The cast of Love Actually is getting back together for a mini sequel

The original cast of the classic Christmas romantic comedy Love Actually is getting back together for a short second film. On Wednesday, Richard Curtis, writer and director of the 2003 film, announced that a sequel of sorts will be released March 24 in Britain and May 25 in the U.S. The 10-minute-long film is being made for Comic Relief's Red Nose Day, a fundraising event in the U.K. that raises money to fight poverty.

The movie will revisit the original film's interconnected cast of characters, checking in on what they're up to 14 years later in 2017. Actor Hugh Grant, who played the British prime minister in the original film, is set to return, as is Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, and Rowan Atkinson. Emma Thompson is not listed among the returning actors, and Alan Rickman, who played Thompson's wandering-eyed husband, died last year. "I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to," Mr. Curtis said in a statement. "Who has aged best? — I guess that's the big question … or is it so obviously Liam?"

The short film will air on BBC One in Britain and on NBC in the U.S., and will hopefully hold the answers to whether the prime minister and his catering manager stayed together and whether Sam, the adorable drummer boy, ever lands the girl of his childhood dreams after chasing her through the airport. Becca Stanek