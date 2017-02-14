Evacuation order lifted near Oroville Dam

Officials in Northern California have lifted an evacuation order for residents living in communities below the Oroville Dam, but warn that they must remain "vigilant and prepared" as "conditions can rapidly change."
The Butte County Sheriff's Office reduced the evacuation order to an evacuation warning at 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, allowing the 188,000 people who left on Sunday to return to their homes. The Oroville Dam is the tallest dam in the United States, and last week, workers discovered that the primary spillway, which allows a controlled release of water from the dam, had developed a giant hole. After switching to the emergency spillway, it was determined that spillway is eroding, which raises the risk of the dam collapsing, and authorities quickly ordered that residents nearby evacuate.
While the dam itself isn't damaged, if the emergency spillway should collapse, it could unleash a torrent of water onto the communities below, state officials told NBC News. There is more rain in the forecast, but for now, the water level in Lake Oroville, which lies behind the dam, has dropped. Catherine Garcia
President Trump apparently waited 11 days to loop Vice President Mike Pence in on the Justice Department's warning about now former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Trump and the White House were reportedly warned weeks ago that Flynn's conversation with a Russian ambassador about U.S. sanctions could make him susceptible to blackmail, but it wasn't until Thursday — just days before Flynn's resignation late Monday — that Pence was filled in.
NBC News editor Bradd Jaffy noted that would have been right around the time that the The Washington Post reported Flynn had discussed the sanctions imposed on Russia. Flynn had previously denied to Pence and other officials that he'd spoken about the sanctions, only to later admit that he had.
The decision to leave Pence in the dark about the Justice Department's warning is particularly notable because of the public role Pence played in the Flynn debacle, NBC News reporter Hallie Jackson noted. "Why was the vice president — who frankly was the sort of public face of this, right, going on television, defending Mike Flynn very publicly — why wasn't he informed 11 days prior when President Trump knew?" Jackson asked in a televised conversation Thursday.
In his resignation letter, Flynn said he had inadvertently briefed Pence with "incomplete information" and has since apologized. Becca Stanek
Actor Harrison Ford is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration after landing his private plane on a taxiway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, on Monday, instead of on the runway as instructed. Ford's mix-up caused him to fly right over an American Airlines passenger plane that NBC News reported was "loaded with 110 passengers and a six-person crew." The plane, headed for Dallas, safely departed the airport minutes after the close call.
Ford can be heard asking on air traffic control recordings, "Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?" At this point, air traffic controllers informed the 74-year-old actor that he had landed on the taxiway, which is a violation of FAA safety rules.
This isn't Ford's first risky flight either. A longtime collector of vintage planes, Ford just two years ago crashed a 1942 Ryan Aeronautical ST3KR on a California golf course after the engine failed. In 2000, Ford's aircraft "scraped the runway" when he was making an emergency landing at Lincoln Municipal Airport in Nebraska, and before that, in 1999, Ford "crash-landed" a helicopter when he was taking a flight lesson, NBC News reported.
But Ford has had his good moments as a pilot, too. NBC noted he's even been inducted as a Living Legend of Aviation.
Depending on what the FAA investigation concludes, Ford could receive a warning letter, or his license could be suspended. Becca Stanek
Is Russia testing Trump? The country has secretly deployed a new cruise missile, The New York Times reported Tuesday, just a day after President Trump's national security adviser resigned. After being in the testing phase for years, the Russian missile is now apparently being designated an operational system.
Back in 2014, the Obama administration warned Russia that the missile's existence was a violation of a 1987 treaty that prohibits both the U.S. and Russia from having "intermediate-range missiles based on land." A review by the U.S. State Department determined in July 2014 that Russia's missile testing was indeed in violation of the treaty, which was integral to ending the Cold War. The State Department reminded Russia of its findings again in 2015, prompting Russia to accuse Washington of "megaphone diplomacy."
CNBC notes Russia's most recent apparent violation marks a "new foreign policy test for President Trump," who has vowed to improve U.S.-Russia relations. Even more challenging, The New York Times points out, the moment comes as Trump searches for a replacement national security adviser and "is struggling to fill key policy positions" at both the State Department and the Pentagon. Becca Stanek
In the first days following President Donald Trump's inauguration, FBI agents interviewed Michael Flynn about his discussions with the Russian ambassador, current and former officials told The New York Times on Tuesday. If Flynn was "not entirely honest with the FBI" during those discussions, he could face a felony charge.
Flynn resigned as national security adviser late Monday evening after reports that he misled Vice President Mike Pence over whether he discussed the possible lifting of sanctions with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in a call ahead of President Trump's inauguration. Flynn was reportedly investigated in January by the FBI over a possible violation of the Logan Act, which prohibits private citizens from negotiating disputes between the United States and other governments.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday that the president had been aware of Flynn's conversations with the ambassador for nearly three weeks but Flynn's resignation was "not an issue of law, it was an issue of trust." Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates reportedly informed the White House on Jan. 26 that Flynn could be subject to Russian blackmail, shortly after the FBI conducted their interviews. Jeva Lange
Top GOP congressman pushes White House on Trump holding national security talks in Mar-a-Lago's dining room
House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) requested more information on Tuesday from the White House about the handling of sensitive information at Mar-a-Lago. The request follows a CNN report on Monday that suggested President Trump discussed how to respond to a North Korean ballistic missile launch with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the middle of his private club's dining area.
"As Mar-a-Lago's wealthy members looked on from their tables, and with a keyboard player crooning in the background, Trump and Abe's evening meal quickly morphed into a strategy session, the decision-making on full view to fellow diners, who described it in detail to CNN," the network reported.
In his press briefing Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer dismissed such reports. "Just to be clear, the president was briefed in a SCIF ahead of dinner," Spicer said, referring to a "sensitive compartmented information facility," where confidential reports can be discussed. "He went with his national security team. They briefed him on the situation in North Korea. Subsequently he had a dinner, which was attended exclusively by U.S. and Japanese delegation members."
Chaffetz's letter refers also to the resort's public dining area, citing accounts and photos from other diners that "seem to indicate" communications about the North Korea missile launch "occurred in the presence of other guests."
While Chaffetz acknowledges Spicer's defense, he wrote: "Nevertheless, discussions with foreign leaders regarding international missile tests, and documents used to support those discussions, are presumptively sensitive. While the president is always on duty, and cannot dictate the timing of when he needs to receive sensitive information about urgent matters, we hope the White House will cooperate in providing the committee with additional information."
Read the full request below. Jeva Lange
Jason Chaffetz is requesting details from the W.H. on security protocols regarding sensitive information at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/V574yK0oZV
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 14, 2017
At a military conference Tuesday, Gen. Tony Thomas, head of the military's Special Operations Command, expressed concerns about the government's state of "turmoil." "Our government continues to be in unbelievable turmoil," Thomas said. "I hope they sort it out soon because we're a nation at war." When asked about his remarks later, Thomas told The New York Times, "As a commander, I'm concerned our government be as stable as possible."
Thomas' comments came on the heels of Michael Flynn's resignation as national security adviser late Monday after it emerged Flynn had misled Vice President Mike Pence and other officials about his conversation with a Russian ambassador. And Flynn's departure was just the latest in a string of events that's left Washington shaken, The New York Times reported:
In record time, the 45th president has set off global outrage with a ban on travelers from Muslim countries, fired his acting attorney general for refusing to defend the ban, and watched as federal courts swiftly moved to block the policy, calling it an unconstitutional use of executive power.
The president has angrily canceled a summit meeting with the Mexican president, hung up on Australia’s prime minister, authorized a commando raid that resulted in the death of a Navy SEAL member, repeatedly lied about the existence of millions of fraudulent votes cast in the 2016 election, and engaged in Twitter wars with senators, a sports team owner, a Hollywood actor, and a major department store chain. His words and actions have generated almost daily protests around the country. [The New York Times]
"If you had no-drama Obama, you've got all-drama, all-the-time Trump," veteran Republican strategist John Feehery told The New York Times.
Read more on how Trump is rattling Washington at The New York Times. Becca Stanek
The United States Office of Government Ethics called on the White House to discipline counselor Kellyanne Conway after she used her official position to promote Ivanka Trump's products.
Conway said on Fox & Friends last week: "Go buy Ivanka's stuff. … I'm going to give a free commercial here. Go buy it today everybody, you can find it online."
"Go buy Ivanka's stuff!" Kellyanne Conway tells "Fox & Friends" viewers from the White House briefing room. pic.twitter.com/noIhnVgcAk
— Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) February 9, 2017
"Although Press Secretary Sean Spicer stated during a press conference … that 'Kellyanne has been counseled, and that's all we're going to go with,' the OGE has not yet received notification of any disciplinary or other corrective action against Ms. Conway," said the OGE letter to White House ethics official Stefan Passantino.
The letter, signed by OGE director Walter Shaub, added: "I recommend the White House investigate Ms. Conway's actions and consider taking disciplinary action against her." Read the full letter below. Jeva Lange
#BREAKING: U.S. Office of Government Ethics Calls on White House to Discipline #KellyanneConway pic.twitter.com/nixmDhMc6Q
— House OversightDems (@OversightDems) February 14, 2017