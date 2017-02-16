Samantha Bee explains why Paul Ryan needs to grow a spine, just like Taylor Swift

President Trump dumped his national security adviser, Michael Flynn, but only reluctantly, because Flynn was a loyal soldier, Samantha Bee said on Wednesday's Full Frontal. "Loyalty is everything to him, and nobody has adapted to that reality better than Speaker of the House and faithful husky Paul Ryan," she said. Over 20 years, Ryan has built up his image as the moral and intellectual leader of the Republican Party — all the talking heads say so — so "how did a principled social and fiscal conservative like Ryan wind up in bed with a bigoted, adulterous grope machine who wants to blow $25 billion on a coyote urinal?" Bee asked. The answer was revealed in the tongue-in-cheek "Paul Ryan: Portrait in Courage."
Bee ran through several instances of Paul denouncing things Trump said before finally endorsing him in a small-town Wisconsin newspaper. "Watching Ryan play moral watchdog was like watching Taylor Swift pretend to be surprised at an awards show: bland and fake, but weirdly compelling," she said, showing a weirdly compelling side-by-side of Ryan and Swift. "Take another cue from Taylor Swift, Mr. Speaker — know when to dump the guy you've only been pretending to like to help your career. It's kind of hurting your moral-compass-of-the-party brand." Bee ended with a slightly improbable reason people who aren't Republicans or from Wisconsin should care about Ryan's spinal fortitude. Watch below — but be warned, there's NSFW language sprinkled throughout. Peter Weber
When an Israeli reporter asked President Trump on Wednesday about the rise in anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. since he launched his campaign, Trump began his reply by talking about his win in the Electoral College. "Well, I just want to say that we are, you know, very honored by the victory that we had," he said, asking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he didn't know the exact numbers of electoral votes Trump won. That isn't the first time Trump has used public forums, or even joint press conferences with world leaders, to pat himself on the back for winning the presidency. Maybe it's a form of self-affirmation, or a statement he feels is necessary to exert his power, or a nervous tic, or perhaps Trump just thinks its a great conversation starter.
There are reports that Trump has brought up his electoral college victory in private meetings as well, along with other favorite subjects like the size of his inaugural crowd, but GQ has rounded up some of the public pronouncements captured on camera and compiled them into a brief 1-minute highlight reel. In some cases, Trump's boasting seems appropriate to the situation, in others — like introducing Black History Month — it's a bit harder to see where the president is coming from. Watch for yourself below. Peter Weber
She started off by adopting a few healthy baby goats, and before she knew it, Leanne Lauricella had quit her job as a corporate event planner in New York City to raise more than 40 goats, including several with disabilities.
"Some people have special needs goats that are a few years old and want us to take them," the Clinton Township, New Jersey, resident told USA Today. "But if they're a few years old, they made it this far because they've had good care. We take the ones that will die if we don't take them." Many of the goats have been rescued from slaughterhouses, and the healthy ones cavort outside and in a barn, while the goats that need some extra care live inside Lauricella's home, where she bottle feeds them and makes sure they are comfortable. They are all different breeds, she said, but they get along, and many have been sent to her from out of state.
Lauricella raises money online to take care of the goats, with many donations coming in via her Instagram page, Goats of Anarchy, which has 400,000 followers. She enjoys snapping pictures of her brood, and she plans on using proceeds from her upcoming photography book to buy a bigger facility. "I haven't exactly told my husband yet," Lauricella said. "But I think he knows." Catherine Garcia
On Monday night, President Trump fired his national security adviser, Michael Flynn; on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Flynn had to go because he'd lost the trust of Trump; and on Wednesday, Trump blamed the "fake news media" and its "conspiracy theories" for Flynn's ouster, plus leaks from the intelligence agencies. On CNN Wednesday evening, Jake Tapper ran through the timeline, then got a little bit sassy.
"Of course these stories in The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, and elsewhere are not conspiracy theories," he said. "These are news stories, sourced by government officials. Conspiracy theories are different — they're false, they're crackpot, they're nonsense. How do I illustrate what a conspiracy theory is? How about this one, about Ted Cruz's father?" He played clips of Trump talking about that JFK assassination canard and Trump's "birther" nonsense, then turned to Trump's railing against leaks.
"Now, no president likes leaks, especially ones that reflect poorly on his administration," Tapper said. "But it's worth noting, candidate Trump's path to power was tread on a road of leaks — leaks against Hillary Clinton" by WikiLeaks and also the FBI, for example, spread (then retracted) by Fox News right before election. Trump "didn't have trouble with leaks then," Tapper reminded Trump, adding: "It's not a moral position if you only hold it when it applies to you." Watch below. Peter Weber
Jake Tapper calls out Donald Trump for the number of conspiracy theories he has peddled in the past. pic.twitter.com/OqtQYOz7Wd
— Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) February 15, 2017
The relationship between President Trump's inner circle and Russian intelligence services is a real mystery, and the FBI and CIA are on the case. (Congress may or may not be, too.) On Wednesday's Late Show, Stephen Colbert found a creative and maybe less-than-optimistic way to lay out the evidence, inserting himself in the 1995 thriller The Usual Suspects. Chazz Palminteri, playing a government agent, threatens to drag the truth out of his suspect, but Colbert — filling Kevin Spacey's role — protests: "Yes! I do know something! And I'm telling you everything, you're just not listening. I've been telling you for, like, a year! There's something weird going on between Trump and the Russians!" He instructs Palminteri to look at the bulletin board. Palminteri finally gets it — but if you remember the movie, that's not great news for anybody who wants to really know what's going on. Peter Weber
Administration officials say President Trump is planning on appointing his friend Stephen A. Feinberg, the billionaire co-founder of Cerberus Capital Management, to lead a review of U.S. intelligence agencies, The New York Times reported Wednesday night.
Feinberg is also close to Stephen Bannon, Trump's chief strategist, and Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law. Trump has railed against the intelligence agencies since his campaign days, and on Wednesday he accused them of being the reason why Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser, resigned. (Trump actually asked him to step down after it was publicly reported that he had discussed sanctions with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. and lied about it.)
Intelligence agents told The Times they are concerned that a review conducted by a Trump ally will curtail their independence. Trump's nominee for director of national intelligence, former Sen. Dan Coats (R-Ind.), is said to be especially angry over the move, which he views as an attempt to marginalize him before he's even confirmed. The White House has not announced the broad intelligence review and would not comment, but Feinberg did tell his company's shareholders that he is in discussions to join the administration.
Feinberg was reportedly also considered for two high-profile jobs — director of national intelligence and chief of the CIA's clandestine service, positions that are traditionally given to career intelligence officers and not friends of the president — and there is concern that this appointment is a first step toward placing him in a top intelligence position. As The Times wryly notes, Feinberg doesn't have any national security experience, but his private equity firm does have stakes in a private security company and two gun makers. Catherine Garcia
Worried that the information might be compromised or leaked, U.S. intelligence officials have been keeping some sensitive items from President Trump, current and former officials told The Wall Street Journal Wednesday.
In some of the cases, the withholding of intelligence was because officials did not want Trump to know about sources and methods used to collect the information. Previous presidents and members of Congress have not always been told every last detail of a case, the officials told WSJ, but it was always to protect a source and not because intelligence agencies were concerned about the person's trustworthiness or discretion. The officials also said they did not know of any instances where the intelligence agencies withheld from Trump major information on terrorist plots or security threats. It isn't clear if Trump, who already gets significantly shorter daily intelligence briefings by request, has asked for any information on intelligence sources or methodology.
Trump on Wednesday accused the intelligence agencies of leaking information in order to undermine his presidency, and even blamed them and the media for the downfall of Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser who resigned Monday after not giving factual accounts of his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States. A White House official told WSJ there is "nothing that leads us to believe that this is an accurate account of what is actually happening." Catherine Garcia
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and the committee's ranking Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, are asking for a briefing from top White House officials about the resignation of Michael Flynn, President Trump's former national security adviser.
After Flynn denied ever discussing Russian sanctions with the country's ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak, The Washington Post reported on Monday night that Sally Yates, the former acting attorney general, had told White House officials in January about intercepted calls that proved Flynn had in fact discussed sanctions and could be vulnerable to Russian blackmail. In addition to asking for a briefing the week of Feb. 27, when Congress is back from recess, Grassley and Feinstein are requesting transcripts of the intercepted calls and the FBI's report summarizing them.
"According to media reports, both the FBI and the Justice Department were involved," the senators wrote in a letter sent to FBI Director James Comey and Attorney General Jeff Sessions released Wednesday evening. "These reports raise substantial questions about the content and context of Mr. Flynn's discussions with Russian officials, the conclusions reached by the Justice Department and the actions it took in response, as well as possible leaks of classified information by current and former government employees." Catherine Garcia