As many as 70 dead in Pakistan suicide bombing, ISIS claims responsibility

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a suicide bomber's attack at a Sufi shrine in Pakistan on Thursday, with local police telling AFP that as many as 70 people are dead.

The attack took place in the city of Sehwan in Sindh province, where the closest hospital is over 40 miles away. "There was a huge crowd gathered there for the [religious gathering] at the shrine, and there was a very big explosion," Sindh's health minister, Sikandar Mandhro, told Al Jazeera. "The medical facilities at Sehwan are not equipped to deal with a very big emergency, so our first priority right now is to get help to the wounded."

Pakistan has been rocked by terrorist attacks this week, with 13 people killed in a suicide bombing in Lahore on Monday, two police officers killed trying to defuse a bomb in Quetta on Tuesday, and five people killed in a suicide bombing Wednesday in the Mohmand tribal area. Jeva Lange