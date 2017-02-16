Samsung heir apparent arrested on bribery charges

Lee Jae-yong, the vice chairman and heir apparent to Samsung Electronics, was arrested early Friday after a court ruled that South Korean special prosecutors delivered enough evidence against him in a corruption case.
Lee, 48, is one of the most powerful men in South Korea, and stands accused of bribery, embezzlement, and perjury. Prosecutors allege that he redirected millions of dollars to companies managed by Choi Soon-sil, a confidant of President Park Geun-hye, in an attempt to gain support for a merger between two Samsung affiliates. Park was impeached by the National Assembly in December, and while her duties have been suspended, she is currently immune from standard criminal charges; if a court rules to make the impeachment permanent, prosecutors would be free to open a criminal case against her.
"This investigation is about civilians, including Choi Soon-sil, meddling in state affairs," a spokesman for the prosecutors said. "There are allegations that Choi used her personal ties to President Park or possibly even colluded with the president to receive money and valuables from Samsung. That's why we are investigating the conglomerate. We are not targeting the conglomerate." Catherine Garcia
Across the United States on Thursday, thousands of immigrants skipped work and class to participate in A Day Without Immigrants.
Activists say the purpose of the walkout was to show how important immigrants are to American society; census data says that more than 40 million people in the U.S., or about 13 percent of the population, are foreign born. Restaurants, shops, and other small businesses were closed in major cities like Minneapolis, Boston, and D.C., where more than 50 restaurants were shuttered for the day. A Defense Department spokesman told Reuters that at the Pentagon, a Starbucks, a Taco Bell, a Burger King, and other fast food restaurants were closed because employees were out protesting.
There were also demonstrations in Chicago, Detroit, Kansas City, Los Angeles, and other cities, with many participants lambasting President Trump's immigration policies. "Most people who come to America are just working," Fernando Garcia, the U.S.-born owner of a Chicago-area solar fan business, told Reuters. He closed his business down in support of the protests, and said the government "can deport the criminals, but that's a very small portion of people who come here." Catherine Garcia
Retired Vice Adm. Robert Harward has told President Trump he will not accept the position of national security adviser, The Financial Times and several other media outlets reported Thursday.
Harward was asked to replace Michael Flynn, the retired general who resigned Monday after it was reported that he discussed sanctions with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. and the White House was warned he could be subject to blackmail. Harward, a senior executive at Lockheed Martin, is close to Defense Secretary James Mattis, and a person with knowledge of Harward's discussions with Trump said he is "conflicted between the call of duty and the obvious dysfunctionality."
Another friend of Harward's told The Financial Times Harward was concerned about whether he would be able to hire his own staff, especially after he was told Flynn's deputy, KT McFarland, had been asked to stay. When Trump offered Harward the position, he didn't say no right away, telling him he needed time to think about it. Catherine Garcia
In FBI interview, Michael Flynn reportedly denied he'd discussed sanctions with Russian ambassador
In an interview with FBI agents last month, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn apparently claimed he had not spoken to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak about sanctions in their phone call ahead of President Trump's inauguration, The Washington Post reported Thursday, citing "current and former U.S. officials." Flynn made the same claim to Vice President Mike Pence and other officials, only to later admit that he and Kislyak had in fact discussed U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia.
On Tuesday, the day after Flynn resigned, it was noted that he had been interviewed by FBI agents shortly after Trump's inauguration; at the time, it was not clear what Flynn may have said to agents about his call with Kislyak. The Washington Post's report that Flynn denied the discussion to the FBI "potentially puts Flynn in legal jeopardy, as lying to the FBI is a felony," the Post noted. It would be up to the Justice Department to decide whether to prosecute Flynn.
The Washington Post reported the case "could prove difficult" because Flynn may "attempt to parse the definition of sanctions." In an interview with The Daily Caller, for instance, Flynn claimed he and Kislyak did not discuss the sanctions, but rather the "Obama administration's expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats" — which was part of the sanctions package levied by the Obama administration in December, The Washington Post reported.
Trump said in a Thursday press conference it "would have been okay" with him if Flynn had called Russia about the sanctions. For more on the story, head over to The Washington Post. Becca Stanek
Democratic congressman warns on the House floor: 'Like the main characters in Stranger Things, we are now stuck in the Upside Down'
Apparently the only analogy Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) could think of to describe the current state of affairs under President Trump was the alternate universe in the Netflix thriller Stranger Things. "Mr. Speaker, like the main characters in Stranger Things, we are now stuck in the Upside Down," Cicilline said from the House floor Thursday.
For those not familiar with the supernatural series, the Upside Down is a parallel dimension that is dark, cold, and houses a terrifying monster.
To make his point clearer, Cicilline stood next to a poster that read "Trump Things," in the style of Stranger Things' title sequence while he discussed Trump's immigration executive order, his failure to address the Flint water crisis, and the recent resignation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. "Like Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Eleven," Cicilline said, referring to the show's main characters, "we must remain focused on the task at hand and hold this administration accountable so we can escape from our own version of the Upside Down."
The only thing missing from Cicilline's presentation was a box of Eggo waffles. Watch him make the case below. Becca Stanek
President Donald Trump praised Fox News during his combative press conference Thursday, but he certainly would not have liked what he saw if he turned on his TV afterward. Fox News' Shep Smith did not hold back when tearing into the president after the presser: "It's crazy what we're watching everyday," Smith said. "It's absolutely crazy. [Trump] keeps repeating throwaway lines that are not true at all and sort of avoiding this issue of Russia as if we're some kind of fools for asking the question."
As Smith went on, it appeared to occur to him that the president could be watching. He turned to stare directly into the camera and began to address Trump directly: "No sir," Smith said. "We are not fools for asking the question and we demand to know the answer to this question. You owe this to the American people."
Buckle up and watch below. Jeva Lange
Trump mentioned Hillary Clinton 11 times in his press conference. He mentioned Alex Acosta 3 times.
President Trump's press conference Thursday may have been billed as an announcement about new labor secretary nominee Alex Acosta, but it was so much more than that. After mentioning Acosta twice during his opening remarks, Trump veered into his campaign promises and, of course, his campaign competitor, Hillary Clinton.
In the course of a 76-minute press conference, Trump managed to utter the name of the woman who lost the presidential election in November a grand total of 11 times. That's not even including the more implicit mentions, like when Trump falsely claimed he won the election with 306 electoral votes (he won 304) and landed more Electoral College votes than anyone since former President Ronald Reagan (former President Barack Obama won 332 in 2012).
Trump's first Clinton call-out was a reference to Clinton allegedly receiving a presidential debate question in advance, which happened months ago when Trump and Clinton were still vying for the White House. "Nobody mentions that Hillary received the questions to the debates. Can you imagine — seriously — can you imagine if I received the questions? It would be the electric chair," Trump said.
He then turned to how Clinton tried to "do a reset with Russia" while she was secretary of state and gave Russia "20 percent of the uranium in the country." "Hillary Clinton did a reset, remember?" Trump said. "With the stupid plastic button that made us all look like a bunch of jerks." At another point, Trump asked the audience if anybody really thought Clinton "would be tougher on Russia than Donald Trump."
You may recall: Trump defeated Clinton to win the White House three months ago. To be fair, Acosta's name did come up a third time towards the end of the press conference when Trump jokingly asked CNN reporter Jim Acosta — with whom he has publicly sparred — if he was related to his new pick for secretary of labor. Becca Stanek
Only 39 percent of Americans approve of the job President Trump has done in his first month in office — and a whopping 56 percent disapprove, a new Pew Research Center poll released Thursday revealed.
Particularly notable is the "intensity of the public's early views of Trump," Pew reported. Trump seems to be the sort of president people either love or hate, with 75 percent either approving strongly or disapproving strongly of Trump's track record thus far. Only 17 percent reported more middling feelings about America's newly minted commander-in-chief.
Already, Trump has beat out former President Barack Obama's strong disapproval ratings, sinking to a more intense low than Obama ever did during his eight years in office. Former President George W. Bush only saw these levels of strong disapproval at the end of his second term.
The Pew poll was conducted via telephone from Feb. 7-12 among 1,503 adults. The margin of error for the total sample is plus or minus 2.9 percentage points. Becca Stanek