We will 'replace chasms of distrust with new bridges of opportunity and cooperation,' Trump says at close of Florida rally

President Trump finished his campaign-style rally in Florida on Saturday with a sweeping call to a new national — and nationalist — unity in America. After earlier decrying the media for unsatisfactory coverage of his event, Trump enthused that the movement his campaign inspired "has been written about on the cover of every magazine all over the world." Its success is indicative of the fact that "people want to take back control of their country," he said, "and they want to take back control of their lives and the lives of their family."

Trump went on to argue that "the nation-state remains the greatest model for human happiness, and America remains the greatest symbol of justice and liberty" on Earth. Thus, he said, Americans must develop "a new loyalty rooted" in our shared destiny and allegiance to our flag. "Erasing national borders does not make people safer or more prosperous," Trump continued. "It undermines democracy and trades away prosperity."

Instead of embracing globalism, he added, Americans will "replace chasms of distrust with new bridges of opportunity and cooperation." This, the president concluded, "will make America great again — greater than ever before." Bonnie Kristian