In FBI interview, Michael Flynn reportedly denied he'd discussed sanctions with Russian ambassador

In an interview with FBI agents last month, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn apparently claimed he had not spoken to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak about sanctions in their phone call ahead of President Trump's inauguration, The Washington Post reported Thursday, citing "current and former U.S. officials." Flynn made the same claim to Vice President Mike Pence and other officials, only to later admit that he and Kislyak had in fact discussed U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia.

On Tuesday, the day after Flynn resigned, it was noted that he had been interviewed by FBI agents shortly after Trump's inauguration; at the time, it was not clear what Flynn may have said to agents about his call with Kislyak. The Washington Post's report that Flynn denied the discussion to the FBI "potentially puts Flynn in legal jeopardy, as lying to the FBI is a felony," the Post noted. It would be up to the Justice Department to decide whether to prosecute Flynn.

The Washington Post reported the case "could prove difficult" because Flynn may "attempt to parse the definition of sanctions." In an interview with The Daily Caller, for instance, Flynn claimed he and Kislyak did not discuss the sanctions, but rather the "Obama administration's expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats" — which was part of the sanctions package levied by the Obama administration in December, The Washington Post reported.

Trump said in a Thursday press conference it "would have been okay" with him if Flynn had called Russia about the sanctions. For more on the story, head over to The Washington Post. Becca Stanek