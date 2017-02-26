Watch these unsuspecting tourists crash the Oscars

When Jimmy Kimmel and the producers of this year's Academy Awards had the idea to surprise a group of Hollywood tourists by having them crash the ceremony, they probably had no idea that someone like Gary from Chicago was going to show up.
Gary walked into the Dolby Theater snapping photos on his iPhone, and he continued to do so as he walked past the front row of A-listers, shaking hands with Ryan Gosling, kissing Nicole Kidman and Octavia Spencer's hands, and ignoring Emma Stone and her brother. He was also able to hang out with newly-minted Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, who kindly let him hold his statue. Gary was accompanied by his fiancée, Vicki, who told Kimmel her favorite actor is Denzel Washington. That was all Kimmel had to hear — he asked Washington to serve as the best man at their wedding, but Washington did one better, and pronounced them husband and wife. "He's Denzel, so it's legal," Kimmel quipped. Watch the video of The Gary Show below. Catherine Garcia
Watch Denzel Washington marry two of Jimmy Kimmel's surprise guests at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/OWBrQd2sDV
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017
Jimmy Kimmel kicked off his introductory monologue at Sunday night's Academy Awards with some light, good-hearted political humor, noting that the Oscars are being broadcast not just in the U.S. but also "around the world in more than 225 countries that now hate us." One of the least political late-night TV hosts, Kimmel got to President Trump eventually, but he started out with a soft target in the room. "I don't have to tell anybody, the country is divided right now," he said. "I've been getting a lot of advice, people are telling me it's time to bring everyone together, you need to say something to unite us, and let's just get something straight off the top: I'm not— I can't do that. There's only one Braveheart in this room, and he's not going to unite us, either. Mel, you look great, I think the Scientology is working."
In the spirit of bringing people together, Kimmel said he wanted to "bury the hatchet" with Matt Damon, kind of. "I've known Matt for a long time now. You know, I've known Matt so long, when I first met Matt, I was the fat one," he said, before mocking Damon for making a flop (Great Wall) and passing up the lead in the Oscar-nominated Manchester By the Sea. "Smooth move, dumbass. See, it's so easy to reach out and heal!" Then he made the first Trump joke of the night: "Maybe this is not a popular thing to say, but I want to say thank you to President Trump — I mean, remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist?"
"It has been an amazing year for movies: Black people saved NASA and white people saved jazz — that's what you call progress," Kimmel joked. And then he ribbed Hollywood: "We are very welcoming to outsiders here in Hollywood. We don't discriminate against people based on what countries they come from; we discriminate against them based on their age and weight." He ended by taking a moment to remind everyone in the theater that they were at the Oscars, many of them nominated for awards. "Some of you will be able to come up here and give a speech," he said, "that the president of the United States will tweet about in all caps during his 5 a.m. bowel movement tomorrow." Peter Weber
One of Jimmy Kimmel's signature segments on his late night show is "Mean Tweets," and just because Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling are nominated for Academy Awards, he didn't let them off easy in his Oscars edition. In a pre-recorded bit, the La La Land stars and other celebrities read rude messages sent to them via Twitter, and while several were able to laugh them off — like Eddie Redmayne, who thought it was hilarious that @tahnight said he's the "scum between my toes" — others were not so keen (cough Robert De Niro). Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia
Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Natalie Portman and more star in Mean Tweets: #Oscars edition. pic.twitter.com/5NHHvxuT3D
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017
With her Academy Award win for best supporting actress on Sunday night, Fences star Viola Davis became the first black performer, and the 23rd person overall, to win an Oscar, an Emmy, and a Tony for acting.
.@violadavis #Oscars acceptance speech: Artists "the only profession that celebrate what it means to live a life" https://t.co/aH5xJog6r7 pic.twitter.com/rI72PIIYNS
— ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017
In 2015, Davis, the star of How to Get Away with Murder, won an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series, and she has received two Tonys — one in 2011 for King Hedley II and one in 2010 for the Broadway performance of Fences. While Whoopi Goldberg has an Oscar, Emmy, and Tony, her Tony Award came from producing the Broadway musical Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Huffington Post reports. Other winners of the triple crown of acting include Helen Mirren, Al Pacino, and Ingrid Bergman. Catherine Garcia
Without the calculations of NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, the Apollo mission might not have happened, and the acclaimed movie Hidden Figures definitely would never have been made.
One of the real heroes from 'Hidden Figures,' Katherine Johnson a true NASA and American icon. #Oscars https://t.co/nqOTlyLbg6 pic.twitter.com/IlxKb7975D
— Good Morning America (@GMA) February 27, 2017
On Sunday, Johnson, 98, was honored by the Hidden Figures cast during the Academy Awards ceremony, where she received a standing ovation from the audience. Johnson's daughter, Katherine Moore, said her mother never bragged about her job, and also never backed down; while women normally weren't allowed to attend meetings at NASA, Johnson still sat in on them. "They never sent her out because nine times out of 10, she would have the answers," Moore told WNCN. Johnson received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015, and Moore said her hard work will inspire young girls for generations, teaching them "you can do anything you want to do." Catherine Garcia
Businessman Philip Bilden, President Trump's pick for Navy secretary, has withdrawn his name from consideration, citing ethics requirements.
In a statement on Sunday, Bilden said the position would cause "undue disruption" to his family's financial interests, and he would not be able to satisfy rules by the Office of Government Ethics. Bilden also said he still "fully supports" Trump's agenda. Defense Secretary James Mattis said in a statement he will make a new recommendation to Trump soon. Earlier this month, Vincent Viola, a businessman and Trump's choice for Army secretary, dropped his bid for that position. Catherine Garcia
Judge Joseph Wapner, famous for presiding over The People's Court, died Sunday. He was 97.
Wapner's son, David, told The Associated Press his father, who was hospitalized a week ago, died in his sleep. Wapner was the original judge for The People's Court, staying with the program from 1981 until 1993 and inspiring the television judges who followed. A native of Los Angeles, Wapner was appointed to the Los Angeles Municipal Court in 1959 and the Los Angeles Superior Court in 1961. He retired in 1979, and was recommended for the show by a fellow judge. In 1986, Wapner told AP everything on The People's Court was real. "There's no script, no rehearsal, no retakes," he added. "Everything from beginning to end is like a real courtroom, and I personally consider each case as a trial." Catherine Garcia
While many Americans tune in to Sunday night's Oscars ceremony, the Trump White House will host its first major social event: the 2017 Governors' Dinner. The black tie affair includes a receiving line, reception, and formal dinner with the First and Second Couples. It is timed to correspond with the National Governors Association's winter meeting in Washington each year.
"The Governors' Dinner is one of the most important social events held at the White House each year," said Laura Dowling, who was the chief White House floral designer for six of President Obama's eight years in office. "In terms of scope, style, and planning requirements, it is just one step below a state dinner in organizational complexity."
The dinner is first lady Melania Trump's first in her new role as White House hostess. "The first lady has put a lot of time into this event, welcoming our nation's governors to the capital," said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer of the evening's festivities. Bonnie Kristian