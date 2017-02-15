Rumor becomes second German shepherd to win the Westminster dog show

Rumor, a 5-year-old German shepherd who came out of retirement to compete, was named Best in Show Tuesday night at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City.

Rumor is only the second German shepherd to win the event, with the trailblazer, Manhattan, taking home the title in 1987. Nearly 2,800 dogs entered the competition, covering 202 eligible breeds and varieties, The Associated Press reports. An Irish setter named Adrian came in second place, and Rumor also beat out a Pekingese, miniature poodle, boxer, Norwich terrier, and a Norwegian elkhound in the finals. "The German shepherd standard talks about quality and nobility," judge Thomas Bradley III said. "When you recognize it, it hits you at home, and that's what it really is. She is just magnificent."

Named after the Adele song "Rumor Has It," this is the dog's 104th career win. She's going out on a high note — handler and co-owner Kent Boyles, who called her win "unbelievable," said Rumor is going back into retirement from dog shows, and will spend time relaxing before having puppies. Catherine Garcia