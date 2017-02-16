Samantha Bee burns Trump with the perfect response to his CBC comment

Samantha Bee had the perfect response to an uncomfortable moment during President Donald Trump's press conference Thursday.

While taking questions, Trump had asked journalist April Ryan, who is black, if she was friends with the Congressional Black Caucus and if she would set up a meeting for him with the organization. The question clearly surprised Ryan, who reminded Trump in the exchange that she is "just a reporter."

Seeing as Ryan apparently isn't available to set up the meeting with the CBC, Bee had another suggestion:

As a random black woman in media, @ashleyn1cole is happy to set up the meeting between @potus & the Congressional Black Caucus. pic.twitter.com/dvFrDvv9Ok — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) February 16, 2017

Apparently the CBC has been trying to get in touch with Trump, but it's the president who has gotten back to them yet. Jeva Lange