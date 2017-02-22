New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie could replace Mike Francesa on WFAN

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie once had his eyes set on the highest attainable office for a public servant: the Oval Office. When that didn't work out, he set his eyes on the second highest: the vice presidency. That didn't quite work out either.

After a couple false starts along the way (see: Christie as Trump's hostage; Christie as Trump's unwilling meatloaf-eating partner), Christie might finally be looking to do something a little more deserving of his signature "Jersey attitude." The divisive governor is reportedly among the candidates to replace Mike Francesa as the host of WFAN 660-AM's afternoon drive show, New York's biggest sports-talk radio program, NorthJersey.com reports.

"I would certainly at least want to consider him," said the station's program director, Mike Chernoff, of Christie last week. "If he's interested and we're interested, it's worth pursuing."

Christie, by all indications, appears on board. "As my son said — he said, I can't believe I've been listening to you talk about sports my entire life and that someone might actually pay you to do that," Christie explained.

Philadelphia sports fans might not quite believe it either. Get a taste of what could be in store for WFAN below. Jeva Lange