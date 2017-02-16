Protest, paperwork, and persistence: Watch Full Frontal's practical guide for the resistance

The Trump presidency has already prompted record protests, most of them peaceful, but a march or two won't be enough to bring about lasting change, Ashley Nicole Black said on Wednesday's Full Frontal. That is what she learned from talking with five veterans of the civil rights movement, and she edited the interviews into a practical guide for a new generation of change agents. "These patriots, they marched, they protested, they were nonviolent, but most importantly, they filled out everything in triplicate," Black said.

It was hard work, it was often mundane, and there was frequently little or nothing to show for it, at least in the short term. "The March on Washington? That was R&R for us," said Frank Smith Jr. "It was a time for us to get away from Mississippi for a few days, then go off to some place where we didn't have to be worried about being chased by the sheriff. We could have a drink somewhere without being worried about being stopped on the way home."