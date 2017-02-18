Trump says his economic agenda will make 'a new day in America, you're gonna be proud again'

President Trump's speech at his campaign-style rally in Florida on Saturday began with his "big" and "bold" economic agenda, a plan Trump said will make "a new day in America, you're gonna be proud again."

"You want lower taxes, less regulation, millions of new jobs, and more products stamped with those beautiful, beautiful words, 'made in the USA,'" Trump said, because "when American workers win, America as a country wins and wins big." Among his specific goals, Trump spoke of "put[ting] the miners back to work" on "clean, very clean coal;" his administration's withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP); the 35 percent outsourcing tax — "They're not leaving, and if they do, they're gonna pay a very big price" — and oil pipelines including the Dakota Access Pipeline.

From there, Trump turned to the Environmental Protection Agency, newly headed by Trump nominee Scott Pruitt. Before he took office, the EPA was "clogging up the veins of our country with the environmental impact statements and all the rules and regulations," Trump argued. "It meant no jobs." Now, by contrast, "a spirit of optimism is sweeping — and you see it, it's sweeping across the country," Trump said, citing as evidence growth in the stock market and "every poll" pertaining to American optimism. Bonnie Kristian