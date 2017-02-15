Austin school teachers have been warned against giving students information about immigrant rights

After at least 51 undocumented immigrants were arrested in Austin and San Antonio last Thursday and Friday, in a broad and controversial raid by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in at least six states, some students in Austin started staying home from school out of fear of what could happen to them or their families. A local teachers' organization, Education Austin, started providing its members with information for students on immigration lawyers and what to do if ICE agents question them of come to their doors — and on Tuesday, the Austin Independent School District told teachers and other public school employees to stop it.

Teachers, school administrators, and staff "may not speak to political affiliation, views, protests, advocacy or other controversial issues or topics that may arise while on district property," said a memo sent around from the Austin ISD legal counsel, warning that state legislators are watching. "Austin ISD is unique in that it is the district of the Texas capital and is know for being politically and socially active; therefore its activities, statements, and reactions are immensely scrutinized," the memo cautioned. "This increased oversight that is not experienced by all school districts emphasizes the need and importance for district employees to be meticulous and very calculated in their actions and responses to controversial events."