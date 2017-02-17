Paul Ryan promised just a month ago that a deportation force was 'not happening'

Just a month before The Associated Press reported Friday that the Department of Homeland Security had written a draft memo suggesting mobilizing members of the National Guard to "round up" undocumented immigrants, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) was assuring Americans nothing like this would ever happen. During a town hall meeting Jan. 12, Ryan vehemently denied the possibility of deportation forces evicting unauthorized immigrants from the U.S., an idea President Trump had floated during his campaign. "That's not happening," Ryan said. "That's not true."

When a woman at the town hall with her daughter asked Ryan if he thought she should be deported, he was quick to say no. "I can see that you love your daughter, that you're a nice person that has a great future ahead of you, and I hope your future's here," Ryan told the woman.

The draft memo has reportedly been circulating among DHS staff for the last two weeks, but a DHS official said Friday the proposal was "never seriously considered." The Associated Press reported the document "calls for the unprecedented militarization of immigration enforcement as far north as Portland, Oregon, and as far east as New Orleans, Louisiana." Becca Stanek