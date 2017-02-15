Austin school teachers have been warned against giving students information about immigrant rights
After at least 51 undocumented immigrants were arrested in Austin and San Antonio last Thursday and Friday, in a broad and controversial raid by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in at least six states, some students in Austin started staying home from school out of fear of what could happen to them or their families. A local teachers' organization, Education Austin, started providing its members with information for students on immigration lawyers and what to do if ICE agents question them of come to their doors — and on Tuesday, the Austin Independent School District told teachers and other public school employees to stop it.
Teachers, school administrators, and staff "may not speak to political affiliation, views, protests, advocacy or other controversial issues or topics that may arise while on district property," said a memo sent around from the Austin ISD legal counsel, warning that state legislators are watching. "Austin ISD is unique in that it is the district of the Texas capital and is know for being politically and socially active; therefore its activities, statements, and reactions are immensely scrutinized," the memo cautioned. "This increased oversight that is not experienced by all school districts emphasizes the need and importance for district employees to be meticulous and very calculated in their actions and responses to controversial events."
The Austin School Board was not informed about the memo beforehand, according to board vice president Paul Saldana, and it's not pleased. The memo is "in a direct contradiction to what I thought we were committed to as a district," he told local NPR station KUT. "I'm quite taken back and very surprised with the conservative tone of the memorandum." Education Austin also objected and said it will seek its own legal opinion. Letting students know their legal rights "is not political, it is not agitational, it is informational," said Education Austin President Ken Zarifis. "Families need to know where turn, what they can do because most don't know. It's a learning opportunity. We're schools. Let's teach." You can learn more in the report from local NBC station KXAN below. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert kicked off Tuesday night's Late Show monologue with the big news of the day, the record-short tenure of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. "He resigned last night — not because of a scandal," Colbert deadpanned. "He just wanted to spend more time with his Russian contacts." It was Flynn's multiple phone calls with Russia's ambassador to Washington, in which he discussed just-implemented sanctions, that led to his early departure. "Now at first, Flynn denied all of this," Colbert said. "But he got caught because, it turns out, we listen in on every phone call to the Russian ambassador. Who knew? Evidently, not the national security adviser, you dummy." He paused. "It's funny 'cause it's treason."
President Trump was warned weeks ago that Flynn was being less than truthful and might be open to Russian blackmail, by acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Colbert noted. "Trump did nothing about it, but then again, the president, he's very busy — attacking Nordstrom, Arnold Schwarzenegger's ratings, and then firing Sally Yates." But now Flynn is gone. "Of course, this is a major betrayal of trust, and Donald Trump immediately condemned both Flynn and the Russians," Colbert said, adding after a short pause: "I'm just kidding." Trump said the real story is about the leaks. Colbert wrapped up by noting that Trump's reputed pick for ambassador to Austria is a Sound of Music fanatic and making an off-color Stephen Bannon joke.
Democrats are up in arms over the Flynn affair, Colbert noted after moving to his desk. Their GOP colleagues? "For a major political scandal, Republicans have been conspicuously silent," he said. Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) had an interesting explanation for that silence on CNN Tuesday morning. "Well, of course, what was I thinking? Valentine's Day breakfast," Colbert said. "That old tradition that all of us do. That's why Republicans were so quiet on this issue: They were all having breakfast with their sweethearts." To find out why Rep. Collins was not having breakfast with his own wife on Valentine's Day, Colbert interviewed the congressman's wife (Christine Baranski), who was having a liquid "breakfast for one." Watch below. Peter Weber
The resignation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, 24 days into the Trump administration and amid flurries of reports alleging frequent contact between the Trump campaign and Russian intelligence officials, has already earned a comparison to the Iran-Contra scandal that plagued President Ronald Reagan's second term. But on Tuesday night's Conan, CNN's Jake Tapper and host Conan O'Brien tuned the dial all the way back to the Nixon administration, and the famous question in Richard Nixon's presidency-ending Watergate scandal.
"People are now questioning, 'What did President Trump know, when did he know it?'" Conan said. "Does that particular angle have any legs? Is that going to be a story?" "I think so," Tapper said. "And it is four weeks in; it's pretty early to be saying 'What did the president know and when did he know it? And why didn't he disclose it to the American people when he knew?'" He noted that Trump was informed two weeks ago that Flynn had talked about U.S. sanctions with Russia's ambassador, then denied that he knew anything about the Flynn reports as late as last Friday. "Usually we get into the 'What did the president know and when did he know it?' two years into the second term of a president, not four weeks," Tapper said. "But, you know, he's doing things different." Watch below. Peter Weber
When White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said on Monday afternoon that National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had President Trump's "full confidence" — hours before Flynn stepped down — she was apparently "out of the loop," The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday night. The newspaper's look at Flynn as canary in the Trump coal mine, by reporters Michael C. Bender and Rebecca Ballhaus, begins like this:
Dining at his oceanside resort in Florida on Friday, President Donald Trump was surprised to learn that National Security Adviser Mike Flynn was sitting at a nearby table, a person familiar with the event said. "What is he doing here?" the president said, describing the man who was once at the center of his political orbit as "very controversial." [The Wall Street Journal]
Flynn, despite his loyalty to Trump and simpatico worldview, was always viewed warily by some White House officials, The Journal reports, giving as an example a red-eye flight senior advisers Stephen Bannon and Jared Kushner took to Washington before Trump's inauguration to reassure future Cabinet members about Flynn. "We tried to help him succeed," a senior administration official told the newspaper. "It was absolute dysfunction." And Flynn isn't likely to be the last casualty of Trump's chaotic, power-jockeying White House, WSJ suggests. The conservative-media circle of the Trump orbit is apparently gunning for Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.
"Reince Priebus walked Mike Flynn to the gallows," political operative Roger Stone said Tuesday, calling his departure a "Pearl Harbor moment" for Trump supporters. "Trump loyalists are fed up with Reince Priebus and Sean Spicer whose loyalties are to the Republican National Committee, and not to the president." Priebus is also reportedly in a power struggle over ambassador nominations with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, while Conway is facing ethics inquiries and Press Secretary Sean Spicer is being ridiculed on Saturday Night Live. You can read more at The Wall Street Journal. Peter Weber
Move over, Molly, and step aside, Samantha — there's a new American Girl doll, and his name is Logan.
Meet Logan Everett: the first male American Girl Doll https://t.co/QVDWLpMG8a pic.twitter.com/mdeuhzatFu
— Chris Norman (@4everabundance) February 15, 2017
The company will release Logan Everett, its first boy character, on Thursday, with the doll and his accompanying book costing $115. He lives in Nashville, plays the drums in a band with his friend Tenney Grant (a blond, brown-eyed doll), and comes with his own set. "We do an enormous amount of research with girls and their parents, and the one thing we've heard loud and clear is a desire for more — specifically more characters and stories from today," spokeswoman Julie Parks told CBS News. The company will also introduce two other new characters on Thursday: Korean-American Z Yang and Nanea from Hawaii. Catherine Garcia
National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned Monday night, after a record 24 days serving in President Trump's White House. "Twenty-four days — I use disposable razors for longer than that," Seth Meyers marveled on Tuesday's Late Night. "He didn't even last as long as a David Blaine stunt." Meyers played a cheeky highlight reel of Flynn's short tenure, then went to the video library. "To be fair to Flynn, he may have broken the law and then lied about it, but it's not like he accused any other public official of breaking the law and called for them to be thrown in jail," he said, setting up a clip from last July's Republican National Convention. He calls the excerpt from Flynn's "lock her up!" speech "really ironic to watch now," but you can judge for yourself.
Meyers briefly recapped why Flynn stepped down, then walked through the rapidly shifting White House response to the Flynn revelations, up to Trump's tweet about it on Tuesday. "Apparently the problem for him is not that Flynn lied, but that we found out about it," he said. Other Republicans didn't seem that concerned with the resignation of a top White House official just three weeks in, either, Meyers said, ending with a movie reference and some skepticism about lawmakers having Valentine's Day breakfast with their wives. Peter Weber
Rumor, a 5-year-old German shepherd who came out of retirement to compete, was named Best in Show Tuesday night at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City.
Rumor is only the second German shepherd to win the event, with the trailblazer, Manhattan, taking home the title in 1987. Nearly 2,800 dogs entered the competition, covering 202 eligible breeds and varieties, The Associated Press reports. An Irish setter named Adrian came in second place, and Rumor also beat out a Pekingese, miniature poodle, boxer, Norwich terrier, and a Norwegian elkhound in the finals. "The German shepherd standard talks about quality and nobility," judge Thomas Bradley III said. "When you recognize it, it hits you at home, and that's what it really is. She is just magnificent."
Named after the Adele song "Rumor Has It," this is the dog's 104th career win. She's going out on a high note — handler and co-owner Kent Boyles, who called her win "unbelievable," said Rumor is going back into retirement from dog shows, and will spend time relaxing before having puppies. Catherine Garcia
His early life wasn't easy — as a child, Ralph Burns, now 64, was abandoned, and he had to drop out of school in the third grade — but he found his calling in music, playing the guitar at parties and bars and becoming a pastor.
Burns never learned how to read during his youth, and while it "embarrassed me sometimes, I got over that," he told Local 8 News in Knoxville. He wanted to learn and people tried to teach him over the years, but things didn't click until Burns met Sydney Osborne, a volunteer with the Friends of Literacy group. The pair have spent the last 18 months working together for two hours a week, with Osborne teaching Burns the letters and sounds of the alphabet. Burns can now read at a first grade level, and is looking forward to improving his skills. "This opens up a whole word," he said. "I can go into a restaurant and almost read the menu." Catherine Garcia