President Trump speaks live at Florida rally

President Trump will speak in Melbourne, Florida, Saturday afternoon beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern at a campaign-style rally. Watch his remarks live below. Bonnie Kristian
With a dramatic entrance in which Air Force One taxied up to a stair car, and then the stair car taxied up to Air Force One, President Trump arrived with First Lady Melania Trump at his campaign-style rally in Florida on Saturday to enthusiastic applause.
Melania took the podium first, opening with a reading of the Lord's Prayer. "It is my honor and great pleasure to stand before you as the First Lady of the United States," she said. "The America we envision is one that works for all Americans, and where all Americans can work and succeed."
The president took the microphone soon after, announcing his pleasure in visiting Florida, his "second home" and a key state in his Electoral College victory. "I am now here to tell you about our plans for the future," he said, "and they're big and they're bold and it's what our country is all about."
"I also want to speak to you without the filter of the fake news," he continued. "They don't want to report the truth ... They have become a big part of the problem," Trump said, comparing his troubles with the press to that of great American presidents past, like Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson. Under a Trump administration, the president added, the media will "not get away with it." Bonnie Kristian
President Trump's campaign-style rally in Florida on Saturday opened with a joint appearance from Trump surrogates and sisters Lynette "Diamond" Hardaway and Rochelle "Silk" Richardson.
Standing at the podium together, the sisters addressed issues including immigration and congressional opposition to Trump's agenda in Washington: "Any senator or congressman or woman that has a problem with working with the Trump administration needs to pack up their office and head down to the unemployment office and look for another job," they said, "because we are going to vote you out!"
After a rousing conclusion — "He is already making America great again. He is already making America strong again. He is already making America safe again. And we're going to continue to help him make America great again!" — the sisters made way for the mayor of Melbourne and a representative of local law enforcement. Bonnie Kristian
The eastern half of Mosul, Iraq, was liberated from Islamic State occupation in late January, and civilian life there is tenuously returning to normal. After more than two years of ISIS control, schools and markets have reopened, children are playing in the street again, and the city infrastructure — relatively intact compared to some ISIS-ravaged areas — is undergoing repairs.
As BuzzFeed News reported Friday, car enthusiasts in eastern Mosul even organized a drifting event this month to "tell people there's a lot more happening in our country, more than just shooting and wars," as one organizer put it.
The still-occupied western side of the city is a different story. There, the Iraqi army's U.S.-supported campaign to oust ISIS fighters reportedly destroyed a major ISIS command center on Saturday. "ISIS did not use the building for any medical purposes [and] civilians were no longer accessing the site," said a coalition statement announcing the strike, which targeted a building in hospital complex.
A counter-statement from ISIS said the strike killed 18 people, most of whom were women and children, and wounded nearly 50 more. Because independent media are not allowed in western Mosul, outside reporting has not been able to verify either statement. Bonnie Kristian
Trump's presidency 'enhances' membership at his Winter White House, the Mar-a-Lago's manager says
President Trump is spending his third consecutive weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, arriving Friday evening in advance of the campaign-style rally he has scheduled Saturday. The meaning of membership at the luxurious property is the subject of a Saturday feature from one of Trump's media arch-nemeses, The New York Times, which examines the unique circumstances of the "Winter White House":
Historically, of course, American presidents have often been rich men with mansions, who sometimes conducted the people's business in weekend haunts of the wealthy ... But Mr. Trump's weekend White House appears to be unprecedented in American history, as it is the first one with customers paying a company owned by the president, several historians said.
"Mar-a-Lago represents a commercialization of the presidency that has few if any precedents in American history," said Jon Meacham, a presidential historian and Andrew Jackson biographer. "Presidents have always spent time with the affluent," he added. "But a club where people pay you as president to spend time in his company is new. It is kind of amazing." [The New York Times]
Most Mar-a-Lago memberships predate Trump's entrance into politics, and the club only accepts 20 to 40 new members per year, each of whom must be sponsored by a current member. The entry fee is currently $200,00 — it has doubled since Trump's election — plus $14,000 in annual dues. "It enhances [membership] — his presidency does," the Mar-a-Lago's managing director, Bernd Lembcke, told the Times. "People are now even more interested in becoming members. But we are very careful in vetting them."
Trump's middle child, Eric, in an interview "rejected suggestions that his family is offering access to his father and profiting from it," pointing out that the wealthy and well-connected do not need to join the Mar-a-Lago if they wish to lobby the federal government. To presume unethical motives in the president's fondness for conducting state business at his resort "assumes the worst of us and everyone," Eric said, "and that is unfair."
Read the full Times profile here. Bonnie Kristian
Makers of augmented reality games like Pokémon Go must apply for a permit to place their virtual monsters on public property in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, thanks to a new county ordinance. The popular game and its imitators have led to unprecedented foot-traffic in Milwaukee County parks, and more park use means more trash, dirtier bathrooms, and a busier schedule for local police.
"We're prepared for all of them now," said Milwaukee County Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman, who wrote the ordinance that will require game developers like Niantic, the makers of Pokémon Go, to apply for event permits if their apps place digital attractions on public land. Wasserman says the county will take legal action against game makers that do not comply, enforcing fines of up to $1,000.
Critics argue the ordinance is a misplaced punishment. "If someone crashes their car while using [Google Maps], it's not Google Maps' responsibility to pay for the damages. That falls on the user," said County Supervisor Eddie Cullen, who opposed the rule. "If a Pokémon Go player litters or damages something in the parks, it should be the responsibility of the player, not the corporation, to pay for damages." Bonnie Kristian
SpaceX on Saturday announced it would delay the planned launch of its Falcon 9 rocket at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, the company and NASA announced in on Twitter.
Standing down to take a closer look at positioning of the second stage engine nozzle. 9:38am ET tomorrow is next earliest launch opportunity
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 18, 2017
Today's @SpaceX launch was scrubbed due to a second stage thrust vector control issue. Updates: https://t.co/mzKW5uDsTi pic.twitter.com/NSamN1RhEH
— NASA (@NASA) February 18, 2017
The rocket, under contract with NASA, is headed to the International Space Station to launch an unmanned aircraft filled with cargo and supplies. The launch was originally slated for Saturday at 10:01 a.m. ET, but now will switch to its backup time. Bonnie Kristian
Speaking at the annual Munich Security Conference, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov outlined Moscow's vision for the future shape of international and Russo-American relations.
"What kind of relations do we want with the U.S.? Pragmatic relations, mutual respect, understanding our special responsibility for global stability," he said. "Responsible leaders should make a choice, I hope that the choice will be done in favor a creating a democratic and just world order," Lavrov continued. "If you want, you can call it a post-West world order when each country, based on its sovereignty within the rules of international law, will strive to find a balance between its own national interests and the national interests of partners."
Lavrov also denied allegations of attempted Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election. "Whenever Russia gets blamed, there are no facts," he argued. "I've seen no facts, only accusations." His remarks came shortly after Vice President Mike Pence's speech in Munich, in which the veep pledged the "United States will continue to hold Russia accountable, even as we search for new common ground, which as you know, President Trump believes can be found." Bonnie Kristian