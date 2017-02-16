NYT: Trump plans to have ally review intelligence agencies

Administration officials say President Trump is planning on appointing his friend Stephen A. Feinberg, the billionaire co-founder of Cerberus Capital Management, to lead a review of U.S. intelligence agencies, The New York Times reported Wednesday night.
Feinberg is also close to Stephen Bannon, Trump's chief strategist, and Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law. Trump has railed against the intelligence agencies since his campaign days, and on Wednesday accused them of being the reason why Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser, resigned (Trump actually asked him to step down after it was publicly reported that he had discussed sanctions with the Russian ambassador to the U.S.).
Intelligence agents told The Times they are concerned that a review conducted by a Trump ally will curtail their independence. The White House has not announced the job and would not comment, but Feinberg did tell his company's shareholders that he is in discussions to join the administration. The Times reports he was also considered for two high-profile jobs — director of national intelligence and chief of the CIA's clandestine service, positions that traditionally are given to career intelligence officers and not friends of the president. As The Times wryly notes, Feinberg doesn't have any national security experience, but his firm does have stakes in a private security company and two gun makers. Catherine Garcia
The relationship between President Trump's inner circle and Russian intelligence services is a real mystery, and the FBI and CIA are on the case. (Congress may or may not be, too.) On Wednesday's Late Show, Stephen Colbert found a creative and maybe less-than-optimistic way to lay out the evidence, inserting himself in the 1995 thriller The Usual Suspects. Chazz Palminteri, playing a government agent, threatens to drag the truth out of his suspect, but Colbert — filling Kevin Spacey's role — protests: "Yes! I do know something! And I'm telling you everything, you're just not listening. I've been telling you for, like, a year! There's something weird going on between Trump and the Russians!" He instructs Palminteri to look at the bulletin board. Palminteri finally gets it — but if you remember the movie, that's not great news for anybody who wants to really know what's going on. Peter Weber
Worried that the information might be compromised or leaked, U.S. intelligence officials have been keeping some sensitive items from President Trump, current and former officials told The Wall Street Journal Wednesday.
In some of the cases, the withholding of intelligence was because officials did not want Trump to know about sources and methods used to collect the information. Previous presidents and members of Congress have not always been told every last detail of a case, the officials told WSJ, but it was always to protect a source and not because intelligence agencies were concerned about the person's trustworthiness or discretion. The officials also said they did not know of any instances where the intelligence agencies withheld from Trump major information on terrorist plots or security threats. It isn't clear if Trump, who already gets significantly shorter daily intelligence briefings by request, has asked for any information on intelligence sources or methodology.
Trump on Wednesday accused the intelligence agencies of leaking information in order to undermine his presidency, and even blamed them and the media for the downfall of Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser who resigned Monday after not giving factual accounts of his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States. A White House official told WSJ there is "nothing that leads us to believe that this is an accurate account of what is actually happening." Catherine Garcia
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and the committee's ranking Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, are asking for a briefing from top White House officials about the resignation of Michael Flynn, President Trump's former national security adviser.
After Flynn denied ever discussing Russian sanctions with the country's ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak, The Washington Post reported on Monday night that Sally Yates, the former acting attorney general, had told White House officials in January about intercepted calls that proved Flynn had in fact discussed sanctions and could be vulnerable to Russian blackmail. In addition to asking for a briefing the week of Feb. 27, when Congress is back from recess, Grassley and Feinstein are requesting transcripts of the intercepted calls and the FBI's report summarizing them.
"According to media reports, both the FBI and the Justice Department were involved," the senators wrote in a letter sent to FBI Director James Comey and Attorney General Jeff Sessions released Wednesday evening. "These reports raise substantial questions about the content and context of Mr. Flynn's discussions with Russian officials, the conclusions reached by the Justice Department and the actions it took in response, as well as possible leaks of classified information by current and former government employees." Catherine Garcia
Sen. Susan Collins of Maine on Wednesday became the first Republican to say she will not vote to confirm President Trump's nominee to head the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, the Oklahoma attorney general who sued the EPA 14 times while former President Barack Obama was in office.
"I have significant concerns that Mr. Pruitt has actively opposed and sued the EPA on numerous issues that are of great importance to the state of Maine, including mercury controls for coal-fired power plants and efforts to reduce cross-state air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions," Collins said in a statement. "His actions leave me with considerable doubts about whether his vision for the EPA is consistent with the agency's critical mission to protect human health and the environment."
Out of every case that made it to a final decision, Pruitt only won once, The Hill reports. The confirmation vote could come as soon as Friday, and with none of the 51 other GOP senators standing with Collins and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) saying Pruitt has "the right experience for the position," it's likely he will be confirmed. Catherine Garcia
Mike Ilitch was known for being the founder of Little Caesars and owner of the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers, but he quietly made a difference in the life of civil rights icon Rosa Parks.
Ilitch died last week at age 87, and in several articles eulogizing him, it was noted that he paid Parks' rent so she could move to a safer neighborhood. Parks, a native of Alabama, moved to Detroit not long after she famously refused to get up from her seat on a bus in 1955. In 1994, she was robbed and assaulted in her central Detroit home, and when Ilitch read an account of the crime, he notified mutual friends and let them know he was going to cover her rent for as long as necessary.
Parks, then 81, moved to a safe apartment building, where she lived until her death in 2005. Their friend, Judge Damon Keith, said Ilitch was always doing kind things for others. "It's important that people know what Mr. Mike Ilitch did for Ms. Rosa Parks because it's symbolic of what he has always done for the people of our city," he told The Sports Business Daily in 2014. Catherine Garcia
The Defense Department, tasked by President Trump with putting together a plan by the end of the month to combat the Islamic State, may recommend sending combat troops to Syria, CNN reports.
Today, there are small teams made up mostly of Special Operations forces in Syria, training and assisting anti-ISIS opposition groups. To pick up the pace in the fight against ISIS, a defense official told CNN it's "possible that you may see conventional forces hit the ground in Syria for some period of time." Ultimately, it is up to Trump whether or not to send conventional units, but under the Obama administration, it was decided that the risks of having troops on the ground outweighed the benefits, and the idea was discarded. Catherine Garcia
Andy Puzder, the CEO of CKE Restaurants and President Trump's nominee to lead the Labor Department, is expected to withdraw his name from consideration, multiple news outlets reported Wednesday.
CNN reported earlier Wednesday that top Republicans in the Senate were urging Trump to withdraw Puzder's nomination because as many as 12 senators from the party may not vote to confirm him, dooming his chances. Four GOP senators — Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Susan Collins (Maine), Tim Scott (S.C.), and Johnny Isakson (Ga.) — had already announced they were "withholding support" from Puzder earlier this week. The Republicans hold a 52-seat majority in the upper chamber, so should more than two senators break the party line, they'd need Democratic support to confirm Puzder.
Puzder has been criticized by labor rights activists and dogged by allegations of abuse by his ex-wife, which she later said she regretted, and his admission earlier this month that he and his current wife once employed an undocumented immigrant as a part-time housekeeper. Kimberly Alters