The next season of American Horror Story is about the 2016 election

Past themes for seasons of the FX television series American Horror Story have been "Murder House," "Asylum," and "Freak Show." For upcoming season 7, the theme will be the 2016 presidential election.
"I don't have a title, but the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through," the show's creator Ryan Murphy announced Wednesday night on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "So I think that will be interesting for a lot of people." When asked if this meant President Trump would be a character in the show, all Murphy said was, "maybe."
So far, only cast members Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson have been confirmed to return, and details are scant. But based off the theme alone, season 7 could easily be the scariest season yet. Becca Stanek
A bipartisan group of lawmakers from both houses of Congress on Wednesday introduced the Geolocation Privacy and Surveillance Act (GPS Act) to require law enforcement to get a search warrant before collecting geolocation data.
"Outdated laws shouldn't be an excuse for open season on tracking Americans, and owning a smartphone or fitness tracker shouldn't give the government a blank check to track your movements," said
The bill would especially affect police use of stingrays, surveillance devices that trick your phone into thinking it's talking to a cell tower. As the ACLU explains, stingrays "also gather information about the phones of countless bystanders who happen to be nearby," all without a warrant. Last year, a federal judge ruled warrantless stingray surveillance unconstitutional, but that decision did not effectively halt the practice.
Several variations of the GPS Act have been introduced since 2011, but the bills have never passed. Bonnie Kristian
An undocumented woman was reportedly detained by ICE agents at a courthouse while receiving a protective order for domestic violence
An undocumented woman was arrested at the El Paso County Courthouse last week while pursuing a protective court order for alleged domestic violence, El Paso Times reports. Federal agents received a tip that the woman was back in the United States, possibly from her alleged abuser, who is in custody, El Paso County attorney Jo Anne Bernal said.
"This is a woman who had suffered serious abuse," Bernal said.
The criminal report claims that Irvin (also spelled Ervin) Gonzalez had been deported six times since 2010 after arrests like possession of stolen mail, false imprisonment, and assault. Homeland Security Investigations Border Enforcement Security Taskforce agents learned she was back in the U.S. — possibly tipped off by her abuser — who is jailed on charges of forgery of a financial document. The criminal complaint alleges that Gonzalez, who is transgender, was staying at a shelter for victims of sexual and family violence, and that she was arrested on the street. Investigators say she was actually arrested in the courthouse while seeking a protective order.
"There were six ICE agents on the 10th floor," Bernal said, emphasizing that protective-order courts cannot be used as a place to detain immigrants. "Our clients come to us at the lowest point in their lives," she explained. "Many of them are so frightened of coming to us because of possible immigration concerns."
Bernal added to CBS News that in her 20 years at the El Paso County Courthouse, "I cannot recall an instance where ICE agents have gone into the domestic violence court, specifically looking for a victim of domestic violence." The news comes amid widespread reports of more than 680 arrests nationwide over five days last week in what ICE has called "routine" sweeps. Jeva Lange
A "mindfulness" craze has swept the West, with millions of people trying to find their zen by focusing on the present, acknowledging emotions, and practicing meditation. Today there are more than 1,300 apps devoted to mindfulness and meditation, including industry leader Headspace, which has been downloaded more than 11 million times and is valued at $250 million. The Global Wellness Institute estimates that the mindfulness industry is worth about $3.7 trillion worldwide, The Financial Times reports.
Many mindfulness apps are free to download and offer short, guided meditations, as well as alerts throughout the day giving users reminders and tips on staying in the moment. Paid subscriptions allow you to go "deeper" into the mindfulness journey, with some price tags as high as $400 for lifetime access.
The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence supports the use of mindfulness to combat depression and has been prescribing mindfulness-based cognitive therapy since 2004, The Financial Times reports, but oftentimes the bite-sized regimens pushed in downloadable apps don't quite match up with the long-term practices suggested by the research. One 2015 study found many apps "lack of scientific credibility and subsequent limited clinical effectiveness."
That's not to say they're all bad. Just that there might be more effective ways to find inner peace than staring into a smartphone screen. Kelly Gonsalves
Arizona suggests death-row lawyers bring their own lethal injection drugs to kill their clients
Lethal injection drugs are in short supply thanks to a combination of factors including manufacturing difficulties, distribution restrictions by drug companies, and legal battles in which opponents of capital punishment use specific drug cocktails as a vehicle for cruel and unusual punishment cases. To bypass the execution delays this state of affairs has produced, Arizona's latest capital punishment protocols, published in January, suggest attorneys for death-row inmates can provide the drugs themselves:
If the inmate's counsel or other third parties acting on behalf of the inmate's counsel are able to obtain from a certified or licensed pharmacist, pharmacy, compound pharmacy, manufacturer, or supplier and provide to the Department the chemical pentobarbital in sufficient quantity and quality to successfully implement the one-drug protocol with pentobarbital set forth in Chart A, then the Director shall use the one-drug protocol with pentobarbital set forth in Chart A as the drug protocol for execution. [Arizona Department of Corrections]
The document also provides for a scenario in which the lawyer can't get pentobarbital but can get "the chemical sodium pentothal in sufficient quantity and quality" to do a one-drug or three-drug execution protocol.
The suggestion has attorneys baffled. "It's not legal for me as a lawyer to go out and procure drugs for a client. So legally it's impossible and ethically [problematic] as well," to comply with this protocol, said Dale Baich, an assistant federal public defender who works with death-row inmates in Arizona. "If the state wants to have the death penalty it has the duty to figure out how to do it constitutionally," he added. "It can't pass that obligation on to the prisoner or to anyone else."
The Arizona Department of Corrections did not respond to a request for comment from The Guardian. Bonnie Kristian
Trump rages against 'FAKE NEWS media,' 'low-life leakers,' and 'discredited Democrats' in morning tweet storm
In a series of tweets Thursday morning, President Trump combined a few of his favorite talking points: his huge win in the presidential election, fake news, and leaks. Trump, apparently still seething over The New York Times' report that his campaign aides were repeatedly in contact with senior Russian intelligence officials, started out by demanding an apology from the "failing" newspaper, and slamming the "low-life leakers" responsible for passing the information along:
Leaking, and even illegal classified leaking, has been a big problem in Washington for years. Failing @nytimes (and others) must apologize!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017
The spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers! They will be caught!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017
Then, he brought the Democratic Party into it. Still raging about the "FAKE NEWS media, which makes up stories and 'sources,'" Trump tweeted that at least the media is "more effective" than the "discredited Democrats":
FAKE NEWS media, which makes up stories and "sources," is far more effective than the discredited Democrats - but they are fading fast!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017
Trump claimed the stories emerging about his aides' alleged contact with Russia were fabricated by Democrats, who are still reeling from their loss in the presidential election that he won with "(306)" electoral votes. The reports are nothing but "fake news!" Trump insisted — just like "any negative polls." Becca Stanek
The Democrats had to come up with a story as to why they lost the election, and so badly (306), so they made up a story - RUSSIA. Fake news!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017
After a Girl Scout selling cookies was robbed at gunpoint, California cops reached into their own pockets to make things right. Harshita Phardwaj, 12, and her mom were running a cookie stand outside a Union City supermarket when a man threatened them with a gun and stole all their cash. Local police are still looking for the culprit, but decided to help Phardwaj’s fundraising drive by buying all of her remaining cartons of Samoas, Thin Mints, and other Girl Scout Cookies — donating $1,000 in total. “We did what we could to make it loving, compassionate, and healing,” says Officer Lisa Gratez.
The FBI on Wednesday released 389 pages from the bureau's 1970s investigation into alleged racial discrimination in residential properties owned by Trump Management Company, which was run by President Trump's late father, real estate developer Fred Trump. The president was in his late 20s when the probe took place and was serving as president of the company of which his father was the chairman.
The file released this week includes redacted interviews with dozens of Trump employees and tenants, as well as notes from law enforcement involved in the case. Many interviewees report never observing racial bias in the organization's rental practices, though at least one former Trump employee said otherwise.
"I asked Fred Trump what his policy was regarding minorities and he said it was absolutely against the law to discriminate," he said, but later "Fred Trump told me not to rent to blacks" and to offer move-out bonuses to current black renters. He also described being directed to reject a financially-qualified black couple solely because of race, as well as a "code on the top of the front page of the [Trump rental] application to distinguish blacks from whites."
In 1973, the Justice Department brought suit against the Trump company for violating the Fair Housing Act of 1968. The Trumps counter-sued, arguing that they only avoided renting to welfare recipients of any race. In 1975, the government and the Trumps reached a settlement in which the Trumps admitted no wrongdoing but were explicitly prohibited from "discriminating against any person in the terms, conditions, or privileges of sale or rental of a dwelling" and required to run ads welcoming minorities to their properties. Bonnie Kristian