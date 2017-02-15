Defense Secretary Mattis warns NATO the U.S. will 'moderate its commitment' if allies don't increase defense spending
During a closed-door meeting in Brussels on Wednesday, Defense Secretary James Mattis warned NATO allies that America would "moderate its commitment" to the alliance if other member countries did not increase defense spending by the end of the year. "No longer can the American taxpayer carry a disproportionate share of the defense of Western values," Mattis said to the alliance's 27 defense ministers in attendance. "Americans cannot care more for your children's future security than you do."
At this point, only five of the 28 member countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Greece, Estonia, and Poland, "meet the alliance's goal of spending 2 percent of their gross domestic product on defense," The Hill reported. President Trump has repeatedly said he will push NATO allies to pull their weight, even going so far as to suggest the U.S. would not defend allies that don't pay their fair share.
Mattis did not reiterate Trump's threat, only saying that it's a "government reality" at this point that the U.S. will not tolerate members dragging their feet on reaching their commitment. "Disregard for military readiness demonstrates a lack of respect for ourselves, for the alliance, and for the freedoms we inherited, which are now clearly threatened," Mattis said.
Earlier in public remarks ahead of the NATO meeting, which marks Mattis' first as defense secretary, he called the alliance a "fundamental bedrock for the U.S. and all the transatlantic community" — a far cry from Trump's description of NATO as "obsolete." Becca Stanek
On Wednesday, Ashton Kutcher testified at the Senate Foreign Relation Hearing on the topic of ending modern slavery. Yes, that Ashton Kutcher. In addition to starring in That 70's Show, the actor is the co-founder of Thorn, a tech organization that fights child sexual exploitation, The Hill reports.
While Kutcher was present to speak about a pretty concerning issue, it was hard to shake the vision of Kelso sitting in the Dirksen Senate Office Building. Even Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) got tripped up. "You were better looking in the movies," he told Kutcher at the hearing.
Kutcher's response? Watch below. Jeva Lange
Ashton Kutcher blows a kiss to John McCain after the senator tells him: "You were better looking in the movies" https://t.co/rwH29aMdph
— NBC News (@NBCNews) February 15, 2017
Malaysian police have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the bizarre murder of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother after identifying her using CCTV footage, The Malaysian Star reports. Based on a still released by authorities, the assassin was wearing a shirt that said "LOL" when she and an accomplice stabbed Kim's half-brother with a poisoned needle, leading to his death:
There's cold, there's ice-cold, and then there's assassinating someone while wearing a shirt that says LOL. pic.twitter.com/BA2t7w41iB
— shauna (@goldengateblond) February 15, 2017
Both female suspects were originally believed to be North Korean agents, although the detained suspect has a Vietnamese passport. Police are attempting to determine if she is truly a Vietnamese citizen. Several more accomplices, including the other female murder suspect, are still being sought. Jeva Lange
The reporter who broke the story about President Trump and Russia also uncovered Hillary Clinton's private email server
Shortly after President Trump slammed the "failing" New York Times for its report on Trump campaign aides' alleged contact with Russian intelligence officers, NBC News editor Bradd Jaffy pointed out that reporter who broke that story was the same guy behind the report revealing Hillary Clinton's use of a personal email address during her tenure as secretary of state. As it turns out, The New York Times' Michael S. Schmidt was behind both the Clinton story in March 2015, and the equally damning Trump story published Tuesday night:
NYT reporter who broke Trump campaign/Russia story is same reporter who broke Clinton email server story. That's called a free & fair press. pic.twitter.com/OPzWQowKSF
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 15, 2017
Jaffy's observation certainly undermines Trump's argument that the Times' story about his campaign aides was "merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton's campaign." Surely Trump didn't mind when Schmidt's reporting was taking aim at Clinton. Becca Stanek
Republican Sen. Bob Corker (Tenn.) made it clear Wednesday that the federal government could face serious problems down the road if the Trump administration and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's potential ties to Russia are not investigated. "The big issue right now is dealing with this Russia issue, making sure that it doesn't destabilize our ability to move ahead as a country and deal with important issues," Corker said during an interview on MSNBC's Morning Joe. Corker described Russia's "interference" ahead of the presidential election and the possibility of the involvement of President Trump's associates as the "big elephant in the room."
Flynn's resignation Monday night after misleading Vice President Mike Pence and other officials about his conversation about sanctions with a Russian ambassador also raises the question of the White House's stability, Corker said. "Is the White House going to have the ability to stabilize itself? This affects us not just with international issues that are brewing all around the world — all kinds of problems — but the domestic agenda here," Corker said.
Corker, for one, said he wants to fully understand what happened with Flynn, and why the Trump administration's stance on Russia has remained stagnant while its stances on "most" other foreign policy issues have evolved. "Russia is not our friend," Corker said. "This relationship that seems to exist and seems to be preeminent and seems to be driving so much of the conversation within the White House, to me, is still not righted itself." "It's a problem," he added.
Catch Corker's interview below. Becca Stanek
The New York Times' Thomas Friedman argued in his most recent column that the day President Trump won the election should be a date that lives in infamy, not unlike Dec. 7, 1941, when more than 2,400 Americans were killed at Pearl Harbor, or Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorist attacks left nearly 3,000 dead:
We need to rerun the tape. Ladies and gentlemen, we were attacked on Dec. 7, 1941, we were attacked on Sept. 11, 2001, and we were attacked on Nov. 8, 2016. That most recent attack didn't involve a horrible loss of lives, but it was devastating in its own way. Our entire intelligence community concluded that Russia hacked our election by deliberately breaking into Democratic National Committee computers and then drip-by-drip funneling embarrassing emails through WikiLeaks to undermine Clinton's campaign. And what have we done about it? Other than a wrist slap against Moscow, we've moved on.
That is not okay. [The New York Times]
What America needs to do now, as was done in both previous incidents, is to ask questions and demand answers, Friedman writes. At this point, it's not clear "whether Russian oligarchs own [Trump] financially or whether Russian spies own him personally because of alleged indiscreet behavior during his trips to Moscow" — but Americans "need to know," Friedman says.
He implores Republicans like House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to consider what they would do if the tables were turned, and the "CIA, NSA, and FBI had concluded that the Russians had intervened to help Hillary Clinton get elected." If that were the case, Friedman writes, "you would have closed the government and demanded a new election." "Now it's all okay?" Friedman asks. "So you can get some tax cuts?"
Read the rest of what Friedman has to say about Trump and Russia over at The New York Times. Becca Stanek
In case you didn't get enough of the 2016 election while it was actually happening, you'll soon have the chance to revisit all the drama via a roughly 10-hour mini-series by the screenwriter and producer who made 2012's Osama bin Laden thriller film, Zero Dark Thirty, Deadline reports.
"[Screenwriter Mark] Boal is nothing if not thorough, and this should be a fascinating, possibly stomach-churning insight into the every step of the 2016 election," The Playlist notes. "There are no broadcasters signed up yet, but I can't imagine it will be too difficult to find a partner, and while it might be 'Too soon!' for some, Boal and [former New York Times Magazine editor Hugo] Lindgren are smart in getting reflections on the past year, while memories are still fresh, and emotion is running high."
Lindgren is reportedly assembling a team of investigative journalists to help with the forthcoming "political drama." There are no details on casting yet, but Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, and Donald Trump look-alikes might want to give their agents a ring. Read more of the details at Deadline. Jeva Lange
Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski put her foot down about Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday, stating firmly that she would no longer have the White House counselor on the show. "Every time I've ever seen her on television, something's askew, off, or incorrect," Brzezinski said. "I will say: Kellyanne Conway does not need to text our show, just as long as I'm on it because it's not happening here … She's not credible anymore."
Conway has been in hot water in recent weeks following her repeated citation of the "Bowling Green Massacre," which never occurred, as well as her possibly illegal promotion of Ivanka Trump's products on a Fox morning show.
"I don't even think she's saying things she knows to be untrue, she's just saying things just to get in front of a TV set and prove her relevance because behind the scenes, she's not in these meetings," Brzezinski's co-host Joe Scarborough said. Watch below. Jeva Lange