Trump vows to throw undocumented immigrants 'the hell out of our country'

President Trump vowed Friday that his administration, with the help of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, will be rounding up "the gang members, the drug dealers, and the criminal aliens and throwing them the hell out of our country." "And we will not let them back in," Trump assured the audience while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, the largest annual gathering of conservatives. "They're not coming back in, folks. If they do, they're going to have bigger problems than they've ever dreamt of."

Trump touted his administration's "swift action" to secure the U.S.-Mexico border, and promised construction of a "great, great border wall" will begin very soon. He insisted these steps would allow the U.S. to stop the drugs from "pouring into our country and poisoning our youth." "We get the drugs, they get the money. We get the problems, they get the cash," Trump said. "No good, no good. Going to stop."

Trump's promise came a day after Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly told Mexico that there would be "no mass deportations."