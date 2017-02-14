Trump apparently waited 11 days to tell Pence about Flynn

President Trump apparently waited 11 days to loop Vice President Mike Pence in on the Justice Department's warning about now former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Trump and the White House were reportedly warned weeks ago that Flynn's conversation with a Russian ambassador about U.S. sanctions could make him susceptible to blackmail, but it wasn't until Thursday — just days before Flynn's resignation late Monday — that Pence was filled in.

NBC News editor Bradd Jaffy noted that would have been right around the time that the The Washington Post reported Flynn had discussed the sanctions imposed on Russia. Flynn had previously denied to Pence and other officials that he'd spoken about the sanctions, only to later admit that he had.

The decision to leave Pence in the dark about the Justice Department's warning is particularly notable because of the public role Pence played in the Flynn debacle, NBC News reporter Hallie Jackson noted. "Why was the vice president — who frankly was the sort of public face of this, right, going on television, defending Mike Flynn very publicly — why wasn't he informed 11 days prior when President Trump knew?" Jackson asked in a televised conversation Thursday.

In his resignation letter, Flynn said he had inadvertently briefed Pence with "incomplete information" and has since apologized. Becca Stanek