Russia seeks 'pragmatic,' respectful U.S. relations and a 'post-West world order'

Speaking at the annual Munich Security Conference, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov outlined Moscow's vision for the future shape of international and Russo-American relations.
"What kind of relations do we want with the U.S.? Pragmatic relations, mutual respect, understanding our special responsibility for global stability," he said. "Responsible leaders should make a choice, I hope that the choice will be done in favor a creating a democratic and just world order," Lavrov continued. "If you want, you can call it a post-West world order when each country, based on its sovereignty within the rules of international law, will strive to find a balance between its own national interests and the national interests of partners."
Lavrov also denied allegations of attempted Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election. "Whenever Russia gets blamed, there are no facts," he argued. "I've seen no facts, only accusations." His remarks came shortly after Vice President Mike Pence's speech in Munich, in which the veep pledged the "United States will continue to hold Russia accountable, even as we search for new common ground, which as you know, President Trump believes can be found." Bonnie Kristian
SpaceX on Saturday announced it would delay the planned launch of its Falcon 9 rocket at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, the company and NASA announced in on Twitter.
Standing down to take a closer look at positioning of the second stage engine nozzle. 9:38am ET tomorrow is next earliest launch opportunity
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 18, 2017
Today's @SpaceX launch was scrubbed due to a second stage thrust vector control issue. Updates: https://t.co/mzKW5uDsTi pic.twitter.com/NSamN1RhEH
— NASA (@NASA) February 18, 2017
The rocket, under contract with NASA, is headed to the International Space Station to launch an unmanned aircraft filled with cargo and supplies. The launch was originally slated for Saturday at 10:01 a.m. ET, but now will switch to its backup time. Bonnie Kristian
A powerful southern California rainstorm that began Friday has killed at least two people and produced car-sized sinkholes, power outages, flash floods, and mudslides. The storm is what's known as a bombogenesis, or "weather bomb," a rapid weather system that typically develops in coastal areas.
YO THIS RAIN IS FOR REAL IN LOS ANGELES TODAY!! It's turning parking garages into water parks #raininla #LA pic.twitter.com/tmKVL0T7hW
— Royce Christyn (@ChristynRoyce) February 17, 2017
One person was killed in Los Angeles when power lines fell on their car; the other victim died when their car was submerged by a flash flood. Rescue efforts are underway in affected areas, but another 10 trillion gallons of rain are expected to fall on California in the coming week, raising new concerns about the safety of the Oroville Dam. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump traveled Friday to Florida, where he will stay at his Mar-a-Lago resort for the weekend and hold a large, campaign-style rally Saturday afternoon. The event is hosted in an airport hangar in Melbourne, Florida, up the coast from the hotel, and about 30,000 people are expected to attend. "It will remind people that he still has a lot of support out there, and he probably needs the reminder," said John Feehery, a Republican strategist, of the rally.
Past presidents have held similar rallies after taking office, though they typically served to promote a specific policy program, like President Obama's Affordable Care Act or President Bush's tax cut plan. Trump does not seem to have a similar issue in mind. "It's a little different with him. His supporters are people who are on a mission. It's a movement. It's a cause. They want to change Washington," said Trump ally Jeffrey Lord. "People loves these [rallies]. It's smart for him to do it."
"Looking forward to the Florida rally tomorrow," Trump tweeted Friday night. "Big crowd expected!" The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Eastern. Bonnie Kristian
Vice President Mike Pence on Friday traveled to Germany for the annual Munich Security Conference, at which he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel both spoke Saturday morning.
"Know this: The United States will continue to hold Russia accountable, even as we search for new common ground, which as you know, President Trump believes can be found," Pence said. "Be assured: President Trump and the American people are fully devoted to our transatlantic union." Pence's remarks contrast with Trump's repeated statements that NATO is "obsolete," though he reiterated Trump's demand that NATO allies meet their treaty-mandated military spending goals.
Merkel's speech labeled the U.S. a necessary ally in Europe's war on terror, while her praise for a free press and insistence on cooperation with Muslim allies were interpreted as criticisms of Trump. "The challenges of this world today cannot be mastered by one state alone. It needs a cooperative effort. We need to forge ahead with multilateral structures. We have to strengthen them," she said. "Let me address this very openly. The Europeans alone cannot cope with fighting international Islamist terrorism. We also need the support of the United States." Bonnie Kristian
Trump posts, deletes, and re-posts tweet declaring the 'FAKE NEWS media' the 'enemy of the American people'
President Trump deemed the "failing" New York Times, CNN, NBC News, and "many more" the "enemy of the American people" in a tweet late Friday afternoon. "SICK!" Trump added at the end of his impromptu outburst about "the FAKE NEWS media."
Moments later, the tweet was deleted. But before the "FAKE NEWS media" could even figure out why, a revised version of the tweet appeared — with a few more "failing" outlets added. See both missives below. Becca Stanek
Trump updates deleted tweet to include more media outlets he hates: pic.twitter.com/uZu474LOwI
— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) February 17, 2017
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) championed the importance of the West and warned against growing threats to its survival while speaking Friday at the Munich Security Conference. Looking back to the conference's founding more than 50 years ago, McCain warned the same threats that rocked the West's fate then were re-emerging, including the "hardening resentment ... toward immigrants," the "unwillingness to separate truth from lies," and the "turn away from universal values and toward old ties of blood, and race, and sectarianism."
"The next panel asks us to consider whether the West will survive," McCain said. "In recent years, this question would invite accusations of hyperbole and alarmism. Not this year. If ever there were a time to treat this question with a deadly seriousness, it is now."
Alluding to comments from President Trump, McCain urged Europe to realize not all American leaders are interested in "laying down the mantle of global leadership." "I refuse to accept that our values are morally equivalent to those of our adversaries. I am a proud, unapologetic believer in the West, and I believe we must always, always stand up for it ," McCain said, urging everyone to "be vigilant" and "perservere." "For if we do not, who will?" Becca Stanek