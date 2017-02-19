U.S. aircraft carrier begins 'routine' patrols in disputed South China Sea

The USS Carl Vinson, accompanied by the guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer, was deployed to the disputed waters of the South China Sea on Saturday to make what the U.S. Navy says are routine patrols. The Vinson carries a fleet of 60 aircraft and will be "demonstrating [the strike group's] capabilities while building upon existing strong relationships with our allies, partners and friends in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region," said Rear Admiral James Kilby.
The ocean territory in question is claimed by China, Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Beijing said in a statement it "firmly opposes any country's attempt to undermine China's sovereignty and security in the name of the freedom of navigation and overflight." Bonnie Kristian
President Trump's tweet declaring the media an "enemy of the people" — and his antagonism to the press more broadly — are characteristic of a would-be dictator, Republican Sen. John McCain (Ariz.) and Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff (Calif.) independently charged in interviews airing this weekend.
McCain's allegation came first in a Saturday conversation with NBC's Chuck Todd on Meet the Press. "The fact is we need you, we need a free press. It's vital," McCain said. "That's how dictators get started," he continued a few moments later. "They get started by suppressing free press, in other words, a consolidation of power. I am not saying that President Trump is trying to be a dictator. I am just saying we need to learn the lessons of history."
Schiff appeared on ABC's This Week in an interview scheduled to air Sunday. "This is something that you hear tin-pot dictators say when they want to control all of the information," he said of Trump's media tweet. "It's not something you have ever heard a president of the United States say." Watch an excerpt of each man's remarks below. Bonnie Kristian
After it was delayed for repairs Saturday, the first joint SpaceX-NASA rocket launch had a successful liftoff Sunday morning. The Falcon 9 rocket launched at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, and it will deliver a load of cargo to the International Space Station.
The rocket took off from Launch Pad 39A, the same pad Apollo 11 used in 1969 on the way to the moon. SpaceX has a 20-year lease on the pad and hopes to use it to send manned flights into space as early as 2018. Bonnie Kristian
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly met with Jordan's King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in 2016 to consider a regional peace initiative negotiated by then-Secretary of State John Kerry, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported Sunday. The covert talks took place in Jordan last February, and terms of the agreement Netanyahu would ultimately reject included renewed peace talks between Israeli and Palestinian leadership as well as Arab nations' recognition of Israel as a Jewish state.
Netanyahu confirmed Sunday that the meeting took place and said in a gathering of Likud ministers that it occurred at his initiation. He did not accept the conditions Kerry proposed because he did not believe he could win approval from his coalition government.
History will "definitely judge the magnitude of the opportunity as well as the magnitude of the missed opportunity," tweeted Israeli opposition leader Isaac Herzog in response to the news on Sunday. Bonnie Kristian
Two memos proposing stricter deportation guidelines for asylum seekers and unaccompanied minors have been sent from Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to the White House for approval, McClatchy reported Saturday afternoon. The documents are dated Feb. 17 and have yet to receive final go-ahead from the president.
One memo would increase deportations by giving asylum officers greater discretion to deny asylum requests. At present, 88 percent of asylum seekers pass their initial interview with field officers; they then wait in the U.S. for a court hearing (sometimes a multi-year delay), at which point only 18 percent successfully gain asylum. Under the new guidelines, officers would be more likely to deny applicants at the interview stage if they believe the asylum seeker does not have a "significant possibility" of winning in court.
The second memo concerns children who travel to the U.S. alone to meet parents already living here illegally. Those children would be more likely to face deportation, and their parents could face criminal charges if they paid a human trafficker to transport their child. Bonnie Kristian
We will 'replace chasms of distrust with new bridges of opportunity and cooperation,' Trump says at close of Florida rally
President Trump finished his campaign-style rally in Florida on Saturday with a sweeping call to a new national — and nationalist — unity in America. After earlier decrying the media for unsatisfactory coverage of his event, Trump enthused that the movement his campaign inspired "has been written about on the cover of every magazine all over the world." Its success is indicative of the fact that "people want to take back control of their country," he said, "and they want to take back control of their lives and the lives of their family."
Trump went on to argue that "the nation-state remains the greatest model for human happiness, and America remains the greatest symbol of justice and liberty" on Earth. Thus, he said, Americans must develop "a new loyalty rooted" in our shared destiny and allegiance to our flag. "Erasing national borders does not make people safer or more prosperous," Trump continued. "It undermines democracy and trades away prosperity."
Instead of embracing globalism, he added, Americans will "replace chasms of distrust with new bridges of opportunity and cooperation." This, the president concluded, "will make America great again — greater than ever before." Bonnie Kristian
After addressing his economic agenda, President Trump turned to matters of crime and drugs at his campaign-style rally in Florida on Saturday. He pledged to "destroy transnational criminal cartels which are all over the United States" and "stop the drugs from" entering American communities and "poisoning our youth."
From there Trump transitioned seamlessly to immigration and national security, pledging to support U.S. veterans and "rebuild" the military. "I've ordered the construction of a great border wall which will start very shortly," he said, "and I've taken decisive action to keep radical Islamic terrorists the hell out of our country."
On the subject of his suspended immigration executive order — twice defeated in court and currently in legal limbo — Trump argued that the court rulings do not cite the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952 because if they were to do so, it would become evident that his order is legally justified. He read a portion of the law in support of his case and promised new action on the matter soon. "I listened to these judges talk and talk and talk. So unfair," Trump said. "So we'll be doing something in the next couple of days. We don't give up. We never give up." Bonnie Kristian
President Trump's speech at his campaign-style rally in Florida on Saturday began with his "big" and "bold" economic agenda, a plan Trump said will make "a new day in America, you're gonna be proud again."
"You want lower taxes, less regulation, millions of new jobs, and more products stamped with those beautiful, beautiful words, 'made in the USA,'" Trump said, because "when American workers win, America as a country wins and wins big." Among his specific goals, Trump spoke of "put[ting] the miners back to work" on "clean, very clean coal;" his administration's withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP); the 35 percent outsourcing tax — "They're not leaving, and if they do, they're gonna pay a very big price" — and oil pipelines including the Dakota Access Pipeline.
From there, Trump turned to the Environmental Protection Agency, newly headed by Trump nominee Scott Pruitt. Before he took office, the EPA was "clogging up the veins of our country with the environmental impact statements and all the rules and regulations," Trump argued. "It meant no jobs." Now, by contrast, "a spirit of optimism is sweeping — and you see it, it's sweeping across the country," Trump said, citing as evidence growth in the stock market and "every poll" pertaining to American optimism. Bonnie Kristian