Friend of San Bernardino shooter to plead guilty to supplying weapons

A friend of San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook has agreed to plead guilty to charges of providing material support and resources to terrorists, including weapons, explosives, and personnel, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Once the guilty plea is entered, Enrique Marquez Jr., 25, of Riverside, California, will face a statutory maximum sentence of 25 years in federal prison. Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, killed 14 people in a massacre at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino on Dec. 2, 2015, and Marquez also agreed to plead guilty to making false statements in connection with buying two assault rifles that were used in the terror attack. Authorities say Farook and Marquez conspired in 2011 and 2012 to attack Riverside City College and drivers on the 91 Freeway, and while "his earlier plans to attack a school and freeway were not executed, the planning clearly laid the foundation for the 2015 attack on the Inland Regional Center," U.S. Attorney Eileen M. Decker said.

Investigators also say Marquez and Farook discussed making radio-controlled improvised explosive devices while planning the Riverside attacks, and Marquez purchased the necessary ingredients, including smokeless powder and Christmas tree lightbulbs, ABC Los Angeles reports. Marquez was arrested two weeks after the San Bernardino shooting, and his plea is expected to be entered in federal court on Thursday. Catherine Garcia