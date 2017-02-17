McConnell, asked whether he believes Trump's denial of campaign aides' contact with Russia: 'I have no idea'

When asked at a press conference Friday whether he believed President Trump's claim that to his knowledge, "nobody" from his campaign has been in contact with Russia, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) did not offer a particularly heartening answer:

Reporter: Do you believe Trump when he says no one from his campaign had contact with Russian officials?



McConnell: "I have no idea" pic.twitter.com/45VzwIeldp — Colin Jones (@colinjones) February 17, 2017

Uncertainties about Russia aside, McConnell said he is pretty pleased with Trump so far — except for one thing. "I'm not a great fan of daily tweets. What I am a fan of is what he's been actually doing," McConnell said.

McConnell applauded Trump's Cabinet as "the most conservative" he'd seen in his time in office and railed against "left-wing agitators" for delaying the confirmation of Trump's nominees. "Did you all notice that the Democratic leader voted against the secretary of transportation?" McConnell said, referring to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-N.Y.) vote against McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, in her confirmation vote for transportation secretary. McConnell said he'd hope that "at some point here the other side will accept the results of last year's election."

But when the topic of Trump came up again, McConnell suddenly had less to say. Asked about Trump's bombastic, 76-minute press conference Thursday, McConnell simply said he didn't "have any observation about that." Becca Stanek