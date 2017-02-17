This foster father has taken care of more than 40 terminally ill children

For more than two decades, Mohamed Bzeek has opened his home to terminally ill foster children, ensuring they spend their final days knowing they are loved.
"It's my faith," he told ABC Los Angeles. "I take those kids. I know they need somebody. I know there is not many people for them." Bzeek came to the U.S. from Libya in 1978, and his late wife suggested they become foster parents in 1989; six years later, they started taking care of terminally ill kids, and Bzeek has been a foster father to more than 40 dying children. "They put them in a facility or send them to the hospital," he said. "They never have family. I will take them and they have family, and when they die, they die with their family."
Bzeek is known in L.A. county as being the only foster parent who solely takes in terminally ill children, and some only survived a few days after moving in. He has one biological son, 19-year-old college student Adam, who was born with brittle bone disease and dwarfism. He was taught early on about his foster siblings and their ailments, and he is a doting big brother to a 6-year-old girl who is blind, deaf, and has little brain function due to a rare defect. She requires 24-hour care, and while Mohamed Bzeek knows she can't hear or see, "I always talk to her," he told the Los Angeles Times. "I'm always holding her, playing with her, touching her.... She has feelings. She has a soul. She's a human being." Catherine Garcia
The Late Night staff had a perfectly good "Closer Look" script about GOP attempts to repeal ObamaCare ready by 1 p.m. on Thursday, "and then Donald Trump held what can only be described as a bats—t crazy press conference," Seth Meyers said on Thursday's show, ostentatiously shredding the old script. He first set the scene, noting the chaos that has engulfed the Trump White House — infighting, messy executive orders, legal losses, the ouster of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and the revelations that his campaign staff was in contact contact with Russian intelligence.
The difficulties of governing may explain Trump's obvious nostalgia for his campaign days, and in fact he's returning to the trail on Saturday with a campaign-style rally in Florida. But Trump apparently couldn't wait until the weekend to get in front of the cameras. As Trump was giving his 75-minute performance in front of the press, there was a joke going around on Twitter that it was the longest cold open in Saturday Night Live history — so Meyers didn't have to say much, just annotate the video clips.
"Did you hear him? He said he's not ranting and raving," Meyers began, laughing. "But again, what president hasn't had to say 'I'm not ranting and raving'? Who could forget Lincoln's Tirade at Gettysburg or FDR's Fireside Meltdowns?" He paraphrased Trump's winding answer to why he fired Flynn, in Trump voice: "He did something I would have told him to do, so he had to go. Clean out your desk, buddy. Why are you cleaning out your desk?" Meyers wagged his finger over Trump asking a black reporter, April Ryan, if she's friends with the Congressional Black Caucus: "It's racist to assume all black people know each other. You don't know all orange people. 'Hey Donald, could you set up a meeting with Snooki and the Lorax?'" And he imitated Trump again to recap his berating a Jewish reporter, Jake Turx, for asking about anti-Semitism.
Meyers appeared to have fun recapping Trump's strange dressing-down of the media, but he did note that The Trump Show isn't fun for everyone: "Being a world leader sitting with Trump right now is like being a woman on a date with a guy and then his wife shows up, screaming 'Your kids want to know where you are!'" Watch below. Peter Weber
President Trump can't control the protests against his policies, the judges who keep ruling against him, or the officials who are leaking like a sieve, but he can tell New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie what he's going to order for lunch.
Christie and his wife, Mary Pat, joined Trump at the White House on Tuesday, and while guest hosting a sports talk radio show on Thursday, the governor shared a story that he must have found amusing but actually just revealed that he lost all autonomy during the visit. "This is what it's like to be with Trump," Christie said. "He says, 'There's the menu, you guys order whatever you want.' And then he says, 'Chris, you and I are going to have the meatloaf.'"
He said Trump declared the meatloaf "fabulous," but Christie stayed mum on whether or not he enjoyed the meal foisted upon him. Catherine Garcia
Robert Harward confirmed Thursday night he did not accept President Trump's offer to become his next national security adviser.
Harward, a retired vice admiral who once served as deputy commander of U.S. Central Command and is now a senior executive at Lockheed Martin, told The Associated Press it was "purely a personal issue. I'm in a unique position finally after being in the military for 40 years to enjoy some personal time."
The Financial Times broke the story earlier in the day that Harward declined Trump's job offer, with a person close to Harward saying he was "conflicted between the call of duty and the obvious dysfunctionality." Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser, resigned on Monday after it was reported that he lied about discussing sanctions with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. and that the Justice Department had warned the White House Flynn could be subject to Russian blackmail. Catherine Garcia
Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, President Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency, must hand over thousands of emails related to his communication with representatives of the gas, oil, and coal industry, an Oklahoma judge ruled Thursday.
The Center for Media and Democracy filed a lawsuit after Pruitt refused to release the emails under public records laws. The judge gave Pruitt's office until Tuesday to turn over the records, but the U.S. Senate is expected to vote on his confirmation Friday. "A rushed Senate vote to confirm Pruitt as EPA Administrator right now would be a travesty," Elizabeth Thompson, president of climate and political affairs at the Environmental Defense Fund, said in a statement. "The documents in question are related to Pruitt's fitness to serve as head of EPA. Senators should exercise due diligence when confirming nominees, and they can't do that when they've been denied access to relevant information."
Pruitt sued the EPA several times during the Obama administration, and received more than $300,000 from oil and gas companies during his campaigns. In 2014, The New York Times reported that a letter supposedly written by Pruitt, claiming that the EPA overestimated air pollution from natural gas drilling, was really written by lawyers at one of Oklahoma's largest oil and gas companies, Devon Energy. Catherine Garcia
On Thursday, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and two House committee chairmen shared with House Republicans the outlines of their plan to replace the Affordable Care Act.
The plan includes tax credits for buying insurance, which would increase with a person's age but does not change based on income, and incentives for people to open savings accounts to pay for medical expenses. The outline mentioned nothing about how any of this would be paid for, how many people would gain insurance, or how it compares to the Affordable Care Act, which extended health insurance to roughly 20 million people.
When it comes to Medicaid, the program that helps more than 70 million low-income and disabled Americans, the federal government now pays more than 90 percent of costs for newly eligible people in states that expanded Medicaid, but under the GOP plan, it would drop to 50 percent in states like California and New York. Kenneth E. Raske, president of the Greater New York Hospital Association, told The New York Times the proposals "put a huge amount of pressure on state budgets and put many Americans at risk of losing health care coverage." Catherine Garcia
Lee Jae-yong, the vice chairman and heir apparent to Samsung Electronics, was arrested early Friday after a court ruled that South Korean special prosecutors delivered enough evidence against him in a corruption case.
Lee, 48, is one of the most powerful men in South Korea, and stands accused of bribery, embezzlement, and perjury. Prosecutors allege that he redirected millions of dollars to companies managed by Choi Soon-sil, a confidant of President Park Geun-hye, in an attempt to gain support for a merger between two Samsung affiliates. Park was impeached by the National Assembly in December, and while her duties have been suspended, she is currently immune from standard criminal charges; if a court rules to make the impeachment permanent, prosecutors would be free to open a criminal case against her.
"This investigation is about civilians, including Choi Soon-sil, meddling in state affairs," a spokesman for the prosecutors said. "There are allegations that Choi used her personal ties to President Park or possibly even colluded with the president to receive money and valuables from Samsung. That's why we are investigating the conglomerate. We are not targeting the conglomerate." Catherine Garcia
Across the United States on Thursday, thousands of immigrants skipped work and class to participate in A Day Without Immigrants.
Activists say the purpose of the walkout was to show how important immigrants are to American society; census data says that more than 40 million people in the U.S., or about 13 percent of the population, are foreign born. Restaurants, shops, and other small businesses were closed in major cities like Minneapolis, Boston, and D.C., where more than 50 restaurants were shuttered for the day. A Defense Department spokesman told Reuters that at the Pentagon, a Starbucks, a Taco Bell, a Burger King, and other fast food restaurants were closed because employees were out protesting.
There were also demonstrations in Chicago, Detroit, Kansas City, Los Angeles, and other cities, with many participants lambasting President Trump's immigration policies. "Most people who come to America are just working," Fernando Garcia, the U.S.-born owner of a Chicago-area solar fan business, told Reuters. He closed his business down in support of the protests, and said the government "can deport the criminals, but that's a very small portion of people who come here." Catherine Garcia