, repeatedly lied about the existence of millions of fraudulent votes cast in the 2016 election, and engaged in Twitter wars with senators, a sports team owner, a Hollywood actor, and a major department store chain. His words and actions have generated almost daily protests around the country. [The New York Times]
"If you had no-drama Obama, you've got all-drama, all-the-time Trump," veteran Republican strategist John Feehery told The New York Times.
Read more on how Trump is rattling Washington at The New York Times. Becca Stanek
The United States Office of Government Ethics called on the White House to discipline counselor Kellyanne Conway after she used her official position to promote Ivanka Trump's products.
Conway said on Fox & Friends last week: "Go buy Ivanka's stuff. … I'm going to give a free commercial here. Go buy it today everybody, you can find it online."
"Go buy Ivanka's stuff!" Kellyanne Conway tells "Fox & Friends" viewers from the White House briefing room. pic.twitter.com/noIhnVgcAk
"Although Press Secretary Sean Spicer stated during a press conference … that 'Kellyanne has been counseled, and that's all we're going to go with,' the OGE has not yet received notification of any disciplinary or other corrective action against Ms. Conway," said the OGE letter to White House ethics official Stefan Passantino.
The letter, signed by OGE director Walter Shaub, added: "I recommend the White House investigate Ms. Conway's actions and consider taking disciplinary action against her." Read the full letter below. Jeva Lange
#BREAKING: U.S. Office of Government Ethics Calls on White House to Discipline #KellyanneConway pic.twitter.com/nixmDhMc6Q
On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer backed up President Trump's decision to accept the resignation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, saying the move was "not an issue of law, it was an issue of trust."
Spicer parried questions about why it took three weeks to oust Flynn after the president became aware that Flynn misled Vice President Mike Pence about discussing the possible lifting of sanctions with the Russian ambassador, saying the White House had conducted an "exhaustive review."
"Nothing that the general did was a violation of any sort," Spicer added. "[Flynn] was well within his duties [to discuss the issues]." Instead, "what it came down to, plain and simple, was misleading the vice president and others, and not having a clear recollection of that," Spicer said.
The press secretary additionally blamed former President Obama's Department of Justice holdovers for not informing the White House quickly enough about Flynn. Jeva Lange
Spicer: "...the level of trust between the president and General Flynn had eroded to the point where he felt he had to make a change." pic.twitter.com/RaxsJUkR1L
It wasn't President Trump who told Michael Flynn 'you're fired' — it was reportedly Stephen Bannon
President Trump apparently had chief strategist Stephen Bannon do the dirty work of asking National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to resign, The New York Times reported Tuesday. Bannon had reportedly been pushing for the dismissal since Friday, when it first came to light that Flynn had misled Vice President Mike Pence about his discussion with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Initially, Flynn denied he and Kislyak had discussed U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia over alleged interference ahead of the U.S. presidential election — a claim Pence then repeated — only to later admit they had, in fact, talked about the sanctions.
By Tuesday morning, different versions of the story of Flynn's resignation were floating around. Counselor Kellyanne Conway said earlier Tuesday that Flynn "had decided it was best to resign" and had "made that decision." Then, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) suggested during a press conference Tuesday morning that Trump had been the one to request Flynn's resignation, a claim that White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer repeated at his afternoon press conference.
Apparently it was Trump's love of loyalty that inspired him to foist the responsibility off on Bannon. A person who "frequently speaks to Trump" told Politico the president was hesitant to give Flynn the axe because he doesn't "like to fire people who are loyal." "He has this reputation of being a 'you're fired' kind of guy," the Trump insider said, "but he really didn't want to have that conversation." Becca Stanek
A jury has found Pedro Hernandez, 55, guilty of the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Etan Patz, who vanished from a New York City bus stop in 1979, NBC New York reports.
Patz's body was never found, although his disappearance sparked the establishment of a nationwide hotline for missing children as well as aggressive techniques for finding kidnapped children, such as putting their pictures on milk cartons, The New York Times reports.
Hernandez reportedly lured Patz into his basement by promising him a soda, and then choked the boy to death. Hernandez confessed to the crime in 2012 after agents dug up his basement in an unsuccessful hunt for Patz's body.
The jury acquitted Hernandez of intentional second-degree murder, indicating they do not believe he had intended to kill Patz, but he could still face life in prison. Jeva Lange
European intelligence officials want to know what on Earth is happening with the Trump administration
The United States' European intelligence allies are tottering after the blow delivered in the form of revelations about Gen. Michael Flynn's ties to Russia and his subsequent resignation as national security adviser. "There's no guide for handling this sort of situation, happening with such an important and powerful ally," an overseas official who was not authorized to speak to the press told BuzzFeed News. "If anything, it's a wake-up call to European leaders that counting on America isn't currently a smart policy."
Many European Union intelligence officials and diplomats were already concerned about Flynn, but they don't expect their trust to resume now that he has left his position. "[Flynn's] obvious ties and sympathies to the Russians were shocking and made a lot of people quite fearful. But will replacing him fix that perception?" another official said. " I don't know… it's hard to come back from concerns that Russia has infiltrated your security services."
Another intelligence official said: "Of course this is exactly what Putin wants — to destabilize the Atlantic alliance — but I have to counsel my policymakers the best I can and right now it's, 'Prepare to handle some crises without U.S. support."
But underneath the alarm is a sense of plain and simple confusion: "I was hoping you could tell me what the f--- is going on over there," one intelligence official said. Read the full report at BuzzFeed News.
Breitbart, relying on 'sources close to the president,' suggests Reince Priebus is on the way out
Is the White House departure terminal about to get even more crowded?
Michael Flynn stepped down as national security adviser late Monday evening, amidst a growing scandal about his pre-inauguration conversations with Russia and subsequent lies about them. And now, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus is reportedly on thin ice, sources "close to the president" told Breitbart News.
Of course, Trump chief strategist Stephen Bannon used to run Breitbart.
Priebus and Bannon have been trying to assure everyone that they're friends, despite widespread reports of internal power struggles. Preibus represents the Republican establishment in the White House, while Bannon, like Trump, is an outsider who once ran the very right-wing media organization that is now predicting Priebus' political demise.
These sources with inner workings of the White House and others independently confirm that President Trump has been privately critical of Priebus in many settings, asking questions about his performance in the position. That's not all: Others say that Priebus is having a seriously difficult time communicating with all sides of the Republican Party, and cannot effectively build relationships across the divide to unite the Trump coalition. All of this could derail Trump's presidency if he doesn't fix it soon, and quickly bring in someone new as chief of staff who can smooth out the rocky start and get things back on track sooner rather than later. [Breitbart]
Who could be leaking this to Breitbart? Who indeed... Jeva Lange
Wondering who in WH might tell Breitbart "President Trump has been privately critical of Priebus in many settings" https://t.co/JkNFcG0FB6
