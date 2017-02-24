Legendary animator Hayao Miyazaki is coming out of retirement to make a feature-length film

Legendary director Hayao Miyazaki is reportedly working on a new feature-length animated film after having announced his retirement in 2013, Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki has announced.
Miyazaki has a cult following thanks to beloved films like My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away, and he has recently been at work on a 3D CG short titled Boro the Caterpillar. The new feature will reportedly be a full-length version of the Boro short.
The Verge writes that there is "little known about [Boro's] story other than Miyazaki's description," which reveals that it is the story of "a tiny, hairy caterpillar, so tiny that it may be easily squished between your fingers."
The Boro the Caterpillar short is expected later this year, with the feature out in 2019. Watch clips of the new project below. Jeva Lange
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner reportedly curbed President Trump's criticism of the Paris climate deal
Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, apparently intervened to cut language critical of the Paris climate deal from a forthcoming executive order from President Trump, The Wall Street Journal reports:
Mr. Trump is expected to sign within days at least two executive orders that will begin the process of trying to dismantle former President Barack Obama's climate and environmental regulations. Mr. Kushner, a senior adviser to Mr. Trump, and Ms. Trump, the president's eldest daughter, intervened to strike language about the climate deal from an earlier draft of the executive order, according to [multiple people familiar with the move]. The executive order, which targets Mr. Obama's broad climate agenda, now includes no mention of the climate deal, which nearly 200 nations struck in Paris in 2015, in large part due to a strong push by Mr. Obama’s administration. [The Wall Street Journal]
On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer sidestepped a question about if President Trump plans to withdraw from the monumental climate agreement that was signed in April of last year and lays out a cooperative approach to combating climate change and decreasing greenhouse gas emissions. Spicer referred reporters to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on the topic; Tillerson has previously backed the Paris agreement, The Hill reports.
Ivanka Trump and Kushner, for their part, are increasingly seen as a moderating force against President Trump. Earlier this month it was reported that the pair worked to sink an executive order that would have limited protections of LGBTQ people. Jeva Lange
Trump senior counselor Kellyanne Conway has been a member of the D.C. Bar since 1995, though she is currently suspended for not paying her dues. With the White House and House Oversight Committee both apparently declining to discipline Conway for what the Office of Government Ethics calls her "clear violation of the prohibition against misuse of position," a group of 15 law professors specializing in legal ethics is asking the D.C. Bar to sanction her for both violating ethical norms and "conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation."
"We do not file this complaint lightly," the professors wrote to the D.C. Office of Disciplinary Counsel. "We believe that, at one time, Ms. Conway, understood her ethical responsibilities as a lawyer and abided by them. But she is currently acting in a way that brings shame upon the legal profession." The D.C. disciplinary counsel, Wallace "Gene" Shipp Jr., tells The Washington Post that his office investigates 400-500 of the 1,500 complaints it gets each year, and cases that aren't dismissed are prosecuted, with punishments including disbarment. Peter Weber
The New Yorker's dandy monocled mascot, "Eustace Tilley," got a makeover worthy of the Trump era for the cover of next week's issue.
World, meet "Eustace Vladimirovich Tilley" — and you might need to brush up on your Russian while you're at it. Jeva Lange
Well played, @Newyorker, well played pic.twitter.com/JzmwTqcZEP
— Lincoln Michel (@TheLincoln) February 24, 2017
President Trump is set to take the stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday. While Trump pulled out of speaking at the conference in 2016 at the last minute, he addressed the group in 2011, where he was booed for claiming Sen. Ron Paul could not get elected. He also spoke at the conference in 2013, 2014, and 2015.
White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon teased Trump's speech to the crowd Thursday, hinting that the theme would be "appreciation," Fox News reports.
Others are looking to Trump's speech as a signpost of what to expect from his administration. "Trump may either accomplish more than Republican presidents did in terms of a conservative agenda, despite all the chaos and drama … or he will redefine conservatism," Rick Tyler, a GOP strategist, told NPR. "The movement is at a crossroads, and it remains a known unknown where it is going." Trump speaks at 10 a.m. and will be broadcast live on C-SPAN and cable news channels. Jeva Lange
Those Republicans who dutifully opted to meet with their constituents this week have gotten an earful from people angry about President Trump, his tax returns, the push to repeal ObamaCare, and other issues. Many of these lawmakers, along with the Trump administration, explained the anger by claiming that the people packing town hall events are paid or otherwise organized leftist agitators from outside their districts.
Democrats tried a similar defense in 2009 when their town hall events were flooded with angry conservatives, and they paid a steep cost in the 2010 midterm elections. In 2017, many of the people filling up the Republican town halls are "first-timers who echo in passion, though not in politics, the people who emerged early in the Tea Party movement in 2009," The Wall Street Journal reports, based on interviews at town halls around he U.S. "Most said they had never participated in a town hall or any political activism and had only recently joined or started local groups."
Blaming outsiders has its appeal, though, and on Wednesday, Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), told CNN that "a little bit less than one-third in the room" at her town hall on Tuesday were people from her 7th congressional district. She repeated the claim on Thursday evening to CNN's Wolf Blitzer, who pressed her on how she'd arrived at that conclusion. Blackburn said she had been given the estimate by "people that were there that were watching the crowd and watching people come in," plus second-hand overheard line chatter and the number of cars in the parking lot with out-of-state plates. She seemed annoyed by the insistence on proof, accusing Blitzer of being "hung up on the percentages."
Blackburn's office similarly declined Thursday to identify for The Tennessean the officials who had purportedly given the congresswoman the one-third figure, and Fairview city officials said they did not check residency, just that the person had reserved a spot. When Mayor Patti Carroll took a poll at the beginning of the town hall, almost everyone said they lived in the district. A list of attendees obtained by annoyed Fairview residents shows at least a solid majority of Blackburn's audience lives in her district.
One attendee, Rusty Gordon, told Raw Story that only the media was allowed to park in the lot, explaining the out-of-state plates. He also said only people who could prove they lived in the district were allowed to register for the event, an account backed up by The New York Times' Trip Gabriel but disputed by city officials. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert began Thursday night's Late Show monologue with CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference taking place outside Washington. At CPAC on Thursday, White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus put on a buddy-comedy act to show that, "contrary to what we know to be true, Priebus and Bannon get along just fine," Colbert said. Priebus lauded Bannon's collars, and Bannon barely "caught himself before he went full Mussolini there. Now Bannon just has to resist talking about his kampf," Colbert said.
"Donald Trump said last night transgender students can't use the bathrooms they want to use," Colbert continued, noting that Trump's anti-transgender directive is weird because on the campaign trail, people believed that "when it came to stuff like this, Trump seemed to be cool with whatever." In any case, "according to the administration, this wasn't about persecuting any group, it was strictly a legal concern," Colbert said, though he found the administration's "states' rights" argument an unpersuasive cop-out — if, admittedly, a useful one. Attorney General Jeff Sessions reportedly pushed hard for the transgender protection reversal, while Education Secretary Betsy DeVos initially balked because it could lead to violence against kids. "So Betsy DeVos knew it would harm children, and did it anyway to save her job," Colbert said, icily. "How does she sleep at night? I'll let the states decide."
Colbert had some fun with a Politico article in which Trump campaign aides explained how they kept Trump off of Twitter — by soothing him with positive news and praise, essentially, even getting friendly news outlets to write articles just to calm Trump's nerves. "So his staff would use Fox and Breitbart to plant news?" Colbert asked. "That is... fake... Gosh, I wish there was a term for that. Oh, I know what it is, I know what it is: It's prostitution."
"Of course, being in the entertainment business, I have no experience with using flattery to manipulate someone — and my staff says it is one of my best qualities," Colbert said. "I'm going to try to do my part to keep Trump off Twitter right now. So, White House staffers, the next time the president thinks he hasn't been getting enough praise, please show him this news clip." Watch below. Peter Weber
Caitlyn Jenner has a very public heart-to-heart with President Trump over his transgender 'disaster'
There are an estimated 149,750 transgender teenagers in the U.S. — or 1 out of every 137 kids age 13 to 17 — according to a new study by the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, and Caitlyn Jenner addressed them first in a video she posted online Thursday night. "You're winning," she told them, even though "it doesn't feel like it today, or any day." Next she addressed "the bullies," telling them, "you're sick," and because "you're weak, you pick on kids, you pick on women, or anyone else you think is vulnerable."
In this "bully" category, Jenner put Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who reportedly steamrolled Education Secretary Betsy DeVos into signing off on President Trump's reversal of former President Barack Obama's federal protections for transgender students, advising schools to let kids use the bathroom and locker room that matches their gender identitiy. "Apparently, even becoming the attorney general isn't enough to cure some people of their insecurities," Jenner said. Her final message was to Trump himself, "from one Republican to another. This is a disaster, and you can still fix it. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me."
Well @realDonaldTrump, from one Republican to another, this is a disaster. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me. pic.twitter.com/XwYe0LNUOq
— Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) February 24, 2017
Jenner, a former Olympian and Kardashian who is one of the most famous transgender women in the world, supported Trump in the presidential election — and, very publicly, used the women's bathroom in Trump Tower at his invitation — and people were very quick to remind her of that fact on social media. Stephen Colbert, who did not support Trump, had his own short message for Trump on transgender rights on Thursday night. You can watch it below. Peter Weber